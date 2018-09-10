Boys soccer
Buhl 2, Wendell 0
BUHL — The Indians won their sixth straight game Monday at home.
Dustin Dominguez and Carlos Razo scored for Buhl (6-1-1 overall, 4-1-1 High Desert Conference), which will play at Gooding on Wednesday.
Wendell (2-2-1, 2-2-1) will play at Filer the same day.
Bliss 3, Filer 3
BLISS — The Bears and Wildcats played to a High Desert Conference draw.
Filer scored first, Bliss answered and Filer scored again on a free kick to take a 2-1 lead into the second half. The Wildcats extended the lead to 3-1, but Bliss netted two quick goals to tie it up, and the scoring ended there.
Bliss (3-1-3, 2-1-3) will host Declo on Wednesday, and Filer (4-1-2, 3-1-1) will host Wendell the same day.
Community School 4, Gooding 0
GOODING — The Cutthroats snapped a two-game losing streak with Monday’s High Desert Conference win.
Junior Cash Dart scored three goals, and the other was an own goal.
Community School (7-2, 6-1) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday, and Gooding (2-4, 2-4) will host Buhl the same day.
Girls soccer
Wendell 3, Buhl 1
BUHL — The Trojans earned their third straight High Desert Conference win Monday on the road.
Wendell senior Nadia Guardarrama scored two goals, and junior Kylia Teixeria scored the other. Junior Gracie Emery dished out two assists, and sophomore Yadira Guzman-Alvarez had the other for the Trojans (3-2, 3-2), who will play at Filer Wednesday.
Buhl (1-7, 1-5) will play at Gooding the same day.
Kimberly 3, Declo 0
DECLO — Freshman goalkeeper Macee Cook helped the Bulldogs earn another High Desert Conference win.
In an email, Kimberly head coach Suzy Harper highlighted the defensive performances of sophomore Payton Jackman and junior Whitney Blakely.
Madison Smith scored two goals, and fellow freshman Bella Osterman scored the other. Osterman assisted both of Smith’s goals.
Kimberly (5-1, 4-1) will host Community School on Wednesday, and Declo (2-3-1, 2-3-1) will play at Bliss the same day.
Community School 6, Gooding 0
GOODING — Christine Estep’s four goals helped the Cutthroats remain undefeated.
Chloe Tanous and Hannah Ferris scored the other two goals, and Tanous and Boe each dished out an assist.
Community School (9-0, 7-0) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday, and Gooding (2-3-1, 2-3-1) will host Buhl the same day.
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0; Carey 2, Shoshone 1; Carey 2, Glenns Ferry 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians beat the Pilots for a Snake River Conference win, while the Panthers earned two nonconference victories.
Shoshone beat Glenns Ferry 25-6, 25-7, 25-8 and lost to Carey 17-25, 25-13, 14-16. Carey beat Glenns Ferry 25-10, 25-11.
Against Glenns Ferry, Shoshone junior Katrina Marsh had eight kills, senior Jovawn Welborn had six and senior Cierra Hennings had five.
Shoshone (4-4, 2-0) will play at Oakley on Thursday, while Glenns Ferry will host Wendell and Carey will play at Richfield on Tuesday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Community School 1
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors held off the Cutthroats 25-18, 25-13, 10-25, 25-21.
TFCA’s Victoria Glaze had 14 kills, Rese Walker had 10 assists, Abbie Nedrow had six kills and Grace Miller had seven assists.
For Community School, Bella Maurtua had 7 kills, while Blakely Spoor and Lola Street each had five.
The Warriors will play at Richfield on Friday, and the Cutthroats will play at Hansen on Thursday.
Late Saturday
Swimming
Mini-Cassia Invitational
Team scores
Boys: 1. Pocatello-Highland-Century 153, 2. Twin Falls 72, 3. Jerome 64, 4. Kimberly 51, 5. Canyon Ridge 44, 6. Titans 40, 7. Mini-Cassia 37, 8. Vision Charter 26, 9. Mountain Home 25
Girls: 1. Mini-Cassia 95, 2. Wood River 90, 3. Kimberly 88, 4. Pocatello-Highland-Century 82, 5. Titans 46, 6. Twin Falls 45, 7. Jerome 25, 8. Canyon Ridge 21, 9. Mountain Home 16
Individual winners
Girls 200 medley relay: Mini-Cassia 2:08.69
Boys 200 medley relay: Pocatello-Highland-Century 1:46.84
Girls 200 freestyle: Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls 2:09.06
Boys 200 freestyle: Riccardo Moschen, Vision Charter, 1:57.44
Girls 200 IM: Rees Wiemer, Titans, 2:30.40
Boys 200 IM: Joe Kaiser, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 2:07.43
Girls 500 freestyle: Kaitlyn Shelley, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 26.08
Boys 50 freestyle: Coleman Sandy, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 23.66
Girls 100 butterfly: Gretchen Thomson, Mini-Cassia, 1:02.22
Boys 100 butterfly: Riccardo Moschen, Vision Charter, 56.93
Girls 100 freestyle: Kaitlyn Shelley, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 57.59
Boys 100 freestyle: Coleman Sandy, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 52.09
Girls 500 freestyle: Anna Cook, Mountain Home, 5:47.12
Boys 500 freestyle: Benjamin Long, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 5:20.85
Girls 200 freestyle relay: Kimberly 1:56.97
Boys 200 freestyle relay: Jerome 1:46.81
Girls 100 backstroke: Brennan O'Leary, Wood River, 1:13.75
Boys 100 backstroke: Gage Fouse, Pocatello-Highland-Century, 1:00.06
Girls 100 breaststroke: Tyree Thomson, Mini-Cassia, 1:16.16
Boys 100 breaststroke: Jethro Bell, Titans, 1:09.07
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Mini-Cassia 4:22.88
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Pocatello-Highland-Century 3:33.03
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.