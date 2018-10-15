Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Raft River 1
MURTAUGH — The top-seeded Indians handled the No. 4 Trojans 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-26 Monday in the Snake River Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Shoshone’s Cierra Hennings and Jovawn Welborn each had five kills, Rionna Kerner had five blocks and Patti Fitzgerald dished out 17 assists.
The Indians (13-5) will play No. 3 Oakley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Raft River will face No. 2 Valley in a loser-out match, which will begin shortly after the Shoshone-Oakley match ends.
Oakley 3, Valley 1; Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
MURTAUGH — The No. 3 Hornets advanced to the Snake River Conference semifinals with a 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over the No. 2 Vikings on Tuesday night. Shortly after the Oakley loss, Valley kept its season alive and eliminated the Pilots with a 25-21, 25-6, 25-10 sweep.
In the first match, Oakey senior Liz Hardy had eight kills and four blocks, senior Khali Wells had 15 assists and sophomore Brooke Power had three kills and six assists. Sophomore Lyzan Gillette added four kills, junior Kayzia Gillette had three, sophomore Melissa Hardy had two and sophomore Leah Mitton had one. Valley had 11 aces, 25 kills and eight blocks as a team in the loss.
In the loser-out match against Glenns Ferry, the Vikings tallied 17 aces, 33 kills and 22 assists as a team.
Oakley will take on No. 1 Shoshone at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Valley will face No. Raft River in a loser-out match, which will begin shortly after the Shoshone-Oakley match ends.
