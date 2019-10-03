Thursday Football
Gooding 58, Buhl 0
GOODING — Shane Jennings passed for 234 yards and five touchdowns and added 79 yards rushing and another score, Jonathon Carpenter had 113 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Colston Loveland caught seven passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns.
“We moved the ball on offense, and our defense was just stout,” Gooding coach Cameron Andersen said.
The Senators are (5-1) on the year, and Buhl dropped to (0-5).
Pocatello 43, Canyon Ridge 28
POCATELLO — Canyon Ridge dropped to (1-5) on the year with the loss. Bam Kondracki scored a pair of touchdowns for the Riverhawks, and River Osen returned a kickoff 88 yards for another score.
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Murtaugh 1
TWIN FALLS — The Lions lost their first set but came back and won the next three against the visiting Red Devils, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 in the Sawtooth Conference match. Leading the Lighthouse Christian offense were junior Kynlee Thornton with 18 kills, senior Jordan Morton following with 17 and senior Maycee Holloway dishing out 38 assists. Junior Lauren Gomez had six service aces and registered a team high 19 digs with Holloway ending with 15. Murtaugh is at Camas County and Lighthouse Christian hosts Richfield on Tuesday.
Burley 3, Pocatello 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Indians, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23. Burley senior Makayla Tolman finished with 27 kills and 10 digs. Junior Natalie Hepworth and senior Kaia King each had four kills. Senior Mikayla Shirley led Burley with 18 digs and junior setter Kelsie Pope dished out 28 assists and had two aces. Burley (23-9, 8-2) is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Valley 3, Oakley 0
HAZELTON — The Vikings remained unbeaten in the Snake River Conference at 6-0 with the 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 home win over the Hornets. As a team, Valley finished with 13 aces, eight blocks and 28 kills. Valley is at Raft River on Tuesday and Oakley hosts Shoshone on Oct. 10.
Richfield 3, Sun Valley Community School 1
RICHFIELD –The host Tigers defeated the Cutthroats, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 in the Sawtooth Conference match. No details were available. Sun Valley Community School is at Carey and Richfield is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
CSI 3, Southern Nevada 0: The College of Southern Idaho got a 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 sweep over Southern Nevada. Taylor Burnham led the way with 12 kills and 13 digs, Hannah Karrasch had seven kills and five blocks, Kylie Baumert recorded 13 digs, and Grace Nelson finished with 22 assists and eight digs. The Golden Eagles are (11-9) overall after the win.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 2, Gooding 1
GOODING — Senior forwards Cash Dart scored on a penalty kick and Ridley Lindstrom added the second goal in the Cutthroats (11-1-1, 11-0) win over the Senators. Jovani Gozalez had Gooding’s lone goal. Sun Valley Community School is at Bliss at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and Gooding (9-3, 8-3) hosts Filer on Tuesday.
Wendell 7, Declo 1
WENDELL — Wendell senior Angel Jaurez had three goals in the Trojans win over the Hornets. Senior Harold Perez, sophomore Alajendro Cota, senior Pedro Farias and junior Orlando Aaroela added single goals for Wendell. The Declo goal was by senior Duncan Blackman. Wendell is at Declo on Saturday.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 7, Gooding 0
GOODING — Sun Valley Community School got its 11th win beating the host Senators. The cutthroats got single goals from seven different players, sophomore Tatum Minor, junior Marit Kaiser, freshman Maya Lightner, junior Maddy Dunn, junior Christine Estep, senior Alli Rathfon and freshman Charlotte Davis-Jeffers. Rathfon, Lightner and Minor each had assists. Sun Valley Community School (11-0, 11-0) is at Bliss on Saturday. Gooding (6-5, 3-3) hosts Filer on Tuesday.
Other scores
Declo 1, Wendell 0
Cross Country
Bob Conley Invitational
POCATELLO — Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes placed first with a time of 17:58.6, and Brinlee Garling placed 13th overall to help the Bruins finish sixth as a team. Raft River’s Karlee Christensen ran a 19:07.0 to finish seventh.
On the boys’ side, Jacob DeTemple of Burley finished eighth with a time of 16:14.2, and Guillermo Fregoso of Twin Falls was 38th.
