Friday
Football
Gooding 46, Caldwell 6
CALDWELL — The Senators took what Caldwell gave them Friday, and the result was a record-setting night for quarterback Shane Jennings.
Jennings had 507 total yards of offense (436 passing and 71 rushing) and threw for six touchdowns to reach 10,007 yards of offense for his career. He’s the first Gooding player to do that and broke Wyatt Williams’ previous record of 9,981 yards.
“We were going to see what they gave us,” Gooding coach Cameron Andersen said. “The played man coverage and brought everybody.”
The result was a high-flying night through the air, including a big night for the receivers. Colston Loveland caught 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and Andrew Prince had 10 catches for 98 yards and two scores.
Gooding moved to 7-1 overall on the year and will play Kimberly in the regular-season finale next week for the SCIC conference championship.
Kimberly 55, Buhl 7
KIMBERLY — Kimberly senior McKade Huft finished with 179 yards rushing and four touchdowns (10, 18, 14, and 2 yards) and one receiving score on a 27-yard pass from sophomore Heath Owens in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win. Owens was 8-for-11 for 140 yards with a second touchdown toss of 58-yards to junior Brent Bronson. The Bulldogs totaled 427 yards (140 yards passing and 287 rushing) and held the Indians to only 84 yards. Buhl scored in the first quarter on a 65-yard pass completion to junior Eli Azevedo. Kimberly (5-3, 2-0) hosts Gooding and Buhl (1-6, 0-2) hosts Filer on Friday.
Dietrich 70, Camas County 30
DIETRICH — Dietrich junior quarterback Brady Powers had quite a night on both sides of the ball in the Blue Devils home win over the Mushers in the Sawtooth Conference game. Powers totaled 146 yards passing, ran for 125 yards and threw three touchdowns and scored three times. For his defensive efforts, he finished with 10 tackles, three unassisted, with three sacks and two interceptions. Dietrich (5-2, 4-2) is at Hansen and Camas County (2-4, 2-4) is at Castle-ford on Friday.
Carey 70, Challis 0
CAREY — Senior Carson Simpson and junior Hunter Smith combined for 375 rushing yards in the Carey home win over Challis. The Panthers totaled 416 yards of offense. Carey improved to 6-1 overall and are 5-1 in the Sawtooth Conference.
“Everyone came out healthy and are looking forward to Murtaugh next Friday,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland.
(The Carey JV defeated Richfield 20-18 earlier on Friday)
Murtaugh 52, Hansen 6
MURTAUGH — The wagon wheel stays home in Murtaugh after the Red Devils routed the Huskies in the Sawtooth Conference game. Murtaugh senior Kade Setoki led the offense with 15 carries for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Stanger completed 3-of-6 passes for 55 yards and a score. Senior Kolby McClure finished with 74 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Senior Lewis Gomez made the best of his single carry scoring on a 22-yard run. Seniors Keil Setoki and Garret Berry each had interceptions for the Red Devil defense.
“Our boys executed the game play to perfection on both sides of the ball,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.
Murtaugh (4-3, 4-2) hosts Carey and Hansen (2-5, 1-5) hosts Dietrich on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 48, Castleford 6
CASTLEFORD — The Lions finished the regular season at 7-0 and 7-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Wolves. The total offensive yardage, 356 (241 passing, 115 rushing) for Lighthouse Christian and 288 (80 passing, 208 rushing) for Castleford were fairly close in regard to the final score. Junior quarterback Collin Holloway finished 8-for-10 with 241 yards and four touchdowns (72, 29, 64, and 20 yards) Holloway connected with senior Casper Block (six catches for 184 yards) for three scores, and sophomore Clay Silva (two receptions for 57 yards) for one score. Senior Brandon Houser rushed six times for 100 yards and scored on a 30-yard run. The Wolves scored late in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard pass play. Castleford (1-6, 0-6) hosts Camas County on Friday and Lighthouse Christian has a bye week.
Burley 58, Wood River 0
BURLEY—The Burley Bobcats of the Great Basin East dropped the Wood River Wolverines of the Great Basin West. No details were available. Burley (3-5, 0-3) hosts Pocatello and Wood River (1-5, 0-3) is at Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Lost Rivers 70, Valley 20
BUTTE COUNTY MACKAY — The Vikings lost on the road to Lost Rivers in the Snake River Conference game. No details were available. Valley (3-4, 0-4) hosts Challis on Friday.
Declo 25, Filer 20
FILER — Declo outlasted the Wildcats on their senior night to move to 4-3 on the season. Filer dropped to 1-7 with the loss and will finish the season on the road against conference foe Buhl next week. Declo will host Wendell.
Canyon Ridge 34, Mountain Home 22
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge earned its second win of the year and improved to 2-1 in the West Pod of the Great Basin Conference. Mountain Home dropped to 3-5 overall. The Riverhawks will host Wood River to finish the season next Friday.
Century 48, Minico 23
RUPERT — Century came out on top of the Great Basin East’s first-place team. Minico is 6-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Pod, and they will play Twin Falls next week.
Raft River 50, Glenns Ferry 6
MALTA — The Trojans improved to 6-1 on the year and remained undefeated in the Snake River Conference. Glenns Ferry fell to 3-5 overall.
Oakley 34, Grace 8
OAKLEY — The Hornets handled Grace at home to move to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Snake River Conference. Oakley will finish the season out at Glenns Ferry next Friday.
Thursday
Volleyball
Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-9)
