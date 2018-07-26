Legion Baseball
Burley Green Sox 7, Idaho Falls Tigers 0
IDAHO FALLS — The Green Sox dominated the Tigers to reach the Area C Single-A district tournament semifinals.
Thursday’s game began on Wednesday, but rain pushed the final three-plus innings to Thursday morning. Burley had built a 6-0 lead before the postponement, with one run in the first inning, three in the third and two in the fourth. They added their final run in the fifth.
Burley starter Andrew Ferrin pitched on both days and went all seven innings. He allowed six hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
At the plate, Ferrin went 2-for-4 with a double, Kody Condie went 3-for-4 with a double, Beau Phipps went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Easton Watterson went 2-for-4 with a double.
The Green Sox (26-13) were scheduled to face Upper Valley in the semifinals later on Thursday, but thunderstorms in the area pushed the game back to 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the district title game against the Idaho Falls Knights, while the loser will fall to an elimination game.
Idaho Falls Knights 7, Twin Falls Blackhawks 4
IDAHO FALLS — The Blackhawks suffered a back-and-forth loss in the Area C Single-A district tournament semifinals.
Idaho Falls scored two runs in the top of the first inning and took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Twin Falls scored two in the bottom of the third and another pair in the fifth to tie it up. The Knights took the lead for good with a run in the sixth, and they added two in the seventh.
Twin Falls’ Andreus Burton and Avery Rambur each went 2-for-3.
The Blackhawks will play a loser-out game against Blackfoot on Friday at noon.
Pocatello Razorbacks 8, Twin Falls Cowboys 2
IDAHO FALLS — The Razorbacks ended the Cowboys’ season in Thursday’s elimination game at the Area C Single-A district tournament. No other details were available.
Malad Dragons 5, Wood River Wranglers 1
IDAHO FALLS — The Wranglers saw their season end Thursday at the Area C Single-A district tournament.
Malad scored one run in both the first and third innings. Wood River cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth, but the Dragons pulled away with three in the fifth.
