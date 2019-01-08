Boys basketball
Hansen 56, Richfield 31
HANSEN — The Huskies got out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Tigers by 25 on Tuesday.
Hansen took a 19-7 lead after one quarter and led, 32-14 at halftime. The Huskies continued to add to the lead until it hit its final tally of 25.
Huskies sophomore Jonathan Camarillo led all scorers with 23 points, while senior Paxton Stimpson wasn’t far behind with 15. Richfield was led by junior Jacob Whitesell, who had 11 points.
Hansen (1-7, 1-1) will play at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday. Richfield (0-10, 0-2) will be at Dietrich the same day.
Pocatello 69, Jerome 33
POCATELLO — Jerome lost a conference battle at Pocatello on Tuesday. No other details were available.
Jerome (2-10, 1-5) hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Century 79, Canyon Ridge 52
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks fell to the Diamondbacks in a conference clash on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, Canyon Ridge enjoyed a balanced scoring effort, as juniors Sheldon Flanary and Bam Kondracki led with 14 points each, while fellow junior Louie Cresto added 11.
Canyon Ridge (5-6, 2-5) will play at Kimberly on Friday.
Burley 48, Wood River 41
HAILEY — Juniors Ethan Gibbons finished with 16 points and Jace Whiting tossed in 13 for the Bobcats in the Great Basin Conference road win over the Wolverines. Wood River junior Johnny Radford led all players with 22 points followed by 11 points by senior Brayden Olson.
Wood River (2-8, 0-5) is at Twin Falls on Thursday. Burley (6-8, 3-4) hosts Pocatello Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Oakley 72, Raft River 56
MALTA — The Hornets jumped out to an 11-point lead after one quarter and held on for a comfortable win.
Oakley took a 10-point advantage into halftime, but it was cut to seven after three quarters. However, a 23-15 fourth put to bed any doubt and helped the Hornets see out a win.
“We played good defense in the first half,” Hornets head coach Jeff Bedke said. “Raft River made a push in the second half.”
A senior duo stepped up for the Hornets, as Gannon Critchfield scored 18 points, while Austin Bedke had 14 and 11 rebounds. Junior Chandler Jones added 10 points.
Raft River was led by senior Rylee Spencer’s 20 points, while junior Justin Schumann had 12.
Oakley (10-3, 3-0) hosts Valley on Friday. Raft River (6-4, 0-3) will be at Glenns Ferry the same day.
Lighthouse Christian 81, Sun Valley Community School 27
TWIN FALLS — The Lions remained undefeated with a convincing win over the Cutthroats on Tuesday.
“We were able to get up and down the court and really let outlet defense be our offense tonight,” Lions head coach Tony Standlee said. “We got through the whole lineup tonight and saw some good things from everyone.”
Lighthouse Christian took a 28-5 lead after one quarter and a 49-15 advantage into halftime. The Lions outscored the Cutthroats, 20-6, in the third quarter and 12-4 in the fourth for the blowout win.
Junior Tyler Munsee led with 17 points for the Lions, while junior Alex Shetler added 15 and junior Peyton Lookingbill had 14.
Standlee was complimentary of the young Cutthroats, singling out freshmen George Murray and Sid Tomlinson as players who will keep SVCS competitive in the coming years.
Lighthouse Christian (12-0, 3-0) hosts Hansen on Thursday. SVCS (3-4, 1-2) will be at Murtaugh the same day.
Camas County 63, Hagerman 37
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers came out of a tightly-contested first half and ran away with a big conference win on Tuesday.
A level first quarter was followed by a close second, after which the Mushers led by just four. However, they came out and outscored the Pirates, 27-7, in the third quarter and then 12-10 in the fourth.
Junior Trey Smith had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Camas County, while seniors Jaydon Rossman and Remington Kramer each had 11. Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 13 points.
“It was a close first half and we had a huge third quarter,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “We just kinda knocked them back.”
Camas County (7-2, 2-0) will host Castleford on Thursday. Hagerman (2-7, 1-2) will be at Carey the same day.
Murtaugh 41, Carey 28
CAREY — Seniors Gio Zavala led the Red Devils with 18 points and Tyler Chatelain followd with 10 in the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Panthers.
Junior Brigham Parke was the top scorer for Carey with eight points and sophomore Hunter Smith added seven. Murtaugh led 22-7 at the half and Carey won the second half 21-19.
“We shot 18 percent for the whole game,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson.
Murtaugh (8-3, 2-1) hosts Sun Valley Community School and Carey (3-9, 1-2) hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Castleford 64, Twin Falls Christian Academy 40
CASTLEFORD — Castleford freshman Eric Taylor scored 27 points including seven threes and senior Kolby Taylor had 10 points in the Wolves non-conference win over the Warriors. Eric Taylor had 25 of his points in the first half. Twin Falls Christian Academy sophomore Evan Walker led the Warriors with 21 points.
“Real proud of the kids,” said Castleford coach AW Wells. “Eric Taylor set the tone for us tonight. It was good to see Kolby (Taylor) have a good night alongside with his brother (Eric Taylor).”
Castleford (5-7, 0-3 Sawtooth) is at Camas County on Thursday and Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Calvary on Friday.
Girls basketball
Filer 49, Buhl 30
FILER — The Wildcats were led by sophomore Ella Fischer’s double-double to earn a conference win over Buhl.
Fischer finished with 17 points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and 12 rebounds, while junior Kelsie Snyder had seven. All but one player scored for Filer. Junior Kayla Morse led Buhl with 15 points.
“We were able to hit some jump shots,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said. “It was our first good half of the season and it carried over for a win.”
Filer (7-6, 3-1) will play at Snake River on Friday. Buhl (5-10, 0-4) hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
Valley 39, Glenns Ferry 14
GLENNS FERRY — Valley sophomore Bailey Stephens had 11 points to lead the Vikings in the Snake River Conference road win over Glenns Ferry.
Junior Fabby Arevalo scored a team-high seven points for the Pilots. Valley held a 13-10 lead at the break but outscored the Pilots 26-4 in the second half. The Vikings also won the battle of the boards, 31-15.
“Valley made some adjustments to their offense at the half and controlled the boards better in the second half,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance
Valley (7-8, 3-2) hosts Raft River on Thursday. Glenns Ferry (7-7, 2-3) is at Murtaugh on Friday.
Carey 52, Murtaugh 28
CAREY — An even game in the first half turned into a lopsided Panthers victory on Tuesday.
All square at 8-8 after one quarter, the Panthers pulled ahead of Murtaugh by five at halftime. Then, a 20-7 third quarter performance was followed by a 12-6 fourth quarter, allowing Carey to pull away.
“It was a close game in the first, but in the second we just tightened up our defense and got some stops, steals and easy baskets,” Carey head coach Merrilee Sears said.
Sophomore Kylie Wood led with 19 points and added six steals, while senior Athana Versis scored 15. Junior Alissa Chatelain was Murtaugh’s leading scorer with seven points.
Carey (11-1, 3-0) will host Hagerman on Thursday. Murtaugh (8-5, 1-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 37, Castleford 23
CASTLEFORD — Fourth quarter turnovers (12) by the Wolves and only three points in the quarter were the big factors in the loss to the Warriors.
Twin Falls Christian Academy led at the half 12-10 and only 23-20 after three periods but outscored Castleford 14-3 in the final quarter. TFCA seniors, Abbie Nedrow led all players with 18 points and Victoria Glaze followed with 10. Castleford senior had a team-high 11 points.
“We played a good game for three quarters,” said Castleford coach Jason Tverdy. “Just too many turnovers, 12 alone in the fourth quarter.”
Castleford (0-11, 0-1 Sawtooth) is at Camas County on Thursday. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Calvary on Friday.
Hagerman 59, Camas County 52
FAIRFIELD — The Pirates moved to 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference and 12-3 overall with the road win over the Mushers.
Senior Alana Floyd sparked Hagerman with a double-double of 26 points including five threes and 16 boards. Fellow Pirate senior Elly Yore finished with 18 points. Camas County freshman Ashly Botz posted 19 points and Ashlynn Whittle added 13.
“We played good defense in the second quarter that got us going for the rest of the game,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons
Hagerman (12-3, 2-0) is at Carey and Camas County (4-6, 1-2) hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Hansen 56, Richfield 18
HANSEN — Hansen senior Haylee Pittman scored 11 points and junior Cassie Gibson tallied 10 points in the Huskies’ first Sawtooth Conference win.
Senior Shelby Buckner, freshman Ady Perkes and junior Kyndyl Allen each had four points for Richfield. Hansen held Richfield to single digits in the first three quarters and scoreless in the final quarter.
Richfield (3-12, 0-3) is at Dietrich and Hansen ( 7-6, 1-2) is at Lighthouse on Thursday.
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge 30, Filer 27
DECLO — 98: Double Forfeit; 106: Double Forfeit; 113: Dylan Curry (F) won by forfeit: 120: Double Forfeit: 126: Jaimen Swainston (F) won by forfeit:132: Arath Chavez (F) over Jason Jones (CR) (Fall 2:46); 138: Edward Pastoor (F) over Brok Dodds (CR) (Fall 1:10; 145: Tom Henderhan (F) over Logan Smith (CR) (Dec 13-11); 152: Logan Hernandez (CR) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 1:09); 160: Jessica Dilworth (CR) won by forfeit:170: Mikeal Phillips (CR) over Chris Coach (F) (Fall 2:47): 182: Brayden Sites (CR) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 5:33): 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Nathan Maxfield (CR) over Michael McKay (F) (Fall 0:34).
Declo 71, Filer 6
DECLO — 98: Double Forfeit; 106: Dax Blackmon (D) won by forfeit; 113: Layton Clark (D) over Dylan Curry (F) (Fall 2:09); 120: AV Marino (D) won by forfeit; 126: Caden Crider (D) over Jaimen Swainston (F) (Fall 3:53); 132: Ethan Gould (D) over Arath Chavez (F) (Fall 1:57); 138: Case Durfee (D) over Edward Pastoor (F) (Fall 4:22); 145: Derek Matthews (D) over Tom Henderhan (F) (TF 18-3 4:00); 152: Dylan Muir (D) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 0:24); 160: Gabe Matthews (D) won by forfeit; 170: Elijah Koyle (D) over Chris Coach (F) (Fall 1:03); 182: Miguel Juarez (D) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 1:04); 195: Braden Darrington (D) won by forfeit; 220: Double Forfeit; 285: Michael McKay (F) over Peyton Thompson (D) (Fall 0:52).
