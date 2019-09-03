Volleyball
Gooding 3, Buhl 0: The Senators picked up the sweep, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 over Buhl. Kassie Adkinson finished with 14 kills and 21 digs, Laney Owen had six kills and two blocks, and Reece Fleming had 21 assists and 10 digs.
Watersprings 3, Lighthouse Christian 0: Kynlee Thornton had nine kills for Lighthouse, and Jordan Morton had eight kills and 11 digs.
Hansen 3, Raft River 2: The Huskies picked up a five-set win over Raft River by scores of 14-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 18-16.
Castleford 2, Wendell 0; Wendell 2, Valley 1: Wendell lost two Castleford by scores of 25-21, 25-19, then beat Valley 12-25, 25-23, 15-7. Stevie Torres had six kills and 19 digs between the two games, Aspen Stenmates had eight kills and 20 digs, and Gaby Ponce had 10 service aces and Madi Flick had seven.
Murtaugh 3, Oakley 2: Murtaugh picked up the win 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10.
Boys soccer
Filer 2, Wendell 0: Jose Perez scored both goals for the Wildcats, and Daniel Lopez had both assists.
Gooding 11, Kimberly 0: Miguel Rodriguez and Breken Clarke each had hat tricks for the Senators, and Edgar Magana and Andrew Gonzalez each added two goals. Esteban Garcia found the net for one goal.
Sun Valley Community School 6, Bliss 2: Cash Dart, Ridley Lindstrom and Fletcher Stumph each had a pair of goals for the Cutthroats.
Other scores
Buhl 2, Declo 1
Girls soccer
Wendell 3, Filer 1: Wendell got one goal in the first half and two in the second half to pull away. Yadira Alvarez scored on a free kick in the first half, and Yadira Guzman scored on a penalty kick in the second. Gracie Emery got the third goal off of an assist by Alvarez. Lisset Alonso scored Filer’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
Kimberly 4, Gooding 2: Kimberly got goals from Beza Armstrong, Madison Smith, Monserrat Torres and Tayli Etherington, and Bella Osterman and Madison Smith each had assists. Sammy McFadden and Laura Thompson scored for Gooding.
Sun Valley Community School 12, Bliss 0: Aubrey Duffield and Christine Estep each had a hat trick for the Cutthroat while Chloe Tanous and Marit Kiser each added two goals. Caroline Estep added another goal and an assists, and Tanous also had an assist.
Other scores
Declo 2, Buhl 0
