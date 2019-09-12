THURSDAY
Boys soccer
Kimberly 2, Declo 0: The Bulldogs picked up their first win in program history, and did so in shutout fashion. Victor Mendoza and Ricardo Mojarra each had a goal for Kimberly.
Gooding 6, Filer 1: Miguel Rodriguez and Andrew Gonzales each netted two goals for Gooding, and Marcos Lopez and Carlos Contreras each scored another.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Wendell 1: Ridley Lindstrom and Cash Dart each had two goals for the Cutthroats.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 7, Wendell 0: Christine Estep had a hat trick for the Cutthroats, and Aubrey Duffield had two goals. Marit Kaiser and Hannah Ferris also scored as Community School moved to 5-0-1 on the season.
Other scores
Buhl 2, Bliss 1
Filer 2, Gooding 0
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2: The Bruins got the road win in five sets, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13. Paige Fullmer finished with nine kills and 11 assists for Twin Falls, Piper Newton had 19 assists, Clair Hodge had 23 digs, and Brenley Hansen had eight kills and four blocks. Emily Vandenberg led Wood River with 21 kills, and Sam Chambers had 25 assists.
Buhl 3, American Falls 1: Buhl got the win in four sets, 25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. Reina Elkin had a team-high 14 kills and added five blocks, and Lilly Waltman had 10 kills and 10 blocks. Taelar Lively finished with 11 digs while Shyanna Higgins had 10. Adrianna Azevedo racked up 38 assists.
Hansen 3, Dietrich 0: The Huskies came away with the sweep, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20. Sydney Brisuela had 10 kills, Cassie Gibson added seven, and Aubrey Peters finished with 16 assists.
Sugar-Salem 3, Filer 0: The Diggers got the better of Filer in a matchup of two of 3A’s top teams.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0: Lighthouse swept the Blue Devils by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-9.
Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0: The Vikings grabbed a 25-16, 25-12, 25-9 sweep. Valley had 36 kills as a team.
Raft River 3, Oakley 2: Raft River prevailed 29-27, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6. Brooke Power had five kills and a block for Oakley, Lexie Manning had 13 assists, and Leah Mitton and Kayzia Gillette each had four kills.
Wednesday
Swimming
Wood River/Mountain Home Swim Meet: Parker Case and Analiese Narum of Twin Falls each earned a firs-place finish, Case in the 100 freestyle and Narum in the 100 breaststroke. Case and Narum were also each second in their respective 200 freestyles. The girls 200 medley relay team placed second, as did the boys 400 freestyle relay team.
