Friday
Boys basketball
Kimberly 74, Gooding 41
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference at 3-0 with the home win over the Senators. A trio of seniors led Kimberly's scorecard with Dawson Cummins finishing with 21 points, Peyton Bair logging 15 and Brant Etherington adding 13. Gooding junior Gavin Martin scored a team-high 20 points. Gooding (2-9, 1-3) hosts Declo on Monday and Kimberly (12-1, 3-0) hosts Filer on Tuesday.
Kimberly 74, Gooding 41
Gooding 7;14;11;9; - 41
Kimberly 10;24;22;18; - 74
GOODING (41)
Owen Rogers 6, AJ Darcy 2, Gavin Martin 20, Colston Loveland 3, Kurtis Adkin-son 6, Kenny Anderson 4
KIMBERLY (74 )
Dallin Weaver 5, Dawson Cummins 21, Ethan Arrington 6, Peyton Bair 15, Jackson Cummins 6, McKade Huft, 4, Hayden Anthony 1, Jaxon Bair 3, Brant Etherington 13
Carey 72, Richfield 62
CAREY — The Panthers had three players in double figures in the Sawtooth Conference win over the visiting Tigers. Junior Hunter Smith pounded in a game-high 29 points, junior Dallin Parke followed with 21 and senior Brigham Parke added 19 for Carey. Richfield also had three freshman players in double figures led by Carsn Perkes finishing with 22, Hudsun Lucero logging 15 and Clay Kent adding 13. Carey won the battle of the boards 39-30 and also had 14 steals.
“Richfield played well,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. ”We were not in very good sync tonight.”
Richfield (5-7, 2-4) is at North Gem on Saturday. Carey (11-6, 5-2) is at Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Carey 72, Richfield 62
Richfield 14;20;13;15; - 62
Carey 16;16;20;20; - 72
RICHFIELD (62)
Rance Allen 1, Angel Melendrez 7, Luke Dalton 4, Clay Kent 13, Hudsun Lucero 15, Carsn Perkes 22.
CAREY (72)
Dallin Parke 21, Carson Simpson 2, Hunter Smith 29, Jesus Villanueva 1, Brigham Parke 19.
Preston 70, Jerome 23
PRESTON — Preston (15-1, 9-0) jumped on Jerome from the get-go and never looked back in the Great Basin Conference home win. Sophomore Michael Lloyd led the Tigers with seven points. Jerome (3-12, 1-7) is at Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Preston 70, Jerome 23
Jerome 6;3;10;4; - 23
Preston 22;21;20;7; - 70
JEROME (23)
Garrett Elison 5, Scott Cook 3, Michael Lloyd 7, Xander Whitby 4, Gavin Capps 4.
PRESTON (70)
Oakley 56, Glenns Ferry 34
OAKLEY — The Hornets’ strong defensive effort in the second half helped them to come out with the win. Payton Beck led Oakley with 20 points, and Austin Cranney had 14. Kody Henslee scored 22 points to lead the Pirates.
Oakley 56, Glenns Ferry 34
Oakley 5;14;17;20; - 56
Glenns Ferry 6;7;11;10; - 34
OAKLEY (56)
Payton Beck 20, Austin Cranney 14, Chandler Jones 9, Caleb Arnell 5, Corbin Bedke 4, Robert Wybenga 3, Dalton Hunter 1.
GLENNS FERRY (34)
Josue Mesillas 5, Bradley Christensen 4, Kody Henslee 22, Gage Peak 2.
Valley 44, Shoshone 39
SHOSHONE — Garrett Christensen led Valley with 12 points, and Denny Arroyo scored 13 to lead Shoshone.
Valley 44, Shoshone 39
Valley 14;11;6;13; - 44
Shoshone 7;14;11;7; - 39
Wendell 60, American Falls 46
AMERICAN FALLS — Zane Kelsey scored a game-high 22 points for Wendell, including a pair of three-pointers.
Wendell 60, American Falls 46
American Falls 11;10;13;12; - 46
Wendell 8;18;17;17; - 60
WENDELL (60)
Diego Torres 3, Zane Kelsey 22, Isaac Slade 4, Zade Swainston 14, Jakob French 2, Joe DeMasters 13, Don Bunn 2.
Other scores
Declo 51, Raft River 41
Hansen 70, Twin Falls Christian 58
Girls basketball
Canyon Ridge 50, Buhl 40
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks defeated the Indians in the nonconference game behind 21 points by freshman Lily Teske. Buhl was led by senior Autumn Montgomery with 10 points. Buhl (3-15, 1-5 SCIC) is at Wendell and Canyon Ridge (4-14, 2-10 GB) is at Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 50, Buhl 40
Buhl 9;18;4;9; - 40
Canyon Ridge 12;3;13;22; - 50
BUHL (40)
Kayla Morse 2, Trinity Tvrdy 7, Shyanna Higgins 7, Kara "Bob" Jones 8, Annaliese Tverdy 6, Autumn Montgomery 10
CANYON RIDGE (50)
Jordan Roberts 9, Lily Teske 21, Hannah Pixton 8, Logan Roberts 4, Abby Giardina 1, Dorcas Lupumba 7
Century 36, Minico 31
POCATELLO — Minico came up just short of beating the top team in the Great Basin Conference. Bailey Black led the Spartans with 10 points, and Triniti Peralez added nine.
Century 36, Minico 31
Minico 4;12;9;6; - 31
Century 11;5;7;13; - 36
MINICO (31)
Shaya Hawkes 2, Itzel Guzman 3, Bailey Balck 10, Triniti Peralez 9, Kylee McManus 4.
Murtaugh 44, Raft River 43
MALTA — Senior Kelsha Koch, sophomore Jessica Zavala and sophomore Addie Stoker each scored nine points to lead the Red Devils over the host Trojans. Raft River senior Kamri Ottley led all players with 19 points in the loss. Raft River held a two-point lead at the half, 22-20 but was outscored 24-21 in the second half. Murtaugh (12-5, 4-2) is at Dietrich and Raft River (10-7, 6-1) is at Hansen on Saturday.
Murtaugh 44, Raft River 43
Murtaugh 12;8;13;11;- 44
Raft River 14;8;10;11;- 43
MURTAUGH (44)
Ashtyn Hurd 4, Alissa Chatelain 6, Alisson Nebeker 6, Kelsha Koch 9, Kennedy Cummins 1, Jessica Zavala 9, Addie Stoker 9
RAFT RIVER (43)
Kamri Ottley 19, Kaybree Christensen 2, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 3, Marie Branch 2, Karlee Christensen 7, Macie Larsen 8
Valley 47, Richfield 18
RICHFIELD — The Vikings evened their overall record to 9-9 with the nonconference win over the Tigers. The Valley defense only allowed Richfield five points in the first half and 13 in the second. Juniors Bailey Stephens had 14 points and Kylee Salvesen had 13 to lead the Vikings. Valley (9-9, 4-3) hosts Oakley and Richfield (4-13, 2-4) is at Hagerman on Tuesday
Valley 47, Richfield 18
Valley 13;11;14;9;- 47
Richfield 0;5;7;6;- 18
VALLEY (47)
Kylee Salvesen 13, Madyn Black 2, Kalea Delgado 4, Mackenzie Dimond 6, Makenna Kohtz 4, Justyce Schilz 4, Bailey Stephens 14
RICHFIELD (18)
Serena Kent 3, Victoria Truman 2, Emma Telford 3, Kyndyl Allen 5, Alexis Fuchs 3, Madalyn Long 2
Sho-Ban 65, Hagerman 43
FORT HALL — Hagerman junior Kyta Sellers scored a team-high 17 points in the road loss to Sho-Ban. The Chiefs held a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 34-11 at the half.
“We dug ourselves in a hole in the first quarter,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons.”Once we settled down, we played better the rest of the way.”
Hagerman (4-12, 1-6) hosts Richfield on Tuesday.
Sho-Ban 65, Hagerman 43
Hagerman 2;9;19;13;- 43
Sho-Ban 19;15;22;9; - 65
Soda Springs 55, Filer 34
FILER — Soda Springs had a strong third quarter which helped the visiting Cardinals in the win over the Wildcats. Soda Springs led 19-17 at the half and outscored Filer 36-17 in the second half.
“A 19-point third quarter allowed the visiting team to pull away in the second half,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya.
Filer (12-6, 5-0 SCIC) hosts Ridgevue on Saturday.
Soda Springs 55, Filer 34
Soda Springs 11;8;19;17; - 55
Filer 8;9;7;10; - 34
Lighthouse Christian 66, Castleford 32
CASTLEFORD — Kynlee Thornton finished with 25 points to lead the Lions, Lauren Gomez had 11, and Aleia Blakeslee had 10. Aubrey Mahannah scored 16 to pace Castleford.
Lighthouse is 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Sawtooth Conference play.
Lighthouse Christian 66, Castleford 32
Lighthouse 14;17;21;14; - 66
Castleford 15;10;3;4; - 32
Twin Falls 54, Wood River 37
HAILEY — Brinley Iverson's 15 points and 12 rebounds were both team highs for Twin Falls. Paige Beem added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Twin Falls 54, Wood River 37
Twin Falls 9;13;13;19; - 54
Wood River 4;8;13;12; - 37
TWIN FALLS (54)
Brinley Iverson 15, Paige Beem 9, Haley Paul 8, Kaylin Bailey 7, Abby Stokes 7, Morgan Cargile 5, Regan Rex 3.
Wrestling
Mountain Home 41, Wood River 23
98: Grant Green (Wood River) over Caison Emkey (Mountain Home) (Fall 1:39);106: Jacob Drummond (Wood River) over Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home) (TF 22-7 5:49); 113: Kawika Doronio (Mountain Home) over (Wood River) Forfeit; 120: Kobie Jewett (Mountain Home) over Michael Hurd (Wood River) (TF 18-3 4:43); 126: Zach Park (Mountain Home) over (Wood River) Forfeit;132: Quinton Fredericksen (Mountain Home) over (Wood River) Forfeit;138: Double Forfeit; 145: Double Forfeit; 152: Asher Stern (Wood River) over Paul Guajardo (Mountain Home) (Fall 1:26); 160: Conner May (Wood River) over Christian Martinez (Mountain Home) (Fall 2:36); 170: Double Forfeit;182: Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) over (Wood River) Forfeit;195: Demetri Smith (Mountain Home) over (Wood River) Forfeit; 220: Kadyn Guerra (Mountain Home) over Sawyer Newhouse (Wood River) (Fall 1:07); 285: Double Forfeit
Mountain Home 64, Valley 18
98: Caison Emkey (Mountain Home) over (Valley) Forfeit;106: Daniel Martinez (Mountain Home) over Alice Smith (Valley) (Fall 1:01);113: Kawika Doronio (Mountain Home) over Evan Allen (Valley) (Fall 2:25);120: Angel Diaz Gomez (Valley) over Aidan Winters (Mountain Home) (Fall 1:06); 126: Carlos Garcia (Mountain Home) over (Valley) Forfeit; 132: Zach Park (Mountain Home) over Jessy Cardenas (Valley) (Fall 0:46); 138: Quinton Freder-icksen (Mountain Home) over Jason Orozco (Valley) (MD 16-3); 145: James Tay-lor (Valley) over (Mountain Home) Forfeit; 152: Paul Guajardo (Mountain Home) over (Valley) Forfeit; 160: Christian Martinez (Mountain Home) over (Valley) For-feit; 170: Double Forfeit; 182: Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) over Kaden Buhler (Valley) (Fall 2:48); 195: Demetri Smith (Mountain Home) over Robbie Staffen (Valley) (Fall 0:32); 220: Kadyn Guerra (Mountain Home) over (Valley) Forfeit; 285: Adan Coria (Valley) over (Mountain Home) Forfeit
