Girls basketball
Declo 46, Kimberly 40
DECLO — Despite leading by double-digits at halftime, the Hornets had to deal with a solid fight from the Bulldogs, but held on to improve to 4-1 this season.
The Hornets outscored the Bulldogs (3-2) 17-7 in the second quarter, but the visitors did not go away. Kimberly cut the Declo lead to 34-27 after the third quarter and managed to outscore the Hornets in the final frame, but Declo’s lead was too large for it to make a difference.
“[Kimberly] did roar back and, defensively, we were all able to contribute tonight,” Declo coach Justin Silcock said. “We were able to hold off the pressure they put on us in the second half.”
Junior Sydney Ramsey led the way with 13 points, senior Mattie Ramsey added 12 and junior Amanda Bott chipped in 10 as the scoring was evenly distributed for the Hornets.
“It was a good team performance,” Silcock said. “Everyone was able to contribute.”
Declo will play at American Falls on Thursday, while Kimberly will play at Gooding the same day.
Minico 64, Pocatello 40
RUPERT — The Spartans remained unbeaten so far this season with a comprehensive win against Pocatello on Tuesday.
Minico (6-0, 3-0) earned a big performance from junior Bailey Black, who poured in 22 points on 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior Taylia Stimpson added 14 points, going 5-for-7 from the field.
The Spartans will play at Burley on Thursday.
Century 58, Burley 32
POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks got revenge on the Bobcats in Tuesday’s rematch of last year’s 4A state title game, which Burley won 36-31.
Century controlled the game and gradually grew further and further from Burley. The Diamondbacks led by five after one quarter, extended their lead to 10 after halftime and eventually eclipsed a 20-point advantage in the fourth quarter. No other details were available.
Burley (1-5, 1-3) will host Minico on Thursday.
Jerome 43, Canyon Ridge 21
JEROME — The Tigers dominated from the start and had an explosive third quarter performance to crush the Riverhawks in a conference contest.
Jerome held a comfortable 19-11 lead at halftime, but stormed out of the gates to start the second half, outscoring Canyon Ridge 20-0 in the third quarter to blow the game open and cruise to a win. Head coach Jeremy Munroe said it was a “good team win” with a good effort in the second half.
Junior Madison Deadmond led the way with 13 points, while fellow junior Vanessa Peiffer added nine.
The Tigers (3-1, 2-1) will play Wood River at home on Wednesday, while the Riverhawks (1-5, 0-4) will host Mountain home on Thursday.
Gooding 48, Buhl 43
GOODING — Gooding senior Grace Parker tossed in a game-high 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference opening win over Buhl.
Senior Laken Wolf added 12 points and junior Gracie Faulkner had four boards. Senior Kyra Azevedo led the Indians with 19 points and senior Emily Gorrell added 10 points.
“We started out sluggish but came out strong in the second half,” said coach Logan Briggs.
Buhl (1-3, 0-1) hosts Filer and Gooding (4-0, 1-0) hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
Shoshone 36, Valley 27
SHOSHONE — The Indians got 15 points and five assists from senior Cierra Hennings and nine points from senior Bailee Owens in their Snake River Conference play-opening win over the Vikings. Valley sophomore Bailey Stephens scored a team-high seven points. Shoshone held a 26-17 lead at the half and both teams scored 10 points in the second half.
“It was a defensive battle in the second half,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman. ”It came down to free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.”
Valley 1-3 (0-1) hosts Glenns Ferry and Shoshone (4-0, 1-0) hosts Raft River, both on Thursday.
Hagerman 50, Wendell 29
WENDELL — Hagerman senior Alana Floyd scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the road win over Wendell. Junior Krista Farnsworth led the Pirates with 12 rebounds and freshman Sadie Wadsworth added 10 points. Wendell senior Rylee Dunn had eight points.
“We played good defense at first which got our offense going,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons.
Hagerman (3-0) is at Wilder on Friday. Wendell (1-3) is at Gooding on Monday.
Dietrich 60, Castleford 23
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils improved to 4-1 overall with a home win over the Wolves.
Dietrich led 38-15 at the half and outscored Castleford 22-8 in the second half. Seniors Matigan Bingham was the top scorer for the game with 14 points, Madison Christiansen added 13 and Bailey Hubert had eight rebounds. for the Blue Devils.
Sophomore Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with eight points.
Castleford (0-4) is at Richfield on Thursday. Dietrich (4-1, 1-0) hosts Valley Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Camas County 60, Lighthouse Christian 58 (OT)
FAIRFIELD — Despite 31 points from Lighthouse Christian sophomore Lauren Gomez, Camas County defeated their Sawtooth Conference foe at home in overtime.
The two teams were tied at the end of regulation, 42-42 and the Mushers outscored the Lions 8-6 in the extra period. The Mushers got a double-double from junior Ashlynn Whittle scoring 16 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and getting seven steals. Freshman Ashly Botz led Camas with 19 points and freshman Aleia Blakeslee added 13 to the Lions total.
Lighthouse Christian (3-2) is at Raft River on Friday. Camas County (2-2) is at Hagerman on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Richfield 35, Twin Falls Christian Academy 33
TWIN FALLS — An enormous third quarter push helped the Tigers come from behind to defeat the Warriors on Tuesday.
TFCA took a 12-4 lead after one quarter and a 17-12 lead into halftime. However, Richfield outscored the Warriors 15-8 in the third quarter, and held them off for a two-point win.
The Warriors received a game-high in points from senior Abbie Nedrow, who had 10 and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Richfield was led by senior Shelby Buckner, who scored eight points to help her team to its first victory this year.
Richfield (1-4) will host Castleford on Thursday, while the Warriors (1-3) will host the Wolves on Friday.
Boys basketball
Kimberly 45, Wood River 36
HAILEY — Behind 11 points by junior Dawson Cummins and 10 by senior Tristyn O’Donnell, the Bulldogs picked up an opening road win in beating the Wolverines.
Wood River was led by junior Johnny Radford with a game-high 18 points and senior Brayden Olson had 10.
Kimberly (1-0) hosts Jerome on Friday. Wood River (0-1) hosts Buhl on Wednesday, Dec. 5
Murtaugh 55, Hansen 42
MURTAUGH — Red Devils senior Gio Zavala poured in a game-high 27 points to help Murtaugh run away from Hansen on Tuesday.
Junior Kade Setoki added 12 points on the night as Murtaugh jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one quarter, led by 11 at halftime and continued to build a lead throughout, and the Huskies couldn’t overcome it.
Hansen was led by senior Paxton Stimpson’s 19 points, while junior Dylon Thompson chipped in 14.
The Red Devils (1-0) play at Horseshoe Bend on Friday. Hansen (0-1) will play at Shoshone the same day.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 43, Richfield 26
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Christian Academy evened its record at 1-1 with the home win over Richfield.
Sophomores Ethan Fenderson and Evan Walker each scored 13 points for TFCA. Walker and sophomore Joel Thompson both grabbed 10 rebounds.
Richfield was led in scoring by junior Hayden Tree with 11 points.
Richfield (0-1) hosts Castleford on Wednesday. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Castleford on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 50, Camas County 38
FAIRFIELD — Camas County jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 10 at the half, but an all-out blitz by the Lions after the break led to a 12-point victory.
Lighthouse Christian outscored the Mushers 31-9 in the second half, thanks in huge part to a game-high 28 points from junior Tyler Munsee. Camas County was led by junior Trey Smith, who scored 16.
The Lions (1-0) will host Hagerman on Thursday. The Mushers (0-1) will play at Hagerman on Dec. 4.
