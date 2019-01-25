Boys basketball
Jerome 43, Wood River 33
JEROME — The Tigers found their groove after a slow first quarter for both sides and defeated the Wolverines in a conference tilt.
Each team scored just two points in the opening frame, but Jerome outscored Wood River, 41-31 over the remainder of the game.
“Our defensive intensity was great all night,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “We really set the tone all night on defense.”
Seniors David Lloyd and James Slone each led the way for Jerome with 15 points. Senior Brayden Olson led Wood River with 13 points.
Wood River (3-12, 0-8) hosts Gooding on Monday. Jerome (3-14, 2-8) is at Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Minico 52, Highland 49
POCATELLO — The Spartans came out on top in a tight contest with the 5A Rams on Friday.
Senior Abe Guzman led Minico with 17 points, while senior Kobe Matsen and junior Connor Stocking had 10 apiece.
The Spartans held a six-point lead at halftime, and the same cushion entering the fourth quarter. Minico got to the point where the Rams were fouling the Spartans and the visitors were making free throws, but, down the stretch, Highland continued to answer the free throws with 3-pointers, Minico head coach Ty Shippen said.
Still, Minico was able to hold on for the win.
“Highland brought their A-game,” Shippen said. “We were fortunate to come away with the win.”
Minico (15-2) hosts Preston on Wednesday.
Twin Falls 62, Pocatello 50
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins overcame a brief deficit early to defeat Pocatello at home on Friday.
The Indians took a 17-11 lead after one quarter, but Twin Falls quickly turned that around, outscoring Pocatello, 16-4, in the second, to lead, 27-21, at halftime. A 21-12 third-quarter run established even more distance for the Bruins, who ran away with the 12-point victory.
“It’s a win,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. “This time of year, any win’s a win. We didn’t play great, but we played well enough to win and that’s all that matters.”
Senior Mitchell Brizee led the Bruins with 17 points and fellow senior Wyatt Haszier had 12.
Twin Falls (15-2, 9-2) hosts Jerome on Wednesday.
Kimberly 72, Buhl 54
BUHL — The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference and 13-3 overall with the road win over the host Indians.
Following a relatively close first half with the Bulldogs taking a 34-27 lead at the half, Kimberly won the second half, 38-27.
Kimberly had three players in double figures, led by senior Braxton Hammond with 18 points. Junior Peyton Bair followed by recording a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Dawson Cummins had 15.
The top scorer for the game was Buhl senior Adam Lauda with 20 points, followed by senior Garrett Bowman with 13.
“Kimberly did a great job,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn. “They responded well to our pressure.”
Kimberly hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday. Buhl (5-13, 1-3) hosts Filer the same day.
Declo 57, Wendell 47
WENDELL — The Hornets’ big first quarter gave them a lead they would eventually hold on to throughout, defeating the Trojans on Friday.
Declo led, 25-10, after one, and 30-20 at halftime. Wendell outscored the Hornets, 11-9, in the third and pulled to within one point in the late stages, but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback.
Junior Sam Mallory scored 16 points and senior Keegan Duncan added
Declo (11-6, 2-0) is at American Falls on Tuesday. Wendell (6-10, 0-2) is at Gooding the same day.
Valley 53, Glenns Ferry 40
GLENNS FERRY — The Vikings had three senior players in double figures in the road win over the Pilots in the Snake River Conference game.
Leading the scoring for Valley was Zane Mussmann with 16 points, followed by Jason Hardy with 12 and Alex Korom with 11. Senior Carson Grigg and junior Kody Henslee each put in 11 points for Glenns Ferry.
“We felt like we neutralized them on the boards but we really missed Wacey (Williams’) scoring,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones.
Glenns Ferry (11-4, 3-3) hosts Victory Charter on Saturday. Valley (14-4, 6-0) is at Raft River next Friday.
Raft River 65, Shoshone 50
SHOSHONE — The Trojans ran away from the Indians in the first half, allowing them to cruise to a conference win.
Raft River led, 12-8, after one quarter, but a 22-8 run in the second gave the Trojans a 34-16 halftime lead. Shoshone outscored the visitors, 21-19, in the third, but a 14-13 run in the fourth sealed it for Raft River.
The Trojans were led by senior Zac Powers, who scored a game-high 19 points. Junior Denny Arroyo led Shoshone with 15.
Shoshone (6-10, 1-5) is at Murtaugh on Monday. Raft River (9-6, 1-4) plays at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 67, Hagerman 33
HAGERMAN — The Lions remained unbeaten with a convincing win over the Pirates. No other details were available.
Lighthouse Christian (17-0, 7-0) hosts Camas County on Tuesday. Hagerman (3-13, 2-6) is at Richfield on Wednesday.
Dietrich 70, Hansen 64 (OT)
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils ended up on the winning end of the Sawtooth Conference overtime win over the Huskies. Dietrich held a one point lead at the half, 32-31, but were outscored in the second half, 28-27, forcing the overtime.
Dietrich won the extra period, 11-5, to seal the victory.
“We got off to a great start in the first quarter and for some reason we stalled,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “The third quarter was pretty even. In the fourth quarter, we tried to hold the ball so they had to foul us. We missed free throws and they started gaining ground.”
Dietrich sophomore Brady Power poured in 31 points and added nine rebounds. Junior Raygn Robertson posted 18 points. Hansen senior Paxton Stimpson had a big offensive night with 27 points, as did sophomore Jonathan Camarillo, recording a double-double of20 points and 10 boards.
Hansen (5-12, 3-5) is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Monday. Dietrich (7-9, 7-1) hosts Raft River on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Hagerman 59, Lighthouse Christian 36
HAGERMAN — The Pirates earned a conference victory over the Lions on Friday.
Hagerman took charge with a 21-3 run in the first quarter. Lighthouse Christian answered right back, going on a 17-9 run to cut the Pirates’ lead to 30-20 at halftime. However, the Pirates got back into it, outscoring the Lions, 29-16, in the second half.
Senior Alana Floyd had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Elly Yore scored 11 and pulled down 13 for Hagerman. Sophomore Kyta Sellers had 11, too.
Lighthouse Christian sophomore Lauren Gomez scored 14 and freshman Aleia Blakeslee added 10.
“The team played well together tonight,” Hagerman head coach Derrick Lyons said.
Lighthouse Christian (10-10, 3-4) hosts Camas County on Tuesday. Hagerman (14-6, 4-3) is at Richfield the same day.
Murtaugh 59, Castleford 36
CASTLEFORD — The Red Devils soared to an early advantage and never looked back, beating Castleford by 23 on Friday.
Murtaugh took a 24-6 lead after one, and, despite a solid effort from Castleford throughout the remainder of the game, as Murtaugh outscored the Wolves by just five in the final three quarters, the Red Devils’ lead was already enough.
“We couldn’t handle their press in the first and got nervous with a lot of turnovers and frustrated with the press,” Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said. “We got in a big hole early and couldn’t get out, and Murtaugh’s a real good team.”
Senior Jenna Benites had 17 points, junior Alissa Chatelain added 14 and junior Leslye Tapia scored 10 for Murtaugh. Junior Grace Loman and sophomore Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with nine apiece, and senior Maddy March chipped in seven.
Castleford (0-18, 0-7) is at Hansen on Tuesday. Murtaugh (12-8, 5-2) hosts Dietrich on Wednesday.
