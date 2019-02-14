Girls basketball
Shoshone 32, Liberty Charter 19
NAMPA — The Indians stifled Liberty Charter to advance to their second consecutive 1A Division I state tournament semifinal.
Senior Bailee Owens scored seven points in the first quarter, leading Shoshone to a 10-2 lead after one. The Indians were then up, 17-9, at halftime. They outscored Liberty Charter, 6-5, in the third and 9-5 in the fourth to earn a 13-point victory.
Owens finished tied with senior Patti Fitzgerald for the team lead, as each had nine points. Fitzgerald’s points came on three 3-pointers, while Owens pulled down nine rebounds as well. Senior Ari Regalado added 10 boards for the Indians.
Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said the team had customary first-game jitters in the tournament opener, but was still creating good looks on offense.
“We had all the shots we wanted, they were just in and out and it kinda affected our confidence,” Chapman said. “Our defense played really well. I was really pleased with that.”
Shoshone (22-1) will face Prairie in a rematch of last year’s semifinal at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Minico 57, Hillcrest 47
BOISE —Minico senior Taylia Stimpson pounded in 23 points, including hitting 10-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter, and junior Bailey Black followed with 13 points in the Spartans’ win over Hillcrest in the 4A state tournament at Timberline High School.
Senior Maddison Vorwaller pulled down a team-high of 10 rebounds for the Spartans, while eight players scored for Minico (17-8) in the victory.
The Spartans will play Caldwell at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Homedale 48, Buhl 35
NAMPA — The Indians could not follow up their district championship run with a victory to open up the 3A state tournament, falling to Homedale by 13 points.
Homedale led, 13-4, after one quarter and took a 26-18 advantage into halftime. The Indians kept their deficit to eight points and trailed, 32-24, heading into the final quarter, but Homedale was able to extend its lead into double figures by the end.
“We had a few nerves straight out of the gate and came out flat,” Buhl head coach Dan Hill said. “We played them tough but could never draw back even. They shot the ball really well, too.”
Senior Emily Gorrell led Buhl with 23 points.
Buhl (10-15) will face Bonners Ferry at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. at Skyview High School in Nampa.
West Jefferson 51, Declo 40
BOISE — The Hornets took a five-point advantage into halftime, but West Jefferson turned it around and sent Declo to the consolation side of the 2A state tournament bracket.
Declo trailed, 11-8, after one quarter, but went on a 20-12 tear in the second to take a 28-23 lead into halftime. Out of the break, the Hornets struggled, getting outscored, 14-3 in the third quarter, then 14-9 in the fourth.
Senior Mattie Ramsey was the standout for the Hornets, scoring 24 of their 40 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.
Declo (16-8) will play Malad at 1:15 p.m. on Friday at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise.
Salmon River 59, Dietrich 43
NAMPA — The Blue Devils held a slender lead early in the first half, but Salmon River’s hot shooting helped the Savages push Dietrich into the 1A Division II state tournament consolation bracket.
Salmon River shot 44.2 percent from the field for the game, taking a 28-22 lead at halftime and pulling away for a 16-point victory.
Dietrich was led by senior Matigan Bingham’s 15 points. Senior Brianna Astle scored 13 and junior Caylee Dilworth had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Dietrich (19-6) plays Kendrick at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Nampa High School.
Carey 41, Rockland 30
NAMPA — The Carey Panthers (20-1) will play Nezperce on Friday at 3 p.m. after defeating the Rockland Bulldogs in the 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School.
Sophomore guard Kylie Wood sparked the Panthers with 21 points, while senior Kodi Green had a team-high of 12 rebounds. The two teams were tied, 19-19, at the half, then Carey doubled the Bulldogs’ 11 points in the second half, scoring 22.
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 73, Pocatello 52
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins found themselves trailing after the first quarter, but put together an impressive final three frames to advance to the district semifinals.
“They kinda got us back on our heels a bit,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. “Then, we played probably the best three quarters of basketball we’ve played this year.”
The Bruins trailed, 23-16, after Pocatello hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter. However, a 20-6 run in the second put Twin Falls ahead at halftime, and the Bruins outscored Pocatello, 37-23, over the course of the second half to get the win.
Walker added that the Bruins hit some big triples in the second half to pull away. Senior Mitchell Brizee went 12-for-14 from the floor and poured in 28 points, while fellow senior Faust Ystueta added 16.
Twin Falls (19-2) will play at Century on Saturday.
Minico 60, Mountain Home 45
RUPERT — The Spartans won their district tournament opener and clinched a spot in the semifinals.
Minico jumped to a 22-9 lead after one, and went into halftime up, 32-19. A 15-9 third-quarter run established even more space for the Spartans, and after an even fourth, they earned a 15-point win over the Tigers.
Senior Kobe Matsen had 17 points to lead Minico, while juniors Kasen Carpenter and Dillon Ball added 15 and 10, respectively. Senior Jared Adams led Mountain Home with 14.
Minico (18-4) will play at Preston on Saturday.
“We’ll have to go play a semifinal game on Saturday,” Spartans head coach Ty Shippen said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
Preston 68, Canyon Ridge 38
PRESTON — The Riverhawks fell at the hands of the Indians in the district tournament on Thursday. No other details were available.
Canyon Ridge (9-13) will play at Mountain Home on Saturday.
Century 72, Wood River 34
POCATELLO — Century defeated Wood River in the district tournament on Thursday. No other details were available.
Wood River (5-18) plays at Pocatello on Saturday.
A previous version of this story reported that Wood River and Canyon Ridge's seasons had ended. That was incorrect, as the two teams will continue in the consolation side of the district tournament bracket. This has been fixed and we regret the error.
Oakley 53, Glenns Ferry 47
MURTAUGH — The Hornets held off the Pilots to advance to the Snake River Conference championship game.
Oakley outscored Glenns Ferry, 28-22, in the first half. The Hornets went on a 14-10 run in the third quarter to establish a 10-point lead, so, when Glenns Ferry made a 15-11 push in the fourth, Oakley’s lead remained intact.
“Just a hard fought game both ways,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “We did well in the first half. They made a push at us in the last quarter, but we were able to knock some free throws down and hold them off.”
Oakley senior Gannon Critchfield led the way for the Hornets with 19 points, while senior Slater Sagers and junior Chandler Jones each had 10. Glenns Ferry senior Wacey Williams had a game-high of 24 points, and junior Kody Henslee chipped in with 13.
Oakley (14-8) will face Valley for the district title on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (16-5) will play the winner of Monday’s game between Shoshone and Raft River on Tuesday.
