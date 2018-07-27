IDAHO FALLS — The Burley Green Sox ended a three-game day with a 14-inning win over the Twin Falls Blackhawks at the Area C Single-A district tournament. Friday's 7-6 victory sent Burley to next week's state tournament.
Burley's day began at 9 a.m. in the semifinals against the Upper Valley Cougars. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but rain pushed it back. It was the second postponement in three days for the Green Sox, but it didn't dampen their spirits.
"We woke up in such a good mood," Burley coach Devin Kunz said. "We woke up feeling like we'd take care of Upper Valley, get our ticket to state punched, get some lunch and go play the (title) game."
That plan looked like it would come together early on. The Green Sox scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 3-1 through 4 1/2 frames. But Upper Valley stormed ahead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Burley came back with a run in the sixth, but the Cougars also scored one in the inning, and they held the Green Sox scoreless in the seventh.
"That was such a letdown," Kunz said. "We jumped on them and let it slip through our hands."
Burley's Garrett Tracy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, Carson Noble went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Easton Watterson went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.
The loss dropped the Green Sox to the consolation bracket, where they'd need to win two straight games to reach state.
In the first elimination game, against the Pocatello Razorbacks, Burley scored five runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 6-0 lead.
Burley's Andrew Ferrin went 2-for-3 with a double, and Beau Phipps went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Kody Condie pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits, three walks and two hit-batsmen with no strikeouts.
The Blackhawks beat Blackfoot in their first game of the day to meet Burley in the consolation finals.
Burley once again scored in the first inning, but Twin Falls plated four in the bottom half to take a 4-1 lead. The Green Sox scored another run in the second, but the Blackhawks kept pace and went ahead 5-2.
"The first couple innings, we talked about putting our younger kids in and pulling our seniors," Kunz said. "But they just kept fighting and fighting."
Burley scored another run in the third and another in the fourth to pull within one. The fifth inning was scoreless, but the Green Sox plated one in the sixth to tie it up.
"We just kept plugging away," Kunz said. "We were punch drunk. We were like a big boxer. We weren't throwing any big punches, but we just kept fighting them."
Neither team scored in the seventh or eighth. In the top of the ninth, Burley's Ramiro Garcia walked and scored on an Andrew Ferrin single. But Twin Falls also rallied and scored their first run since the second inning to tie it up. The next four innings were scoreless.
Garcia led the 14th inning off with a walk, and he stole second base the next at-bat with Ferrin at the plate. Ferrin hit a ground ball deep into the hole at shortstop. He beat the throw to first base, and Garcia sprinted home on the play. He, too, made it safely to give Burley the lead for good. The Blackhawks went three up, three down against Izaak Macias in the bottom of the 14th.
The Green Sox spent 10 hours and 28 innings (the equivalent of four games) at Hillcrest High School's baseball field on Friday.
"We were trying to cry, but we so dehydrated and drained, there was no salty discharge coming out of our eyes," Kunz said.
Against Twin Falls, Garcia went 2-for-3 with four walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored, while Ferrin was 3-for-7 with four RBIs.
Garcia started the game and pitched six innings. He allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and four hit-batsmen with two strikeouts. Jace Robinson pitched the next seven frames, allowing one earned run on four hits, six walks and two hit-batsmen with three strikeouts.
Of all the heroes in Burley's Friday marathon, Kunz spotlighted Condie. In addition to the six innings against Pocatello, Condie played catcher the entire first game and in all 14 innings against the Blackhawks.
"That kid touched every pitch," Kunz said. "He got the game ball."
The Green Sox (28-14) will head to Lewiston this coming week for the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday. No matter how they play at state, Kunz will relish the three long days he spent at the ballpark this week.
"I'm so proud of how my kids fought, every single one of them," Kunz said. "I'm just really glad to be part of this program."
Boise Gems 20, Twin Falls Cowboys 2
NAMPA — The Gems rolled past the Cowboys in the first round of the Double-A state tournament.
Boise struck first with four runs in the top of the second inning. Twin Falls scored one in the bottom half, but the Gems came right back with four in the third. The Cowboys cut the deficit to 8-2 an inning later, and the Gems pulled away with three in the fifth and nine in the seventh.
Boise recorded 19 hits and drew eight walks (10 and one, respectively, for Twin Falls), and Twin Falls committed five errors (one for Boise).
At the plate for the Cowboys, Skylar Holcomb went 2-for-3 with a walk, and Sam Hoggarth went 2-for-4.
Twin Falls (26-19) will play an elimination game against the Boise Senators on Saturday.
