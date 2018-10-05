Football
Declo 43, Fruitland 14
DECLO — The Hornets dominated Friday’s matchup of defending state champions.
“We were very explosive tonight,” said Declo coach Kelly Kidd. “We played quick with high intensity.”
Declo, ranked No. 1 in the latest 2A state media poll, built an 8-0 lead through one quarter over Grizzlies, who have won the last two 3A state titles and are No. 3 in the 3A media poll.
The Hornets increased their lead to 15-0, and the teams traded touchdowns after that. Declo, which led 29-14 at halftime, scored 21 straight points after Fruitland cut the deficit to 22-14.
Declo’s Keegan Duncan scored three touchdowns, and fellow senior McKay Breshears accounted for three scores (one rushing, two passing). Duncan caught one of the touchdown passes, and senior Ben Puentes caught the other. Junior Sam Mallory scored the sixth touchdown.
“McKay played well, Keegan played well, our defense played well,” Kidd said. “It was just a good overall exhibit of football.”
Breshears broke his hand two weeks ago and missed last week’s game at Teton, Kidd said, and he wasn’t 100 percent on Friday. Freshman running back/linebacker tore his MCL against Teton, Kidd said.
Other than those injuries and a few other nicks, the Hornets got through a tough stretch of their schedule healthy.
Declo opened the season with a 16-14 win over Sugar-Salem, the No. 2-ranked 3A team at the time and right now. The Hornets beat Aberdeen, No. 2 in 2A at the time, 22-14 the next week, and they raced past Kimberly (then and now No. 5 in 3A) in week three 58-34.
Kidd said Sugar-Salem and Kimberly were tougher than Fruitland, but not by much.
“When you’re a program as successful as they are, you don’t rebuild, you reload,” he said.
Declo (6-0) will host another 3A team, Filer, on Friday.
Minico 28, Pocatello 7
RUPERT — The Spartans improved 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Great Basin Conference east pod after the home win over Pocatello.
“Our defense was awesome, and our seniors were all over the field tonight,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey. “Kasen Jones had a huge tackle in the third quarter at the goal line that caused a turnover on downs.”
Minico junior quarterback Connor Stocking was 8-of-15 for 161 yards and completed an 89-yard pass to Rylan Chandler for a touchdown. Chandler finished with four receptions for 133 yards, and he picked up 73 yards on 10 rushes, including a touchdown run of seven yards. Senior Colter May rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries and scored on two short runs.
The Minico defense caused three turnovers. Jerik Smith and Carson Schow each had interceptions, and Francisco Paz stripped the ball from a Pocatello player and recovered it.
“Looking ahead to the game on Friday against Century, we can’t be too high or too low,” said McCaffrey.
Minico will face the No. 5-ranked Diamondbacks at Holt Arena in the battle of the two unbeaten teams in the GBC east standings.
Twin Falls 40, Mountain Home 13
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins (5-2 overall) sit on top of the Great Basin Conference west pod alone with a 3-0 record after the home win over the Tigers.
Twin Falls held a 26-6 lead at the half and was 33-6 at the end of three quarters. Like in last week's 42-13 loss to Century, the Bruins struggled to hold onto the ball on Friday, coughing up five fumbles and losing three of them. But the Tigers weren't perfect, either. They lost a fumble and threw an interception.
Twin Falls outgained Mountain Home in total yards 377 to 213. Sophomore quarterback Nick Swensen completed 14-of-27 passes for 176 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Bentley Swensen. Nick Swensen also rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Bruins junior running back Jarod Perry had 130 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, and senior Xander Barigar tallied 67 yards on five catches. Sophomore Caden Zierenberg made both of his field goal attempts (from 33 and 31 yards) and all four of his point after attempts.
Twin Falls is at Jerome on Friday, and Mountain Home (3-4, 2-1) will host Canyon Ridge the same day.
Gooding 60, Filer 22
FILER — Gooding came out fast and pull away in the second half in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win.
Filer trailed 30-6 after the first period but closed the gap in the second and trailed 30-22 at halftime.
“The guys did a good job of shutting them down the second half,” said Gooding coach Cameron Andersen. “The defense picked them five times. Filer played a good, hard game. I think it’s the best we have seen them play in the last six or seven years.”
Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings finished 17-of-30 for 404 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 19 carries and scored on a 50-yard run. Senior Cayden Loveland had nine receptions for 311 yards and scored four TDs on catches of 65, 90, 11 and 61 yards. Junior Andrew Prince caught six passes for 66 yards and two touchdown catches for nine and 25 yards. Senior back Cade Morris had 73 yards on 10 carries and a seven-yard score.
Gooding (6-1, 2-0) hosts Wendell and Filer (1-6, 0-2) is at Declo on Friday.
Carey 74, Garden Valley 36
GARDEN VALLEY — The top-ranked Panthers scored 74 points for the second straight game and remained undefeated with Friday’s road win over another 1A Division II team.
The defending 1A-DII state champions are averaging 58.3 points per game (70.7 in their last three).
Garden Valley, now 3-3, lost to Wilder and Oakley in its first two games of the season. Those two 1A Division I opponents each had once loss all season going into Friday. The Wolverines entered the Carey game on a three-game winning streak, which started with a 54-34 win over 1A-DI Glenns Ferry.
Friday’s game was never close. The Panthers led 20-6 through one quarter, 52-20 at halftime and 60-28 going into the fourth.
“I was proud of how the kids got off the bus and played a great game 200 miles away from home,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland wrote in a text message.
Carey senior Porter Mecham rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, junior Carson Simpson rushed 15 times for 103 yards and sophomore Hunter Smith had six carries for 35 yards and three scores. The Panthers rushed for eight touchdowns on the night.
On defense, junior Brigham Parke led Carey with 12 tackles, and sophomore Dallin Parke had nine.
Carey (6-0) will play No. 4 Murtaugh on Friday in its final home game of the regular season.
Murtaugh 67, Hansen 21
HANSEN — The No. 4-ranked Red Devils rolled in the Wagon Wheel rivalry game.
“Our kids were very excited tonight,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. “It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for us.”
Friday’s Sawtooth Conference game came one week after Murtaugh senior Monsoradt Orozco died in a car crash.
The Red Devils outgained the Huskies 555 to 201 in total yards, and 489 of their yards were rushing. Junior Kade Setoki rushed for 153 yards and three touchdown on seven carries, senior Graden Dimond ran five times for 80 yards and a TD and Hunter Anderson had 100 yards and two scores on eight carries. Anderson also recovered a fumble on defense and returned it for a touchdown.
Murtaugh (5-2, 4-1) will play at defending state champion, top-ranked Carey on Friday.
“Carey’s tough,” Jensen said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Lighthouse Christian 44, Castleford 16
TWIN FALLS — The Lions gained 240 total yards (186 passing, 54 rushing) in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves.
Lighthouse sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway finished 3-of-4 for 137 yards and three touchdown passes, which went to Tyler Munsee for 31 yards, Clay Silva for 53 yards and Casper Block for 53 yards. Block was the Lions’ top receiver with three catches for 80 yards. Brandon Houser had two rushes for 62 yards and a 55-yard touchdown run.
For the Lion defense, Cooper Dastrup and Michael Butler each had four tackles.
The Wolves scored on runs of two and four yards. They totaled 177 total yards (15 passing, 162 rushing). Quarterback Nate Knudson had 22 yards on five rushes, and Danny Nicklas picked up 14 yards on 10 attempts.
Castleford (1-6, 0-5) hosts Camas County on Friday. Lighthouse Christian (6-1, 5-1) hosts Camas County on Oct. 19 to end the regular season.
Dietrich 52, Camas County 36
FAIRFIELD — The Blue Devils improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Mushers (2-3, 2-3).
The Dietrich offense was led by junior Raygn Robertson with 192 yards on 19 carries, and Robertson was also strong on the defensive side with 10 solo tackles, two assists and one quarterback sack.
“We had a couple of players injured, and we had some young kids — Jett Shaw, Ethan Dilworth and Seneth Hendrix — that stepped up,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle. “Audie Zimmer did well tonight for me on defense.”
Dietrich hosts Hansen and Camas County hosts Castleford on Friday.
Jerome 21, Canyon Ridge 14
TWIN FALLS — Jerome (3-4 overall) improved to 2-1 in the Great Basin Conference west pod with the win over Canyon Ridge (0-7, 0-2). No other details were available.
Jerome (3-4, 2-1) hosts Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge (0-7, 0-2) is at Mountain Home on Friday.
Preston 29, Burley 6
BURLEY — The Bobcats remained winless in the Great Basin Conference east pod after the home loss to the Indians. No other details were available.
Burley (2-5, 0-3) is at Wood River on Friday.
Challis 47, Glenns Ferry 12
CHALLIS — The Pilots lost on the road in the Snake River Conference game. No other details were available.
Glenns Ferry (3-4, 1-3) hosts Raft River on Friday.
Oakley JV 46, Shoshone 6
OAKLEY — The Indians lost their fifth straight game Friday on the road. No other details were available.
Shoshone (1-5) will host Challis' JV team on Thursday.
