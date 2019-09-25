Volleyball
Gooding 3, Kimberly 2: Gooding outlasted the Bulldogs in five sets Wednesday, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8. The Senators racked up 110 digs as a team, including 36 from Kassie Adkinson, who also led with 20 kills. Alx Roe had six kills, 20 digs and six blocks, Gracie Faulkner finished with seven kills and six digs, and Skye Sabin finished with 21 digs.
Emma Jensen finished with 14 kills to lead Kimberly, and Katy Satterfield had 10. Jill Russell had 32 digs, Sailor Ray had three blocks, and Tinllyi Plew racked up 20 assists.
Tuesday
Burley 3, Preston 1: Burley won, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20. Makayla Tolman finished with 35 kills, and two blocks, Mikayla Shirley had 34 digs, and Kaia King and Carrie Baker each finished with seven kills.
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: The Bobcats got the sweep, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20. Makayla Tolman finished with 10 kills, and Kaia King and Sydney Searle each had seven. Mikayla Shirley had 20 digs while Allison Hege had 15 digs. Kelsi Pope finished with 27 assists and three aces.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 0: Madelyn McQueen led the way with a hat trick for the Bruins, and Kaylin Bailey, Kenedy Edwards, Madison Bailey and Jaycee Bell each added one goal. Bell and Reagan Rex each had two assists, and Madison and Kaylin Bailer each had one.
Wood River 2, Jerome 1: Jerome struck first in the fifth minute, then Zoe Bacca converted on a free kick in the eighth minute of the second half to tie the game. Oleanna Liabo scored the game-winner in the eighth minute of the second half for the Wolverines.
You have free articles remaining.
Other scores
Century 4, Canyon Ridge 0
Pocatello 5, Burley 1
Preston 15, Minico 1
Boys soccer
Canyon Ridge 2, Century 1
Jerome 3, Wood River 1
Pocatello 3, Burley 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.