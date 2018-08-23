Volleyball
Hansen 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 2
HANSEN — The Huskies opened their season with a comeback nonconference win.
Hansen lost the first set 11-25 but won the second 25-13. TFCA was one set away from a victory after winning the third set 25-21, but the Huskies won the final two sets 25-20 and 15-10.
“I’ve got a ton of seniors, and we’ve been promoting this never die attitude all summer,” Hansen coach Jim Lasso said. “To come back and win 25-13, I think it was a great motivator for these kids.”
Hansen will host Raft River on Tuesday, and TFCA (0-1) will play at a tournament in Ashton on Saturday.
Burley 3, Pocatello 2
POCATELLO — The Bobcats earned a hard-fought Great Basin Conference road win on Thursday. Burley won 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-5.
Kennedee Tracy had 14 kills and 20 digs, and Makayla Tolman had 21 kills and four blocks for the Bobcats (2-1, 2-1), who will play at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Highland 3, Canyon Ridge 2
TWIN FALLS — The 4A Riverhawks won the first two sets but couldn’t finish off the 5A Rams. Canyon Ridge fell 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 18-25, 9-15.
Canyon Ridge junior Lexi Jones had 11 kills, 11 digs and 25 assists, senior Brooklyn Weston had eight kills and five blocks, sophomore Kayla Bernal had nine kills and four blocks, junior Kelbie Standley had 25 digs and three ages and junior Micah Ricks had 11 digs.
The Riverhawks (1-1) will play Buhl and Jerome at Jerome on Saturday.
Malad 2, Buhl 0; Buhl 2, Declo 0
DECLO — Buhl went 1-1 at Thursday’s season-opening nonconference tri-match.
The Indians lost to Malad 11-25, 11-25, but they beat Declo 25-23, 25-22. Results from the Declo-Malad match were unavailable.
Against Malad, Buhl’s Monica Oviedo had six kills, and McKenna Lively had three blocks. Lively, Emily Gorrell and Kylie Crossland all had three blocks against Declo, and Crossland tallied 10 kills.
Buhl will play Canyon Ridge and Jerome at Jerome on Saturday.
Snake River 3, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs opened their season with a 3A nonconference loss, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 16-25.
“We’ve got some younger kids trying to figure out how to play. We’re kinda muddling our way through right now,” Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle said. “Hopefully we’ll get better as the season goes on.”
Zoey Brown had 14 kills, Demee Rosenkrance had 33 digs, Marleigh Geer had 24 assists and Paydon Morrissey had five blocks for the Bulldogs, who will host Wendell on Wednesday.
Shoshone 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The 1A Division I Indians opened the season with a sweep of the 2A Trojans. Shoshone prevailed 25-9, 25-8, 25-5.
The Indians will host Gooding on Wednesday, and Wendell will play Castleford and Valley at Valley on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 3, Castleford 0
CASTLEFORD — The Red Devils opened their season with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 Sawtooth West Conference win.
Murtaugh will play Carey and Hagerman at Hagerman on Tuesday, and Castleford (1-1) will host Oakley on Monday.
Watersprings 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
IDAHO FALLS — The Lions opened the season with a nonconference road loss. No other details were available.
Lighthouse will play at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Wood River 4, Jerome 2
HAILEY — The Wolverines won their season-opening Great Basin Conference game that was moved from Jerome to Hailey due to poor air quality in Jerome and surrounding areas.
Wood River’s Kevin Montes scored 17 seconds into the game, according to Wolverines coach Luis Monjaras, on an assist from Lucas Beste. Wood River took a 2-0 lead 15 minutes later on an Audari Tamayo goal (Beste assist), but Jerome scored on a free kick in minute 40 to cut the deficit in half.
Edgar Salamanca and Josset Guzman scored in the 42nd and 50th minute, respectively, to give the Wolverines a 4-1 lead. Jerome scored the final goal in minute 57.
Wood River will host Preston on Saturday, and Jerome (3-1) will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Golf
Hole-in-one
Bob Ward recorded a hole-in-one Wednesday on the ninth hole at Filer’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course. Ward used a pitching wedge on the 130-yard hole to notch his first ever ace. Randy Clark was a witness.
Late Wednesday
Volleyball
Castleford 3, Glenns Ferry 0
The Wolves swept the Pilots 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 to begin the season.
Senior Jaysan Self stood out for Glenns Ferry, notching two aces along with one block and one kill.
“Our team struggled but will continue to learn, improve and strengthen,” Glenns Ferry coach April Wootan said in an email.
