DECLO — The Declo High School football team continued its 2A state title defense with a blowout win on Thursday night to open this year’s playoffs.
The Hornets, ranked No. 1 unanimously in the final 2A state media poll, led Ririe for all but about a minute and cruised to a 41-21 victory.
On the second play of the game and the first from scrimmage, Declo senior running back Keegan Duncan burst through a hole and galloped 60 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 7-0. A few minutes later, the Hornets marched down the field, and Duncan (a Boise State commit) tallied his second touchdown run from four yards out to make the score 14-0.
The lead increased to 27-0 at halftime, 34-0 midway through the third quarter and 41-7 going into the fourth.
Declo senior quarterback McKay Breshears completed two five-yard touchdown passes to Sam Mallory and a one-yarder to Ben Puentes.
The Hornets (9-0) are the state’s top-ranked team in the 2A RPI rankings, which have been used to seed the 2A playoffs for the first time this season. Declo will face the eighth-ranked team, which is to be determined, next week in the quarterfinals.
Lighthouse Christian 49, Rockland 12
TWIN FALLS — After two straight years of first-round exits, the Lions roared to a win over the Bulldogs on Thursday night to begin their 1A Division II state playoff run.
Lighthouse Christian led 40-0 after one quarter and 43-0 at halftime. Rockland scored two straight touchdowns to make it 43-12 in the fourth quarter, and Lighthouse sophomore Chance Gaskill capped the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run.
Gaskill ran for 122 yards on six carries, and he caught one 20-yard touchdown pass. Senior Cooper Dastrup rushed for 76 yards and three TDs on four attempts, and he tallied a team-high seven tackles and a sack on defense. Junior Brandon Houser caught a 58-yard touchdown pass, sophomore Collin Holloway went 4-of-9 for 98 yards and three TDs and Brandon Butler had six tackles (five for loss) and four sacks.
The third-ranked Lions (8-1) will play in the quarterfinals next weekend against the winner of tomorrow’s game between Dietrich and North Gem.
