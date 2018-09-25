Volleyball
Oakley 3, Raft River 1
OAKLEY — The host Hornets won 25-10, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12 in the Snake River Conference battle.
Senior Liz Hardy led Oakley with six kills, Melissa Hardy followed with four and Kayzia Gillette and Lyzan Gillette each had two. Khali Wells had five assists.
Raft River hosts Declo on Saturday, and Oakley is at Shoshone next Thursday.
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins cruised past the rival Riverhawks 25-11, 25-17, 25-15. No stats were available.
Twin Falls (8-1 in Great Basin Conference play) will play at Wood River this Wednesday, and Canyon Ridge (3-8) will play at Kimberly next Wednesday.
Burley 3, Pocatello 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats improved to 9-2 in Great Basin Conference play with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Indians.
Burley’s Kennedee Tracy had 15 kills and 17 digs, Makayla Tolman had 13 kills, 14 digs and 16 assists, Brinley Wilson had 14 digs, 20 assists and six aces and Kaia King had 11 digs and four kills.
Burley will head to Utah this weekend for the Bingham Invitational.
Buhl 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Indians handled the Trojans 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 for a nonconference win.
Kylie Crossland had 11 kills, and Adriana Azevedo dished out 17 assists for Buhl (6-5), which will host Valley on Thursday.
Aspen Stinemates had five kills and eight digs, and Stevie Torres added five kills and five digs for Wendell, which will host Glenns Ferry the same day.
Gooding 3, Declo 0
GOODING — The Senators defeated the visiting Hornets 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 in the nonconference match.
Three seniors led Gooding on the night. Grace Parker recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 10 digs. Nicole Stampke followed with nine kills and 13 digs, and she was 22-for-22 at the service line. Setter Erika Anthony passed for 41 assists and was also 100 percent at the service line at 14-for-14.
Declo hosts Kimberly on Wednesday, and Gooding (8-1) travels to Filer on Tuesday.
Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
HAZELTON — The Vikings had 30 kills, 20 aces and 24 assists as a team in the 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 Snake River Conference home win over the Pilots. No stats were available.
Valley is 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall.
Valley is at Buhl and Glenns Ferry is a Wendell on Thursday.
Hansen 3, Dietrich 2
The Huskies beat the Blue Devils in a Sawtooth Conference nail-biter, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Yolanda Alaniz had 14 kills and six blocks, and Kendy Kenney added 10 assists for Hansen (9-4, 5-1), which will host Richfield on Tuesday.
Dietrich (3-7, 3-2) will host Castleford on Thursday.
Carey 3, Hagerman 1
CAREY — The Panthers defeated the Pirates, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23 in the Sawtooth Conference match.
Carey senior Shantell Chavez led both teams with 15 kills and 10 digs for a double-double. She also had three blocks and three aces. Senior Kodi Green had eight kills, five blocks and two aces. Senior Athana Versis added six kills and four aces. Kylie Wood dished out 19 assists, had two kills and served one ace. Senior Lindsey Morey pulled up 10 digs.
For the Pirates, Elly Yore, Kyta Sellers and Alana Floyd each recorded double-doubles for Hagerman. Yore finished with 11 kills, 10 digs and six blocks. Sellers had 10 kills and 16 digs, and Alana Floyd dished out 22 assists and had 11 digs. Sadie Wadsworth had 17 digs.
Hagerman (2-7, 1-4) hosts Shoshone on Wednesday, and Carey (10-2, 5-0) hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Minico 4, Pocatello 3
RUPERT — The Spartans edged the Indians for their first Great Basin Conference win of the season.
Minico (2-11, 1-11) struck first with a first-half goal from Geo Vega, and Pocatello (1-10-2, 1-9-2) scored the next two goals. Milton Hernandez then found the net to tie it at 2-2 going into halftime. The Indians took a 3-2 lead, but Hernandez tied it up again, and Daniel Vega scored the game-winner with about four minutes left.
The Spartans will host rival Burley on Thursday to end the regular season.
Wood River 2, Canyon Ridge 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines shut out the Riverhawks for another Great Basin Conference win.
“We shut down the few breakaways they had,” Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said via text message.
Emerson Flores and Kevin Montes scored the two goals, both in the first half.
Wood River (12-0-1, 11-0-1) will play at Twin Falls on Thursday to end the regular season, and Canyon Ridge (5-6-2, 5-4-2) will play at Mountain Home the same day.
Girls soccer
Wood River 2, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines earned their fourth straight win, all against Great Basin Conference opponents, Tuesday on the road.
Wood River’s Payton Bacca struck first, in the 15th minute, and Canyon Ridge’s Robina Mazcha tied it up in the waning seconds of the first half. Alexis Drake scored the game-winner in the 69th minute.
The Wolverines (6-6-3, 5-4-3) will host Twin Falls on Thursday to end the regular season, and the Riverhawks (2-12, 2-9) will host Mountain Home the same day.
Late Monday
Volleyball
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Hansen 2
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors narrowly defeated the Huskies on Monday night, 17-25, 25-22, 25-11, 24-26, 15-13.
Three seniors led the way for TFCA. Victoria Glaze had 18 kills and eight aces, Abbie Nedrow had 25 digs and nine kills and Rese Walker dished out 10 assists.
The Warriors will play at Community School on Monday.
