Volleyball
Hansen 3, Lighthouse Christian 2
SHOSHONE — Second-seeded Lighthouse Christian was defeated by No. 3 Hansen in the semifinals of the Sawtooth Conference tournament, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20, 25-16, 16-14.
Lions’ senior Gracie Cover registered 28 kills in the loss, and junior Jordan Morton added 18. Junior setter Maycee Holloway passed for 47 assists and had 18 digs. Sophomore Lauren Gomez followed with 12 digs, and Morton had 11. No details were available for the Huskies.
Lighthouse Christian (12-4) will play No. 5 Castleford on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a loser-out match. Hansen (13-5) will play Carey Wednesday night in the championship match back at Shoshone High School.
Carey 3, Dietrich 0
SHOSHONE — Top-seeded Carey swept No. 4 Dietrich in the semifinals of the Sawtooth Conference Tournament, 25-16, 25-20, 25-7. With the win, the Panthers (16-2) earned a spot in the championship game on Wednesday against Hansen.
Senior Shantell Chavez helped the Panthers with 16 kills, 18 digs, two aces and two blocks. Junior Felicity Black added seven kills, 12 digs and one ace. Sophomore setter Kylie Wood dished out 31 assists, had four kills and added one ace. Senior Athana Versis had five kills, 17 digs and one ace, senior Kodi Green had five kills, two blocks and three aces and senior Lindsey Morey had nine digs.
No stats were available for Dietrich (7-9), which will play Hagerman in a loser-out match Wednesday.
Hagerman 3, Murtaugh 1
SHOSHONE — Sixth-seeded Hagerman eliminated No. 7 Murtaugh in the Sawtooth Conference tournament loser-out match, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18.
The Pirates had three players finishing with double-doubles. Senior Alana Floyd recorded 25 digs, dished out 30 assists and tossed in six kills. Freshman Sadie Wadsworth had 25 digs and 10 assists, and senior Elly Yore had a team-high 24 kills, along with 14 digs and four aces. Sophomore Krista Farnsworth was also in double figures with 19 digs.
Hagerman (9-10) will play Dietrich on Wednesday.
Castleford 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
SHOSHONE — Fifth-seeded Castleford ended No. 8 Sun Valley Community School’s season in the Sawtooth Conference tournament loser-out match, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18.
Sophomores Jamie Zimmers and Bailey Truscott led the Wolves’ offense with eight kills, followed by Zailee Poulson with seven and Aubrey Mahannah with four. Setter Sydney Schoth distributed 26 assists. For the defense, Zimmers had 14 digs, Mahannah had 12 and Valeria Cardona had 10. Cardona had two aces, and Zimmers had one.
Castleford (11-8) will play Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a loser-out match.
Burley 3, Minico 0
BURLEY — The third-seeded Bobcats kept their season alive with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 win over their rival, fourth-seeded Spartans in a Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out match.
Burley’s Makayla Tolman had 14 kills, five aces and five blocks, Kennedee Tracy had 13 kills and 13 kills and Kaia King had six kills.
The Bobcats will host No. 6 Pocatello in a loser-out, winner-to-state match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Pocatello 3, Wood River 1
HAILEY — The fifth-seeded Wolverines saw their season end in Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference tournament loser-out match.
No. 6 Pocatello won 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23.
Wood River’s Annie Kaminski had 20 kills and four blocks, Emily Vandenberg had 14 kills and 12 digs and Torie King had 23 assists.
Gooding 3, Filer 1
FILER — With a season-high 26 kills, 28 digs and three blocks, senior Grace Parker led second-seeded Gooding into the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title match. The Senators knocked off No. 1 Filer 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday night at Filer High School.
Gooding senior Nicole Stampke also finished with a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs, and senior setter Erika Anthony passed out 45 assists.
“After we lost the coin toss and weren’t the host team, the girls were disappointed,” said Gooding coach Trica Adkinson. “The last couple of weeks, the girls have really elevated their game. With this win, the girls were excited that the championship game moves back to Gooding. This was an awesome game on both sides and could have been the championship game.”
The Senators will face Filer again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the title, this time at home. The Wildcats will need to win twice on Wednesday to earn the conference championship, while Gooding needs one victory.
Buhl 3, Kimberly 0; Filer 3, Buhl 1
FILER — Fourth-seeded Buhl defeated No. 3 Kimberly in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference loser-out match, and the Indians were beaten by No. 1 Filer in a second loser-out match Tuesday night.
Filer will play at Gooding Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the championship match.
