Class 1A Division II District IV Tournament
SHOSHONE — The seventh-seeded Huskies pulled a first-round upset by knocking off second-seeded Camas County in what head coach Jesus Guerrero called a “great team win.”
Jonathan and Salvador Camarillo combined to make 5-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Salvador had 20 points, and Jonathan had 19. Trey Smith led Camas County with 29 points.
Hansen will advance to play Carey at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday while Camas County will move to the elimination bracket, where they will face Richfield at 4:30 p.m.
Camas County 11;9;20;20; - 60
Hansen 8;18;21;17; - 64
CAMAS COUNTY (60)
Dawson Kramer 4, Breken Clarke 15, Alex Robles 2, Colby Thompson 8, Trey Smith 29, Marcus Quinonez 2
HANSEN (64)
Cruz Huizar 2, Jonathan Camarillo 19, Jacob Pittman 4, Sam Wayment 10, Tom Gibson 9, Salvador Camarillo 20
SHOSHONE — Top-seeded Lighthouse Christian started the 1AD2 district tournament with a win over eighth-seeded Sun Valley Community School.
“We played a good all-around game," said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. "We were able to bring some guys up from junior varsity and I honestly think they make us better and our bench is now deeper than it was. We had some balanced scoring across the board with nine people at or above six points.”
Seniors Casper Block led all players with 18 points and Peyton Lookingbill added 14 for the Lions. Sophomore Sid Tomlinson had a team-high 12 points for the Cutthroats. Sun Valley Community School plays Murtaugh at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game and Lighthouse Christian plays Dietrich at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
SVCS 5;4;14;7;- 30
Lighthouse Christian 29;20;25;12;- 86
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (30)
Braden Buchanan 3, Eli Fuller 1, Jackson Giles 4, Jamie Moore 2, Walker Spoor 5, Wilson Baker 3, Sid Tomlinson 12
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (86)
Collin Holloway 7, Parker Hills 8, Chance Gaskill 6, Casper Block 18, Karsten Brandsma 6, Peyton Lookingbill 14, Logan Stephens 2, Clay Silva 10, Aiden Finney 5, Alex Shetler 4, Carllson 6
SHOSHONE — The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will face the top-seeded Lions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday after defeating the fifth-seeded Red Devils in the 1AD2 district tournament.
“We had a really good first half,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “The game was just one of those slug it out, grind it out type games."
Dietrich held a 10-point lead at the half, 34-14. Murtaugh outscored Dietrich in the third quarter, 16-12 but still trailed 46-30 and just had too much uphill to climb to get back in the game. Junior Brady Power sparked the Blue Devils with 19 points followed by sophomore Jett Shaw with 12 and senior Kyler Robertson added 10. Junior Rhys Dill pulled down 17 rebounds. Senior Kolby McClure topped the Red Devils scoring with 14 points, junior Ty Stanger had 12 and senior Kade Setoki tossed in 10. Murtaugh plays Sun Valley Community School at 3 p.m. also on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 12;2;16;11;- 41
Dietrich 19;15;12;10;- 56
MURTAUGH (41)
Kade Setoki 10, Ty Stanger 12, Kolby McClure 14, Lewis Gomez 2, Hunter An-dersen 3
DIETRICH (56)
Brady Power 19, Rhys Dill 4, Raygn Robertson 7, Kyler Robertson 10, Jett Shaw 12, Cody Power 4
Class 2A District IV Tournament
DECLO — The host Hornets defeated the Spartans in the 2A district tournament opening game. No details were available. Wendell returns to Declo on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Class 3A District IV Tournament, at CSI
Gavin Martin knocked down six three-pointers and scored 32 points as Gooding stayed alive in the district tournament. Jade Juker led Buhl, whose season is over, with 19 points.
Gooding will advance to play Filer on Feb. 24.
Buhl 8;11;18;16; - 53
Gooding 21;9;10;16; - 56
BUHL (53)
Drexler Jaynes 9, Eli Azevedo 4, Jake Kelsey 11, Joe Armitage 7, Jade Juker 19.
GOODING (56)
Owen Rogers 4, AJ Darcy 4, Gavin Martin 32, Colston Loveland 11, Jase Faulkner 3, Kenny Anderson 2.
Kimberly advanced to the brink of a district championship with the win. The Bulldogs will host the winner of Filer and Gooding’s game at CSI on Feb. 25.
Class 4A Great Basin District Tournament
POCATELLO — The seventh-seeded Diamondbacks defeated the 10-seeded Tigers in a play-in game. Jerome jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter but Century came back in the second quarter with 22 points and led at the half 31-24. Freshman Scott Cook finished with 16 points for the Tigers. Jerome ended the season at 4-17. Century travels to Burley on Thursday.
Jerome 19;5;8;16;- 48
Century 9;22;16;20;- 67
JEROME (48)
Jarom Wallace 2, Dillon Farnsworth, Stockton Lott 3, Garrett Elison 2, Scott Cook 16, Michael Lloyd 8, Xander Whitby 8, Gavin Capps 9
CENTURY (67)
Mountain Home 59, Canyon Ridge 43
TWIN FALLS — Ninth-seeded Mountain Home defeated eighth-seeded Canyon Ridge in a play-in game in the 4A district tournament. Senior Kane Binkley was the leading scorer for the game with 21 points for the Tigers and senior Sheldon Flanary downed 12 points to lead the Riverhawks who end their season at 10-12. Mountain Home will travel to Preston on Thursday.
MOUNTAIN HOME (59)
Brandon Bethel 7, CJ Mann 4, Kane Binkley 21, Noah Moseley 2, Hyrum Wright 17, Jon Tetrault 8
CANYON RIDGE (43)
Sam Mark 5, River Osen 6, Sheldon Flanary 12, Aaron Barnes 3, Bam Kon-dracki 7, Jayden Kelson 6, Louie Cresto 4
Bowling
High school state championships
Class 4A girls singles
1. Moriah Pinther, Minico, 1,056; 2. Alexxis Antuenez, Nampa, 1,041; 3. Shelby Cline, Pocatello, 1,027; 4. Alexia Quaintance, Twin Falls, 1,030; 5. Mackenzie Sutliff, Burley, 969; 6. Halli Vaughnn, Burley, 968; 7. Maria Barbosa, Nampa, 962; 8. Ravyn Barela, Canyon Ridge, 951; 9. Tenlee Curtiss, Pocatello, 948; 10. Tameka Dalton, Canyon Ridge, 919.
Class 4A boys singles
1. Dillon Smith, Preston, 1,200; 2. Eban Curtiss, Pocatello, 1,172; 3. Brody Chatterton, Nampa, 1,171; 4. Ethan Hager, Minico, 1,150; 5. Steven Smith, Blackfoot, 1,109; 6. Stetson Nelson, Minico, 1,108; 7. Griffen Magee, Twin Falls, 1,107; 8. Dax Talbot, Preston, 1,104; 9. Kayman Lindholm, Century, 1,098; 10. Chris Rowley, Burley, 1,093.
Class 3A boys singles
1. Sayger Kidd, Declo, 1,192; 2. Matthew Evans, American Falls, 1,128; 3. Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 973; 4. Jacob Vieira, Wendell, 859; 5. Tony Riod, Declo, 837; 6. Jason Perman, American Falls, 830; 7. Tanner Ray, Gooding, 813; 8. Jeff Foster, Filer, 801; 9. Merlin Vandermeer, Declo, 753.
Class 3A girls singles
1. Stephi Leazer, Kimberly, 1,029; 2. Jenny Leazer, Kimberly, 1,022; 3. Joei Rumple, Gooding, 944; 5. Aubrie Johnson, Declo, 951; 6. Bailee Burton, Declo, 905; 6. Makay Boyer, Gooding, 892; 7. Sadie Larson, Declo, 855; 8. KoriOnna Brune, Kimberly, 742; 9. Shauna Waasdorp, Gooding, 736; 10. Riley Walker, Gooding, 727.
