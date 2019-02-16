Wrestling
4A District 4-5 Tournament
JEROME — The Tigers put up a point total of 302 to edge out the remainder of the Great Basin Conference and win the district title.
Century took second with 287.5 points, and Minico placed third at 256.5. Pocatello and Mountain Home rounded out the top five.
Twin Falls took sixth, Preston was seventh, Canyon Ridge finished eighth, Burley came in ninth and Wood River placed in 10th.
Individual Champions — 98: Jorsh Ronquillo, Sr., Pocatello; 106: Izzy Ixta, Fr., Minico; 113: Canyon Mansfield, So., Century; 120: Kase Mauger, Jr., Twin Falls; 126: Isaiah Ford, Jr., Minico; 132: Anthony Maldonado, Sr., Twin Falls; 138: Caigun Keller, Fr., Preston; 145: Jakob Murillo, Sr., Jerome; 152: Ezekial Williamson, Sr., Jerome; 160: Peyton Ringling, Sr., Jerome; 170: Tazyn Twiss, So., Minico; 182: Remington Winmill, So., Jerome; 195: Jayden Paul, Jr., Burley; 220: Brian Jackson, Sr., Pocatello; 285: Josh Seamons, Sr., Preston
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 65, Century 57
POCATELLO — The Bruins exploded in the second half for a come-from-behind victory that lands them in the Great Basin Conference championship game.
Century led, 17-13, after one quarter and took a 29-20 lead into halftime.
“They manhandled us in the first,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. “Every loose ball, every rebound, every tip, they got.”
However, the Bruins regrouped in the locker room, stuck to the game plan and came out on fire in the second half. Senior Mitchell Brizee scored 20 points in the later half, totaling 25 on the game.
“We threw it to Mitch on pretty much every possession,” Walker said. “If he’s not the best player in the state, I don’t know. He was just flat out dominating.”
Senior Faust Ystueta added 14 points to help the Bruins along.
Twin Falls (20-2) will play in the championship game on Thursday at Preston, with a trip to the 4A state tournament now locked up.
Preston 65, Minico 60
PRESTON — The Spartans were unable to top the Indians in the Great Basin Conference semifinals.
Preston led by as much as 14 in the second half, but Minico fought back and closed the gap to as little as two, but couldn’t quite overcome the hosts. Senior Kobe Matsen led the way for Minico with 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
Minico will host Pocatello on Tuesday with the hopes of advancing in the consolation side of the bracket and keeping their state tournament hopes alive.
Mountain Home 44, Canyon Ridge 34
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers topped the Riverhawks to move forward on the consolation side of the district tournament. No other details were available.
Mountain Home (11-13) will play at Century on Tuesday. Canyon Ridge’s season ends at 9-14.
Pocatello 65, Wood River 57
POCATELLO — The Wolverines could not keep their season alive in the district tournament, falling to Pocatello on Saturday. No other details were available.
Wood River’s season ends at 5-19.
Girls basketball
Middleton 51, Minico 44
BOISE — The Spartans made a late push to top the Vikings in the 4A state tournament third-place game, but were unable to complete a comeback.
Middleton led, 12-3, after one quarter. Then, the Vikings went on a 13-9 run in the second quarter to lead, 25-12, at halftime. After outscoring Minico, 12-9, in the third, Middleton looked set to cruise to a victory, holding a 16-point lead.
Minico closed the gap with a 23-14 run in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the Spartans over the hump.
Junior Bailey Black led Minico with 10 points, while senior Maddison Vorwaller added eight.
Minico ends its season in fourth place in the 4A classification with a record of 17-10.
Buhl earns award
The Buhl girls basketball team was given the 3A classification’s sportsmanship award at the state tournament on Saturday.
The Indians went two-and-out at the state tournament after winning the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament, and finished the season with a 10-16 record.
