Tuesday
Girls basketball
Jerome 58, Kimberly 29
KIMBERLY — Hannah Schvaneveldt scored a game-high 19 points to lead Jerome, and Ashley Cook added 12. Meg Walker finished with nine points to lead Kimberly, and Hailey Chapa added seven. Kimberly fell to 1-3 while Jerome improved to 4-0.
Preston 52, Twin Falls 38
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls senior Morgan Cargile had 13 points and junior Abby Stokes followed with 11 in the Great Basin Conference home loss to Preston. It was the first loss of the season for the Bruins.
The Bruins out rebounded the Indians, 22-17 with senior McKayla Rodriguez pulling down seven rebounds (five offensive/two defensive) and Stokes had five.
Twin Falls (3-1, 1-1) hosts Middleton on Saturday.
Preston 52, Twin Falls 38
Preston 17;13;10;11; - 52
Twin Falls 15;6;10;7; -38
PRESTON (52)
TWIN FALLS (38)
McKayla Rodriguez 4, Abby Stokes 11, Morgan Cargile 13, Regan Rex 1, Kaylin Bailey 2, Paige Beem 7
Dietrich 46, Glenns Ferry 29
GLENNS FERRY— Dietrich clamped down on defense in the second half, allowing just seven points. Caylee Dilworth led the Blue Devils in scoring with 11 points. LeaBeth Hance let the Pilots with nine points.
"We just came out really cold after halftime," Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance said.
Glenns Ferry 8;14;2;5; - 29
Dietrich 17;14;11;4; - 46
DIETRICH (46)
Hosskisson 4, Wells 5, Berthelson 3, Christiansen 2, Hubert 4, Van Tassell 3, Kelley 7, Dilworth 11, Hendricks 2, Villa 1, Von Berndt 4
GLENNS FERRY (29)
Vergara 6, Samano 1, Sanchez 2, Hance 9, Self 2, Arce 3, Nielson 6.
Minico 69, Canyon Ridge 45
TWIN FALLS — Minico powered past Canyon Ridge to move to 2-3. Bailey Black led all scorers with 18 points for the Spartans, and Talin Stimpson added 15. Tania Mendez scored nine points to lead Canyon Ridge.
Canyon Ridge 12;15;6;12; - 45
Minico 15;23;13;18; - 69
Canyon Ridge (45)
Teske 7, J. Roberts 5, Pixton 8, L. Roberts 5, Giardina 4, Lupumba 3, Jackson 2, Mendez 9, Hall 2.
Minico (69)
Stroud 2, Hawkes 7, Stimpson 15, Black 18, Coyle 2, Peralez 7, McManus 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Carey 51, Shoshone 20
SHOSHONE – Carey junior Kylie Wood led the Panthers with 14 points and Shoshone freshman Karlie Chapman had a team high 13 points in the Carey win over Shoshone.
“Carey is a really good team,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman. “I thought we did a better job of playing defense in the second half.”
Shoshone is at Valley Tuesday, Dec. 3. Carey will play in the Carey Holiday Tournament Dec. 6-7.
Carey 51, Shoshone 20
Carey 19;14;10;8; - 51
Shoshone 3;11;2;4;- 20
CAREY (51)
Shaylee Farnsworth 3, Noelia Cruz 11, Bailie Morey 3, Zowie Quillin 4, Kourtney Black 9, Lizbeth Ruiz 2, Kylie Wood 14, Felicity Black 5.
SHOSHONE (20)
Karlie Chapman 13, Katie Perry 3, Suzy Juarez 4
Wendell 38, Valley 34
WENDELL — The Trojans knocked down 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute of play to pull away. Stevie Torres had 19 points while Anna Scott added 11.
Wendell moved to 2-2 on the year while Valley dropped to 1-2.
Wendell 8;9;11;10; - 38
Valley 8;7;7;12; - 34
Declo 41, Buhl 35
BUHL — Declo took control in the third quarter before Buhl made a run late with an 18-point fourth quarter to close the gap. Aryana Kahalioumi scored 10 points to lead Declo, and Katelin Mallory added eight.
Shyanna Higgins led Buhl with 10 points while Kayla Morse had eight.
The Hornets improved to 3-0 on the season while Buhl dropped to 1-3.
Richfield 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 6
TWIN FALLS – The Tigers held the Warriors to a total of six points in the road win. Senior Kyndyl Allen led Richfield with nine points and sophomore Ady Perkes had eight. Sophomores Grace Bolyard had four points and Sofia Villegas added two for Twin Falls Christian Academy. Richfield is at Castleford and Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Jackpot Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Richfield 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 6
Richfield 8;19;6;10; - 43
Twin Falls Christian Academy 0;2;2;2;-6
RICHFIELD (43)
Serena Kent 2, Mackenzie Riley 4, Ady Perkes 8, Maddyson Jones 6, Emma Telford 3, Kyndyl Allen 9, Alexis Fuchs 2, Madalyn Long 7
TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (6)
Grace Bolyard 4, Sofia Villegas 2
Burley 61, Wood River 42
Mountain Home 54, Pocatello 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.