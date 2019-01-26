Wrestling
Sugar-Salem Invitational
SUGAR CITY — The Gooding and Buhl High School wrestling teams were among the 10 highest finishers at the Sugar-Salem Invitational tournament over the weekend.
Gooding was the best of the local schools, taking fifth overall at 114 points. Buhl was not far behind, tallying 103 points, enough for seventh.
With 26.5 points, Oakley took 14th, while Raft River finished tied for 18th with zero points.
Gooding senior Jake McGinnis and sophomore Logan Anderson were the two big winners from local schools at the tournament. McGinnis took first overall at 285 pounds, while Anderson, who pinned his only two opponents en route to the title, won at 170 pounds.
The Senators got a second place finish from freshman Tayten Gillette at 138 pounds, fifth from junior Tegan Baumann (145), and sixth from sophomore Wes Shaw (132), junior Keith Needham (152) and freshman Elijah Williams (220).
Buhl didn’t have any champions, but numerous Indian grapplers placed high at the tournament.
Freshman Teo Sanchez (98) and sophomore Chance Bennett (106) each finished second in their respective classes.
Freshman Alan Jaramillo (132) took third for the Indians, while senior Adam Mings (138) finished fourth, senior AJ Dominguez (195) placed fifth and senior Samuel Sullivan (182) ended up in sixth.
Oakley’s top performances included a second-place finish by sophomore 152-pounder Isaac Mitton. Junior Kade Toribau (182) placed fifth and junior Levi Jackson (145) finished sixth for the Hornets.
Boys basketball
Glenns Ferry 49, Victory Charter 38
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots fell slightly behind early, but after a good second quarter, were able to run away from Victory Charter with an 11-point win.
The visitors sprung to a 13-9 advantage after one quarter. However, Glenns Ferry went on a 12-3 run to end the half, taking a 21-16 lead into the break.
The Pilots outscored Victory Charter by one in the third and five in the fourth to get to the 11-point separation they finished with.
“I thought it was a great defensive effort for us tonight,” Jones said.
Senior Carson Grigg led Glenns Ferry with 15 points, while junior Kody Henslee scored 12. Glenns Ferry head coach Nate Jones said senior Oscar Villavicencio, playing in place of senior Wacey Williams, who is nursing an injury and on the comeback trail, was outstanding for the Pilots. Villavicencio finished with 11 points, including making 7-of-8 free throw attempts.
Glenns Ferry (12-4) plays at Shoshone on Wednesday.
North Gem 72, Richfield 30
RICHFIELD — Tigers head coach Chris Taber was proud of his team for battling through and staying with North Gem for a bit, but the visitors got away from Richfield and ended up with a big win.
“We were with them for a quarter-and-a-half, then we just got tired,” Taber siad. “We were only down three at one point in the second quarter. My seven kids are playing hard and giving me everything they’ve got. That’s all I can ask for.”
The Tigers held tight with North Gem through one, trailing, 14-10. As Taber said, they pulled to within three in the second quarter, but North Gem’s press began to get the best of Richfield’s thin roster, and the Tigers were outscored, 58-20, over the remainder of the game.
Junior Hayden Tree led Richfield with eight points, while freshman Mason Loughmiller pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Richfield (0-17) hosts Hagerman on Wednesday.
Declo 57, Wendell 47 (From Friday)
WENDELL — The Hornets’ big first quarter gave them a lead they would eventually hold on to throughout, defeating the Trojans on Friday.
Declo led, 25-10, after one, and 30-20 at halftime. Wendell outscored the Hornets, 11-9, in the third and pulled to within one point in the late stages, but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback.
Junior Sam Mallory scored 16 points and senior Keegan Duncan added 13. Sophomore Joe DeMasters had 16 for Wendell and freshman Zade Swainston chipped in 12.
Declo (11-6, 2-0) is at American Falls on Tuesday. Wendell (6-10, 0-2) is at Gooding the same day.
Saturday’s paper contained this score and some detail, but was mistakenly left unfinished. The original has been upd ated and we regret the error.
