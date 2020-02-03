Girls basketball
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 58, Buhl 23
FILER — Filer advanced in the SCIC tournament to play Kimberly on Wednesday behind 14 points from Ella Fischer, 13 from Alexis Monson and 12 from Jazmyn Smothers. Kayla Morse scored seven points to lead Buhl, which will play Gooding on Wednesday.
Filer 13 21 22 2 —58
Buhl 5 10 5 3 —23
FILER (58)
Kori Gartner 3, Kelsie Snyder 4, Alexis Monson 13, Mikayle Meyer 2, Kathleen Hale 4, Jazmyn Smothers 12, Ella Fischer 14, Haven Jones 4, Sophie Bartholomew 2.
BUHL (23)
Kayla Morse 7, Trinity Tvrdy 3, Shyanna Higgins 4, Kara Jones 5, Annaliese Tverdy 4.
Kimberly 54, Gooding 40
KIMBERLY — Jill Russell had 13 points, and Meg Walker and Reece Garey each added 10, while Annie Walker finished with nine as Kimberly advanced past Gooding. Kimberly will play Filer on Wednesday, and Gooding will face Buhl.
Alx Roe had 13 points to lead Gooding, Gracie Faulkner scored nine, Joanna Hammett scored eight, and Mallory Brown finished with six.
Kimberly 11 10 14 19 —54
Gooding 12 10 10 8 —40
Regular season
Lighthouse Christian 67, Hagerman 35
TWIN FALLS — Kynlee Thornton racked up 35 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to lead Lighthouse as the Lions finished the regular season. Lauren Gomez added 12 points, and Maycee Holloway had five assists. Kyta Sellers had 13 points for the Pirates.
Lighthouse finished with a 16-3 overall record and a 7-1 record in Sawtooth Conference play.
Lighthouse 18 17 23 9 —67
Hagerman 14 4 6 11 —35
Boys basketball
Oakley 71, Camas County 69
FAIRFIELD — Trey Smith scored 37 points for Camas County, but Oakley’s balanced attack, clutch defense and late free throws were enough to give them the win. Payton Beck had 23 points to lead the Hornets.
Oakley 9 21 22 19 —71
Camas County 12 16 25 16 —69
OAKLEY (71)
Payton Beck 23, Chandler Jones 15, Corbin Bedke 14, Jace Robinson 9, Robert Wybenga 4, Strom Pickett 3, Austin Cranney 3.
CAMAS COUNTY (69)
Trey Smith 37, Breken Clarke 16, Dawson Kramer 16.
Jackpot 65, Sun Valley Community School 41: Sid Tomlinson scored 19 points to lead Community School
SVCS (41)
Sid Tomlinson 19, Braden Buchannan 8, Jack Colgate 6, Wilson Baker 6, Jamie More 2.
Shoshone 40, Murtaugh 30
MURTAUGH — Bryson Kerner led Shoshone with 13 points, Denny Arroyo had nine, and Tristin Schroeder added eight. Kade Setoki tallied 17 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils.
Murtaugh 7 8 7 8 —30
Shoshone 12 11 9 8 —40
