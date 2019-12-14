Wrestling
Tim Matthews Invitational (Jerome High School)
Team scoring: 1. Jerome, 270.5; 2. Minico, 225; 3. Declo, 191; 4. Green Canyon, 171.5; 5. Burley, 145; 6. Canyon Ridge, 144; 7. Rocky Mountain, 136; 8. Kimberly, 125; 9. Rigby, 104; 10. Valley, 96; 11. Filer, 88; 12. Wendell, 85; 13. Wood River, 70; 14. Glenns Ferry, 31.
Individual champions: 98-Kaiden Rubash, Jerome, pinned Rhettlee Moreno, Kimberly (3:03); 106-Joseph Terry, Minico, pinned Isaac Gonzalez, Wood River (1:11); 113-Jose Treyes, Jerome, MD over Zachary Loretto, Rocky Mountain (13-3); 120-Adrian Mendez, Jerome, def. Rhope Rasmussen, Rigby, (9-5); 126-Gabriel Taboa, Jerome, MD over James Shumway, Green Canyon (14-3); 132-Mason Morris, Green Canyon, def. Tyler Jones, Rocky Mountain (4-0); 138-Kaden Hine, Rocky Mountain, pinned Jaimen Swainston, Filer (3:49); 145-Payton Brooks, Rigby, pinned Logan Smith, Canyon Ridge (0:15); 152-Teegan Dunn, Wendell, pinned Lee Nyblade, Burley (1:19); 160-Nathan Parsons, Jerome, pinned Trace Mayo, Kimberly (1:10); 170-Derek Matthews, Declo, def. Tazyn Twiss, Minico (5-3); 182-Luke Arthur, Minico, pinned Owenn Meyer, Filer (4:39); 195-Jayden Paul, Burley, pinned Kaden Buhler, Valley (1:21); 220-Dawson Osterhout, Declo, pinned Porter Wright, Jerome (3:04); 285-Garrett Herzog, Green Canyon, pinned Peyton Thompson, Declo (3:30).
Marsh Valley Invitational
Area Individual Champions: 113-Kade Orr, Buhl; 125-Taylor Hood, Buhl; 160-Tegan Baumann, Gooding; 182-Kade Toribau, Oakley.
Boys basketball
SMALL SCHOOL SHOWCASE (MOUNTAIN VIEW)
Dietrich 59, Tri-Valley 37: Brady Power had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Rhys Dill had nine points and 13 rebounds while Kyler Robertson scored a game-high 17 points as Dietrich rolled.
Dietrich 59, Tri-Valley 37
Dietrich 13 15 11 20 —59
Tri-Valley 37 11 9 7 10 —37
Dietrich (59)
Felipe Vargas 2, Brady Power 14, Rhys Dill 9, Manny Cabrera 4, Kyler Robertson 17, Jett Shaw 13.
Richfield 64, North Star Charter 54: Carsn Perkes scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Richfield finished strong to down North Star Charter.
Richfield 64, North Star Charter 54
Richfield 21 13 13 17 —64
North Star Charter 3 23 19 9 —54
Richfield (64)
Racin Allen 2, Carsn Perkes 26, Clay Kent 6, Luke Dalton 14, Hudsun Lucero 13, Rance Allen 3.
Others scores
Camas County 47, Liberty Charter 42
Shoshone 42, Horseshoe Bend 19
Garden Valley 83, Raft River 64
Nampa Christian 64, Lighthouse Christian 53
OAKLEY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
OAKLEY — The Hornets defended their home court with two wins Saturday, one over Murtaugh, and the other over Wendell. Oakley coach Jeff Bedke said his team’s depth and defense was key on a day where they did not shoot the ball well and had to hold up over a double-header.
Oakley 46, Murtaugh 27
Oakley 10 12 11 13 —46
Murtaugh 5 8 7 7 —27
Oakley (46)
Chandler Jones 2, Robert Wybenga 2, Strom Pickett 4, Corbin Bedke 9, Austin Cranney 3, Jace Robinson 8, Caleb Arnell 2, Dalton Hunter 9.
Murtaugh (27)
K. McClure 15, W. Stenger 1, T. Stenger 7, Freddy Martinez 2, Hunter Andersen 2.
Oakley 41, Wendell 30
Oakley 7 7 17 10 —41
Wendell 8 10 6 6 —30
Oakley (41)
Chandler Jones 4, Robert Wybenga 2, Strom Pickett 4, Corbin Bedke 9, Payton Beck 4, Jace Robinson 5, Dalton Hunter 13.
Wendell (30)
Zane Kelsey 7, Tristan Wert 4, Isaac Slade 9, Zade Swainston 6, Jakob French 2, Joe DeMasters 2.
REGULAR SEASON
Ambrose 60, Valley 28
Valley 5 8 9 6 —28
Ambrose 18 16 18 8 —60
Valley (28)
Omar Campos 10, Jadon Johnson 2, Kyle Christensen 13, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Brody Mussman 1.
Caldwell 72, Jerome 65
CALDWELL — Jerome couldn’t hold the one-point lead it had going into the fourth quarter as Caldwell came away with 23 points in the final frame. Michael Lloyd scored 25 points to lead the Tigers.
Caldwell 72, Jerome 65
Caldwell 14 18 17 23 —72
Jerome 15 14 21 15 —65
Jerome (65)
Alfredo Ortiz 13, Stockton Lott 5, Garrett Elison 4, Scott Cook 10, Michael Lloyd 25, Angel Moreno 4, Xander Whitby 4.
Girls basketball
OAKLEY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Rockland 35, Oakley 25
Oakley 7 7 6 5 —25
Rockland 7 9 14 5 —35
Oakley (25)
Keely Cranney 10, Kayzia Gillette 4, Hope Payton 7, Falon Bedke 4.
WILDER TOURNAMENT
Greenleaf Friends 43, Glenns Ferry 35
Glenns Ferry 7 9 12 7 —35
Greenleaf Friends 8 16 9 10 —43
Glenns Ferry (35)
Jazmin Vergara 2, Fabby Arevalo 14, LeaBeth Hance 7, Jaysan Self 3, Cierra Nielson 9.
REGULAR SEASON
Minico 60, Mountain Home 49
MOUNTAIN HOME — Bailey Black scored a game-high 20 points, including 10-of-12 from the free throw line, to pace Minico. Kylee McManus added 13 points.
Minico 60, Mountain Home 49
Mountain Home 9 12 14 14 —49
Minico 9 14 21 16 —60
Mountain Home (49)
Addi McCluskey 1, Reece Floyd 3, Gabi Jausoro 6, Madilynn Keener 10, Sadie Drake 14, Shaleah Lasuen 6, Emily Harper 9.
Minico (60)
Itzel Guzman 1, Talin Stimpson 13, Bailey Black 20, Brittana Koyle 2, Triniti Peralez 8, Kylee McManus 13, Allyson Vorwaller 3.
Filer 60, Snake River 37
Filer 19 6 15 20 —60
Snake River 10 11 9 7 —37
Filer (60)
Kelsie Snyder 11, Alexis Monson 13, Kathleen Hale 4, Jazmyn Smothers 4, Ella Fischer 13, Haven Jones 15.
Raft River 57, Hansen 48
MALTA — Kamri Ottley had 18 points, and Karlee Christensen scored 15 as Raft River held onto its large lead and withstood a second-half charge from Hansen. Rakel Williams led the Huskies with a game-high 24 points.
Raft River 57, Hansen 48
Raft River 15 15 13 14 —57
Hansen 8 5 13 21 —47
Raft River (57)
Kamri Ottley 18, Kaybree Christensen 2, Braylee Heaton 5, Jessie Ward 4, Marie Branch 6, Karlee Christensen 15, Macie Larsen 7.
Hansen (47)
Aubrey Peters 4, Cassie Gibson 17, Sydney Brizuela 2, Rakel Williams 24.
Bowling
Boys
Semifinal
Burley defeated Twin Falls 353/293 Two Game Baker
Final
Canyon Ridge defeated Burley 285/270 Two Game Baker
Individuals
1. Griffen Magee, Twin Falls, 625; 2. Ryder Geraud, Burley, 557; 3. Merlin Vandermeer, Declo, 521; 4. Chris Rowley, Burley, 481; 5. Logan Marion, Burley, 465.
Girls
Semifinal
Kimberly defeated Gooding 260/198 Two Game Baker
Final
Kimberly defeated 298/232 Two Game Baker
Individuals
1. Rayvyn Barela, Canyon Ridge, 568; 2. Stephi Leazer, Kimberly, 537; 3. Jenny Leazer, Kimberly 523; 4. Moriah Pinther, Minico, 514; 5. Alexia Quaintance, Twin Falls, 509.
Women’s basketball
CSI 67, Tohono O’odham 48: CSI (10-3) gave up just 16 points in the first half on its way to a fourth straight win. It was a well-rounded effort for the Golden Eagles, who got 12 points and seven rebounds from Finley Garnett, 11 points and nine rebounds from Taylia Stimpson, and 10 points from Macie Knapp.
