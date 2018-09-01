Football
Valley 60, Prairie 46
MIDDLETON — In a game between two of the top-three 1A Division I teams in the state, the Vikings made a statement.
Valley, ranked No. 2 in the state media poll, never trailed in its 60-46 win over the No. 3 Pirates Saturday at Middleton High School. Senior quarterback Jason Hardy was one of several key contributors in Valley’s win over the defending state champions.
“This week we said, ‘If we come in here and win this, it by no means makes us state champions. But if we lose it, it means no more than that we’re 1-1,’” Valley coach Ryon Jarvis said over the phone. “Football’s a grind every year. We still have to stay healthy. We still have to fix the mistakes we’re making. … But I like the progress we’ve made.”
The Vikings saw a 16-0 first quarter lead shrink to 16-14 in the second period, but they led 30-14 at halftime. Prairie scored two straight touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourth, to tie the game at 30-30, but Valley responded again. Three straight touchdowns gave the Vikings a 54-30 lead with 6:42 left, and they answered a Prairie touchdown to take a 60-38 lead with about a minute to play.
“I really liked how our kids responded, not rolling over,” Jarvis said.
Despite allowing 46 points, Jarvis was pleased with his team’s defensive performance. He had few, if any, complaints about the offense.
Valley accumulated 568 total yards, and Hardy accounted for most of them. The senior completed 21-of-27 passes for 325 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 58 yards and four scores on 14 carries, and he intercepted a pass on defense.
Eleven of Hardy’s completions went to fellow senior Zane Mussmann, who had 172 yards and caught the lone touchdown pass. Fellow senior Jeremiah Schilz caught three passes for 71 yards.
Sophomore Julian Rocha led the Vikings with 139 yards and two TDs on 21 carries, and senior Alex Korom rushed six times for 58 yards and a score.
“We ran the football probably as well as we have in the last three-four years,” Hardy said.
Valley (2-0) will enjoy a bye next week and play at North Gem on Friday, Sept. 14.
Raft River 74, Genesee 20
MIDDLETON — Before Valley faced Prairie on Saturday, the Vikings watched Raft River pound the team that ended their 2017 season.
The No. 4-ranked Trojans opened their season with Saturday’s 54-point win over the Bulldogs, who beat Valley 86-46 in last year’s state semifinals and lost to Prairie 36-38 in the title game.
“We played really well,” Raft River coach Chad Evans said over the phone. “I was really impressed with our offense.”
That offense finished with 673 total yards on Saturday, and nearly 600 came on the ground. Cutler Erickson led the way with 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, while fellow senior Cutler Erickson carried the ball six times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Erickson also caught eight passes for 41 yards and a score.
On defense, senior Garrett Hutchison and Gage Gregerson each recorded three sacks.
The game was not just Raft River’s first of the season, it was Evans’ first as head coach, and it was no easy introduction. Genesee lost some key players but returned plenty of others from its state runner-up roster, and the Bulldogs were ranked fifth in the first media poll of this season.
“I was so nervous going into this one,” he said. “Definitely a load off of my back.”
The Trojans will host North Gem on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.