Volleyball 3A District Tournament at Filer High School
Filer 3, Kimberly 1: The defending state champion Filer Wildcats opened the district tournament with a win over No. 4 Kimberly. No. 1 Filer captured the first two sets, 26-24 and 25-19. Facing the uphill battle, No. 4 Kimberly fought back to win the third set 25-19 but the Wildcats claimed the fourth set, 25-12 for the four-set victory.
“Winning the first set was very important and we needed it,” said Filer coach Tanya Beard. “We need to play our game and not worry about the other team. We struggled some on the defense side lacking some talk and letting some balls drop.”
Filer junior Ella Fischer led the Wildcats with 12 kills, senior setter Halle Knight finished with 16 assists, and sophomore Alexis Monson had six aces. Senior libero Kelsie Snyder led the defense with 15 digs.
Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle felt his team went into the match with confidence after winning a set against Filer on Thursday in the last final conference match.
“The girls should rebound well. They have short memories and should be ready to face Buhl on Tuesday.”
Junior Emma Jensen had a game-high 16 kills, junior libero Jill Russell had 25 digs and junior Alivia Schvaneveldt had 10. Setters junior Carlee Hardy had 14 assists and senior Tinllyi Plew finished with 11. Sophomore Piper Goff had three aces. Filer faces Gooding at 4:30 p.m. and Buhl hosts Kimberly at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gooding 3, Buhl 2: No. 3 Buhl fell to No. 2 Gooding in five sets in the back-and-forth affair from the second the match began. The Senators won the first and third sets, 25-22 and 25-15 and Buhl picked up the second and fourth sets, 25-21 and 26-24. The fifth set turned out to be a toss-up. Buhl held a 10-6 lead early in the fifth set.
Gooding sophomore Alx Roe served the Senators back in the set with four service points to tie the Indians and followed with another good serve giving Gooding the 11-10 lead. After Buhl tied the score at 11-11, senior Kassie Adkinson gave the lead back to the Senators, 13-11.
Following a side out, Buhl senior Taelar Lively added two good serves for the 13-13 tie. With senior Gracie Faulkner at the serving line, Gooding tallied the final two points to earn the 15-13 set victory.
“We were down a player and the girls fought through some adversity,” said Gooding coach Trica Adkinson. ”We added a new rotation and the girls were excited about it. They did their jobs and executed it very well.”
Adkinson recorded a double-double with 16 kills and 25 digs. Junior Ellie Stockham added eight kills and 20 digs and senior Skye Sabin had 21 digs. Senior setter Laney Owen dished out 28 assists.
Buhl coach Denny Moretto felt her girls came into the match a little dead and had to make a “change of attitude”.
“Sometimes kids make decisions, game plans change and it (game plans) gets scrapped,” said Moretto. ”We needed to keep our intensity better.”
Junior Reina Elkin led Buhl with 14 kills, Lively had 23 digs and junior setter Adriana Azevedo had three aces
Gooding will travel to Filer for a 4:30 p.m. game with the Wildcats and Buhl will host Kimberly at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
District IV 1A Division I Tournament at Murtaugh High School
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0: Oakley swept by scores of 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 in the play-in game. Brooke Power had 10 kills and one block, Kayzia and Lyzan Gillette each had nine, and Zoie Bedke finished with five for Oakley. Lacee Power finished with 22 assists, and Julia Magana added 10.
Raft River 3, Shoshone 0: Raft River earned the sweep, 25-23, 25-22, 25-8. The Trojans rode a pair of hot streaks-10 straight serves by Bailey Loughmiller in the second set and 10 by Kamri Ottley in the third.
“We have been working hard on pushing through and finishing sets aggressively and we did that today,” Raft River coach Branden Severe said.
Raft River will play Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0: Shoshone swept Glenns Ferry to eliminate them from the tournament by scores of 25-14, 25-23, 25-8. Katrina Marsh had eight kills, Kaci Kelley added six, and Karli Chapman racked up 19 assists. Shoshone will play Oakley Monday in an elimination game.
Valley 3, Oakley 0: The Vikings swept, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20. Valley finished with 33 kills as a team, five aces and three blocks. They will advance to play Raft River Monday while Oakley will face Shoshone in an elimination game.
District IV 1A Division II Tournament at Shoshone High School
NOTE: The District IV 1A Division II tournament Saturday at Shoshone High School was postponed due to a power outage from storms. Richfield beat Shoshone 3-1 before the outage, and the rest of the first-round matches will be moved to Monday.
COLLEGE
CSI 3, Colorado Northwest CC 0: CSI earned a road sweep, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18. Taylor Burnham finished the match with eight kills and six digs, Payton Spoja had 12 digs, Marianne Dos Santos added seven kills and two blocks, and Quinn Kellogg led in assists with 16. The Golden Eagles are 14-11 on the year and 4- 3 in conference play.
Boys soccer 4A State Play-In Match
Twin Falls def. Vallivue (1-1, 4-3 PKs): Twin Falls snagged the last spot in the state tournament with a penalty shootout win over Vallivue. The Bruins will play Idaho Falls in the first round of the tournament Thursday in Caldwell at 11 a.m.
High Desert Soccer Conference
Bliss 2, Gooding 0: Bliss shut out Gooding to take the second seed from the High Desert Conference and earn a 3A state tournament berth. The Bears will play Sugar-Salem at 11 a.m. Thursday in Caldwell. Gooding ends the year 11-6-1.
Girls soccer High Desert Soccer Conference
Kimberly 3, Gooding 1: Kimberly, in just its second season with a soccer program, earned a spot in the state tournament by taking second place in the High Desert Soccer Conference. The Bulldogs will play at 2 p.m. against Sugar-Salem in Caldwell on Thursday. Gooding finishes out the season with a record of 9-8-1.
Football
Adrian (Oregon) 72, Hagerman 0
