Girls basketball
Bonners Ferry 34, Buhl 28
NAMPA — The Indians failed to keep the pace in a back-and-forth game in the 3A state tournament consolation bracket.
The Indians trailed, 7-6, after one quarter, but, powered by a couple 3-pointers by senior Emily Gorrell, took a 16-14 lead into halftime. However, a 9-0 run came from Bonners Ferry after the Indians opened the second-half scoring, and the Badgers took the lead entering the fourth.
Bonners Ferry outscored Buhl, 11-7, in the final quarter to ensure a victory and put an end to the Indians’ season.
Gorrell finished with a team-high of 13 points, while senior Kyra Azevedo added six and senior Monica Oviedo pulled down a team-high of 10 rebounds.
Buhl’s season ends at 10-15.
Malad 57, Declo 52
BOISE — It was an entertaining battle in the 2A girls state loser-out game at Bishop Kelly High School between Declo and Malad, but someone had to come up just short in the and it just happened to be the Hornets.
It was an intense, high-energy game between two teams that kept coming after each other for 32 minutes. Mattie Ramsey is one of the top scoring leaders on the team that normally puts many points in the scorebook but against Malad, the Declo senior finished with only nine points (three 3-pointers) in the game.
After scoring only three points in the first half, Ramsey put up her second triple with 2:07 minutes in the fourth quarter with the Hornets trailing, 49-44, and her third was made with 25 seconds remaining with a Dragons lead of 52-47. Her third one came from about 30 feet out.
Junior Katelin Mallory finished with only eight points and six boards but hit two important free throws, following Ramsey’s heave with 9.9 seconds remaining and Malad leading, 53-50. Junior Sydney Ramsey poured in 17 points before fouling out with 3:39 minutes left in the game. Junior Amanda Bott, junior Brooke Olsen, junior Jo Koyle and junior Abbie Ramsey made plays that probably won’t show up in the stats. Freshman Aryana Kahalioumi came off the bench and scored 10 points with six rebounds.
Declo finished the season at 17-9 and will lose two senior players, Mattie Ramsey and Emily Taylor. The Hornets will return and field a strong junior class next season. Malad senior Britlynn Hubbard was the top scorer for the game with 24 points, while fellow senior Shawnee Simpson added 17 points and had nine defensive rebounds.
Kendrick 44, Dietrich 36
NAMPA—Kendrick controlled the loser-out game from the tip and didn’t allow Dietrich to get ahead at any time in defeating the Blue Devils in the 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School. In many ways, Dietrich lost this one in the first half by suffering through a slow start trailing at the half, 24-14.
The Blue Devils settled in after the break and cut the 10-point lead to five points after three quarters, 31-26. Whatever momentum Dietrich had wrestled away from the Tigers in the final minutes of the third quarter, quickly disappeared as Kendrick outscored Dietrich 13-10 in the final period. The Blue Devils scoring came from the senior trio of Bailey Hubert, Brianna Astle and Matigan Bingham.
Hubert led Dietrich with 13 points and Astle and Bingham each finished with eight points. The Blue Devils end the season at 19-8. Kendrick junior guard Mya Brown was the top scorer for the Tigers with 12 points and freshman Erin Morgan had 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.