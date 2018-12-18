Boys basketball
Oakley 66, Ambrose 62 (OT)
MERIDIAN — After a back-and-forth contest needed an extra period of basketball, the No. 4 Hornets were able to get by Ambrose on Tuesday night.
“We struggled back and forth and did it in overtime,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “It was a good win for us.”
The Hornets trailed by five after one, but closed the gap to two at the break and actually led by one point heading into the final quarter,
However, the score was all knotted up at 54 after the fourth.
Oakley outscored Ambrose, 12-8, in overtime to seal a victory.
Bedke said his team utilized its players in the post, a trio of seniors in Gannon Critchfield, Austin Bedke and Slater Sagers, to get vital points late.
“We were able to get some things down low to our post players at the end of the game and that worked out for us,” Jeff Bedke said. “We just had a good overall effort.”
Critchfield led with 16 points, while Austin Bedke added 13 and Sagers had 12.
Oakley (7-1) will play at Challis on Thursday.
Filer 52, American Falls 40
AMERICAN FALLS — The Wildcats jumped out to a huge lead at halftime and were able to hold on for the win on Tuesday.
Filer led, 34-13, at the break, and cruised the rest of the way to the victory.
Senior Kaden Perron led Filer with 12 points and junior Austin Jarolimek added 11.
The Wildcats (4-4) will host Gooding on Jan. 3.
Wendell 70, Hagerman 42
WENDELL — The Trojans cruised to a 28-point victory over Hagerman on Tuesday.
Wendell took a 14-point lead into halftime and doubled that total by the end of the contest, improving to 5-4 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 2-5.
Hagerman was led by Chris Belem, who scored 15 points. Wendell got a game-high of 17 from freshman Zade Swainston, a double-double from junior Tristan Wert, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and a near-double-double from sophomore Joe DeMasters, who had 13 points and nine rebounds.
“Our guys played hard,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “We hurt them a bit with our press but they’ve got good shooters. They’re a good team and had an off night.”
Hagerman will host Dietrich on Thursday. Wendell will play Buhl at home on Jan. 4.
Valley 65, Carey 45
HAZELTON — The Vikings gradually separated from the Panthers over the course of the contest and improved to 6-3 with a win on Tuesday.
Valley led by seven after one quarter, 11 at half, 19 after three and ended up winning by 21 points as Carey (2-5) failed to keep up.
Senior Nic Anderson led Valley with 17 points, while senior Eddy Cano added 12.
“We were working on coming back to work with a game the night before,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “Carey is good competition and I thought our guys did a good job of getting back to work.”
The Vikings will host Raft River on Thursday. Carey will play North Star Charter the same day.
Sun Valley Community School 36, Twin Falls Christian Academy 27
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats won the low scoring contest over the Warriors.
Sun Valley Community School had a balanced offense, with freshman Braden Buchanan the leading scorer with eight points. Eli Fuller and Wilson Baker each finished with six and Caelin Bradshaw had five. For TFCA, sophomore Evan Walker led all players with 12 points and his classmate Joel Thompson had seven.
Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Murtaugh and Sun Valley Community School (2-3, 0-1 Sawtooth) hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Castleford 61, Hansen 60
CASTLEFORD — Castleford pulled out the Sawtooth Conference win over Hansen as Shawn Paulson scored, drew a foul and completed the three-point play, sinking the free throw with 5.5 seconds remaining.
The Wolves held a 34-31 lead at the break and the Huskies won the second half, 29-27, even with the Wolves outscoring the Huskies, 20-19, in the fourth quarter.
“It was a barn-burner,” said Castleford coach AW Wells. “We came out flat after the half. Hulzar (Cruz) got going for them and scored seven points in the third quarter.”
Freshman Eric Taylor sparked Castleford with 22 points including three 3-pointers with 15 points coming in the first half. Hansen had four players in double figures, with Huizar finishing with 20 points, followed by junior Dylon Thompson and sophomore Johnathan Camarillo, each with 11, and senior Paxton Stimpson had 10.
Castleford (3-4, 0-1) is at Sun Valley Community School on Thursday. Hansen (0-6) hosts Murtaugh on Saturday Jan. 5.
Girls basketball
Jerome 41, Canyon Ridge 24
TWIN FALLS — It was a two-point game after one quarter, but Jerome soon blew it wide-open in the second quarter and beat the Riverhawks by 17 on Tuesday.
The Tigers led, 9-7 after one, but outscored Canyon Ridge 17-4 in the second period to take a 26-11 lead into halftime. After the third was even, Jerome added an extra two points to its cushion at the end.
Canyon Ridge senior Alexa Thomas led all scorers with 14, while Jerome junior Mercedes Bell led the Tigers with 13.
Canyon Ridge (1-10, 0-8) will host Twin Falls on Thursday. Jerome (6-6, 5-3) will host Gooding on Dec. 27.
Buhl 42, American Falls 24
BUHL — Buhl senior Emily Gorrell posted 16 points in the non-conference home win over American Falls. The Indians held the Beavers to single digits in each quarter.
Buhl (4-8, 0-3 SCIC) is at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Dietrich 49, Gooding 48
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils avenged an earlier loss to the Senators with the home non-conference win.
Seniors Matigan Bingham scored a team high 16 points, Brianna Astle chipped in 14 points and Bailey Hubert pulled down 10 rebounds for Dietrich. Senior Erika Anthony posted a game-high 23 points and Grace Parker had 12 for Gooding.
“The girls played well under control,” said Dietrich coach Acey Shaw. “A good team effort.”
Dietrich (10-1, 1-0 Sawtooth) is at Hagerman on Thursday. Gooding (8-3, 2-1 SCIC) will play Jerome at 12:30 in the Jerome Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 27.
Oakley 35, Ambrose 34
AMBROSE — Oakley and Ambrose played right down to the wire, but the Hornets had the final say and earned a win on Tuesday.
Junior Kayzia Gillette led the way with 12 points, senior Liz Hardy had 10 and senior Khali Wells had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Hornets in the victory.
Oakley head coach Mark Mace said his team turned the ball over too much and allowed Ambrose back into the game in too many instances, but were able to grind out a win.
“It seemed like any time we had an opportunity to get a nine or 10-point lead, they’d hit a shot,” Mace said. “They just kinda hung around and we didn’t take care of the ball, but our girls found a way to win.”
Oakley (3-7) will host Raft River on Wednesday.
Carey 42, Valley 34
HAZELTON — Paced by 21 points from sophomore Kylie Wood and 10 by senior Kodi Green 10, the visiting Panthers (9-1, 1-0 Sawtooth) won the road non-conference game over the Vikings.
The Panthers held a 24-18 lead at the half and the Vikings kept it close in the second half scoring 16 points while Carey had 18. Sophomores Bailey Stephens collected 18 points for Valley and Makenna Kohtz added nine.
Valley (4-8, 2-2) hosts Richfield on Wednesday and Carey (9-1, 1-0 Sawtooth) is at Camas Thursday, Jan. 3
