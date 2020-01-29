Wednesday
Boys basketball
Jerome 54, Canyon Ridge 51TWIN FALLS — Michael Lloyd scored a game-best 22 points as Jerome picked up a road conference win. Louie Cresto led Canyon Ridge with 18 points.
CANYON RIDGE (51)Sam Mark 2, River Osen 6, Sheldon Flanary 13, Aaron Barnes 6, Bam Kondracki 6, Louie Cresto 18.
JEROME (54)Alfredo Ortiz 6, Garrett Elison 4, Scott Cook 11, Michael Lloyd 22, Xander Whitby 7, Gavin Capps 4.
Century 61, Burley 47BURLEY (47) Jace Whiting 26, Jarrett Orthman 9, Creighton Hansen 8, Steven Ramirez 2, Bridger Guiles 2.
Valley 53, Wendell 43HAZELTON — The Vikings got 19 points from Kyle Christensen, 11 from Omar Campos and 10 from Rawlin Godfrey to come away with the win.
“It was a good team effort,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said. “We had balanced scoring, and we’re on to the next one.”
Diego Torres led Wendell with 17 points, including three three-pointers.
Valley 12;9;15;17;—53
Wendell 5;10;9;19;—43
VALLEY (43)Jackson Fife 4, Omar Campos 11, Kyle Christensen 19, Rawlin Godfrey 10, Garrett Christensen 7, Brody Mussman 2.
WENDELL (43)Diego Torres 17, Zane Kelsey 12, Isaac Slade 2, Zade Swainston 3, Jakob French 1, Joe DeMasters 8.
Glenns Ferry 49, Raft River 45GLENNS FERRY — Kody Henslee scored 16 points to lead Glenns Ferry, and Allan Deleon had 14. Ryan Spaeth had 12 points for Raft River, Justin Schumann had 11, and Seth Tracy finished with 10.
Other scoresDeclo 51, Buhl 47
Minico 49, Pocatello 34
Girls basketball
Sho-Ban 77, Hagerman 43HAGERMAN — Hagerman grabbed a first-quarter lead, but Sho-Ban finished strong behind 42 points from Harley Jackson. Kyta Seller led Hagerman with 14 points.
Hagerman 14;15;9;5;—43
Sho-Ban 13;18;30;16;—77
Filer 65, Gooding 44FILER — The Wildcats finished undefeated in conference play with the win over Gooding.
Filer 14;14;16;21;—65
Gooding 15;8;7;14;—44
Wrestling
Twin Falls 66, Wood River 1698: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Grant Green (WORI) (MD 17-4) 106: Jacob Drummond (WORI) over (TWFA) (For.) 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over (WORI) (Dec 18-16) 120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Michael Hurd (WORI) (TF 16-1 2:19) 126: Ty Mauger (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 132: Kainan Hawkins (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 138: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 145: Asher Stern (WORI) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (MD 9-0) 152: Conner May (WORI) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 3:50) 160: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 0:55) 170: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 182: Alexzander Baker (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.) 220: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Sawyer Newhouse (WORI) (Fall 0:53) 285: Supi Lugo (TWFA) over (WORI) (For.)
Twin Falls 79, Pocatello 698: Reese Bennett (TWFA) over Sophia Brizzi (POCA) (Fall 1:38) 106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 120: Chance Crittenden (POCA) over Clancy Mummert (TWFA) (Fall 1:33) 126: Ty Mauger (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 132: Kainan Hawkins (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 138: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over Samuel Martinez (POCA) (Fall 1:40) 145: Hunter Gause (TWFA) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (Fall 1:39) 152: James Noorlander (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 160: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over Austin Benson (POCA) (Dec 6-4) 170: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over (POCA) (For.) 182: Alexzander Baker (TWFA) over Shane Robison (POCA) (Fall 2:24) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over Joshua Hornett (POCA) (MD 14-4) 220: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Ben Reed (POCA) (Fall 2:18) 285: Supi Lugo (TWFA) over A. J. Villasenor (POCA) (Fall 3:10)
Kimberly 62, Pocatello 1898: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over Sophia Brizzi (POCA) (Fall 0:33) 106: Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) over (POCA) (For.) 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (POCA) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Gabe Blessinger (POCA) (MD 18-5) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (POCA) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Gage Carter (KIMB) over Samuel Martinez (POCA) (Fall 4:37) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (Fall 0:55) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over (POCA) (For.) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over Austin Benson (POCA) (Fall 3:29) 170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over (POCA) (For.) 182: Shane Robison (POCA) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over Joshua Hornett (POCA) (MD 12-2) 220: Ben Reed (POCA) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: A. J. Villasenor (POCA) over (KIMB) (For.)
Minico 60, Burley 2798: Ian Molina (MINI) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over (BURL) (For.) 113: Joseph Terry (MINI) over (BURL) (For.) 120: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over (BURL) (For.) 126: Kemper Smith (MINI) over Jaxyn Smith (BURL) (Fall 1:17) 132: Deegan Hanks (BURL) over Kelt Studer (MINI) (Fall 3:04) 138: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over Freddy Larios (MINI) (Fall 1:07) 145: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Daniel Barker (BURL) (Fall 0:53) 152: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over Daniel Vega (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 160: Steven Crow (MINI) over Taten Garrard (BURL) (Fall 3:36) 170: Jacob Bracken (BURL) over Oscar Arteage (MINI) (Fall 1:13) 182: Luke Arthur (MINI) over Julio Victoria (BURL) (Fall 1:04) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over Ammon Shelton (MINI) (Fall 0:37) 220: Johhny Aguilar (MINI) over Miguel Ruiz (BURL) (Fall 3:00) 285: Deklan Shelton (MINI) over Jesus Cruzes (BURL) (Fall 1:30)
Minico 48, Buhl 3398: Ian Molina (MINI) over Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) (Fall 0:31) 106: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over Daylen Peyman (BUHL) (Dec 6-3) 113: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Joseph Terry (MINI) (Dec 11-5) 120: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Kale Osterhout (MINI) (Fall 0:49) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Kemper Smith (MINI) (Fall 2:38) 132: Kelt Studer (MINI) over Trace Nielsen (BUHL) (Fall 5:58) 138: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Freddy Larios (MINI) (Fall 5:50) 145: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over David Tennant (BUHL) (Dec 7-4) 152: Daniel Vega (MINI) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 2:52) 160: Steven Crow (MINI) over Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) (Fall 2:00) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over (BUHL) (For.) 182: Luke Arthur (MINI) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) over Ammon Shelton (MINI) (Fall 3:24) 220: Johhny Aguilar (MINI) over Reese Jarvis (BUHL) (Fall 1:30) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 0:46)
Tuesday
Girls basketball
Lighthouse Christian 62, Camas County 51FAIRFIELD — The Lions are 5-1 in the Sawtooth Conference and 14-3 overall with the win over the Mushers. Junior Lauren Gomez finished with 22 points, Kynlee Thornton added 22 more, and sophomore Aleia Blakeslee had 13 in the road victory. Aisha Clarke and Samantha McFadyen each had 12 points for the Mushers. Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh and Camas County (10-4, 3-3) hosts Richfield on Thursday.
Jan. 25
Elks Hoop Shoot
Hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106Girls resultsAge 8-9: 1. Sawyer Garrard; 2. Scotlyn Martin; 3. Rozlyn Zemke
Age 10-11: 1. Taylin Beck
Age 12-13: 1. Heidi Rojas; 2. Abiegayl Hinton; 3. Aubree Zemke
Boys resultsAge 8-9: 1. Kellen Peck; 2. Tanner Murdoch; 3. Carson Hanks
Age 10-11: 1. Bridger Hanks; 2. Zane Quillin; 3. Matin Khazei
Age 12-13: 1. Bodey Jensen; 2. Dryson Patterson
