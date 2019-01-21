Girls basketball
Gooding 45, Filer 42
GOODING — The Senators earned a hard-fought victory on their senior night, defeating the Wildcats for a conference win.
Gooding led by three points after the first quarter, but a strong second from Filer gave the Wildcats a four-point advantage at halftime. After the break, Gooding cut its deficit to two points entering the final frame, and a 9-4 fourth-quarter run completed the turnaround.
“We struggled making shots in the beginning of the game but stayed together as a team, played good defense and finished in the end,” coach Logan Briggs said.
Senior Grace Parker led all scorers with 18 points for Gooding, while fellow senior Laken Wolf added 11. Junior Kelsie Snyder led Filer with 10 points and junior Sophie Bartholomew tacked on nine.
Filer (7-10, 3-3) hosts Wendell on Wednesday. Gooding (14-6, 5-1) is at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Buhl 41, Wood River 37
BUHL — The Indians engaged in a tight battle with the Wolverines on Monday and came out on top.
Buhl led, 18-17, at halftime and extended its advantage to 29-24 entering the fourth quarter. Wood River gained one point of ground, but couldn’t complete a comeback.
Indians head coach Dan Winn noted that one of the team’s top players, senior Adam Lauda, missed the game due to illness. However, his team stepped up, particularly senior Jaxon Tews, who kept Wood River junior Johnny Radford relatively quiet by his standards, Winn added.
Radford still led all scorers with 11 points, while senior Brayden Olson added 10 for the Wolverines. Sophomore Drexler Jaynes led Buhl with 10.
Buhl (5-11) is at Declo on Wednesday. Wood River (3-11) plays at Jerome on Friday.
Wendell 51, Shoshone 46
WENDELL — The Trojans trailed at halftime, but battled back to top the Indians on Monday.
After taking a six-point lead through one quarter, a 19-7 run by Shoshone in the second gave the visitors their own six-point lead, this time at the halftime break.
Out of halftime, Wendell turned things around, outscoring Shoshone, 19-11, and 13-10 in the third and fourth, respectively, to grind out a win.
“In the third quarter, we made some great plays,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “It felt like we had a great third and then just tried to hold on.”
Sophomore Zane Kelsey finished with a game-high of 23 points for Wendell, while freshman Zade Swainston added 11. Senior Patrick Taber led Shoshone with 19.
Wendell (6-8) hosts Valley on Wednesday. Shoshone (6-9) will host Raft River on Friday.
Hansen 58, Hagerman 44
HANSEN — The Huskies bested their conference foes at home on Monday.
Hansen jumped out to a quick 17-7 lead after one quarter and led, 29-16, at halftime. An even third quarter was followed by a tight fourth, but the Huskies held out for a 14-point victory.
Huskies sophomore Jonathan Camarillo led all scorers by pouring in 29 points. Senior Paxton Stimpson chipped in 17 points for Hansen, as the pair made up nearly 80 percent of the team’s points on the night.
Junior Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 19 points and junior AB Salas added nine.
Hagerman (3-11, 2-5) hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday. Hansen (5-10, 3-3) is at Camas County on Thursday.
Wrestling
Tiger Brawl Tournament (From Saturday)
ABERDEEN — Three Declo wrestlers topped their respective weight classes, as the Hornets finished fourth overall with 106.5 points at the Tiger Brawl Tournament over the weekend.
Sophomore Dax Blackmon took first in the 98-pound class. He pinned his first two opponents before defeating Ririe’s Connor Parkinson via tech fall.
Senior Caden Crider topped the 126-pound class. Crider earned a major decision in the first round, an 8-7 decision in the semifinals and won, 10-8, in overtime, against Ririe’s Tanner Smith.
Junior Dawson Osterhout won the 220-pound division to round out the Declo champions. Osterhout earned two pins before taking the championship round via an injury forfeit.
Filer finished 10th at the tournament with 32 points, thanks in part to deep tournament runs by seniors Tom Henderhan and Skyler Moore.
Henderhan dropped a close 3-1 decision in the 145-pound championship to take second, while Moore ended up in fourth place at 182 pounds.
Raft River took 11th with 31 points, just behind the Wildcats, after freshman Tegan Whitaker made a run to the 113-pound finals. He lost, 5-1, to Ririe’s Stetson Machen, to finish second. Sophomore Ryan Nelson defeated Grace’s Connor Mickelson, 11-7, to take third at 138 pounds.
Oakley ended in 13th place, standing at 18 points. Standout Hornets from an individual standpoint included junior Levi Jackson and sophomore Isaac Mitton, who both finished fourth in the 145-pound and 152-pound classes, respectively.
Valley collected 11 points to finish 17th. The Vikings’ deepest run of the day came from sophomore Tito Garcia, who fell to Aberdeen’s Spencer Watson in the 285-pound finals.
Glenns Ferry ended up in 19th place with three points.
