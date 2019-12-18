Boys basketball
Gooding 56, American Falls 30
GOODING — Gavin Martin had 28 points, including four three-pointers, as Gooding rolled past American Falls for its first win of the season.
“The kids came out and played really hard,” Gooding coach Chris Comstock said. “We were aggressive and forced a lot of turnovers.”
American Falls 8;9;8;5;—30
Gooding 20;18;7;11;—56
Gooding (56)
AJ Darcy 8, Gavin Martin 28, Colston Loveland 13, Jase Faulkner 1, Kurtis Adkinson 6.
Murtaugh 60, Hansen 56
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh took a lead into the fourth quarter which Hansen cut to three points, but the Red Devils hung on for the win. Kolby McClure scored 24 points to lead Murtuagh and Kade Setoki had six points and eight rebounds. Salvador Camarillo led Hansen with 17 points.
Hansen 7;13;15;21;—56
Murtaugh 13;16;13;18;—60
Hansen (56)
Jonathan Camarillo 14, Jacob Pittman 4, Dylon Thompson 2, Sam Wayment 8, Tom Gibson 11, Salvador Camarillo 17.
Murtaugh (60)
Kade Setoki 6, Kolby McClure 24, Wes Stanger 2, Ty Stanger 19, Lewis Gomez 5, Hunter Andersen 4.
Oakley 56, Glenns Ferry 51
GLENNS FERRY — Oakley came out with the win thanks to a 20-point second quarter.
“We just didn’t play good defense the last two minutes of the half,” Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones said.
Chandler Jones had a game-high 17 points for Oakley while Allan Deleon and Kody Henslee each had 15.
Oakley 14;20;11;13;—56
Glenns Ferry 8;13;16;14;—51
Oakley (56)
Chandler Jones 17, Robert Wybenga 8, Corbin Bedke 3, Caleb Arnell 5, Payton Beck 11, Austin Cranney 2, Jace Robinson 6, Dalton Hunter 2.
Glenns Ferry (51)
Tanner Martinez 4, Nick Hernandez 6, Allan Deleon 5, Josue Mesillas 6, Bradley Christensen 9, Kody Henslee 15, Gage Peak 6.
Shoshone 62, Wendell 54
WENDELL — Tristin Schroeder scored 17 points for Wendell while Zane Kelsey led Wendell with 14.
Wendell 9;12;20;13;—54
Shoshone 16;11;11;24;—62
Girls basketball
Hansen 42, Murtaugh 38
MURTAUGH — Rakel Williams had a game-high 20 points to lead Hansen past the Red Devils. Cassie Gibson added 10 points for the Huskies.
Keisha Koch, Ashtyn Hurd and Leslye Tapia all finished with seven points for Murtaugh.
Hansen 10;8;11;12;—42
Murtaugh 11;12;4;11;—38
Lighthouse Christian 58, Richfield 25
TWIN FALLS — Kynlee Thornton finished with 21 points, and Taylor Smith and Aleia Blakeslee each had 10 as Lighthouse found its groove in the second half.
Lighthouse 8;15;20;15;—58
Richfield 10;7;5;3;—25
Kimberly 43, Buhl 32
KIMBERLY — Meg Walker had a game-high 15 points for Kimberly while Jill Russell and Reece Garey each had eight points. Annaliese Tvrdy led Buhl with nine points.
Valley 34, Oakley 30
OAKLEY — Valley hung on to beat conference foe Oakley in a low-scoring game. Makenna Kohtz scored nine points to lead the Vikings while Kayzia Gillette had 10 for Oakley.
“We got in a hole early in the second half and battled back later on and made it a game with a few minutes left,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.
Oakley 6;6;5;13;—30
Valley 4;8;13;9;—34
Oakley (30)
Keely Cranney 2, Sarah Austin 2, Kayzia Gillette 10, Lyzan Gillette 5, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 6, Hope Payton 2, Falon Bedke 1.
Valley (34)
Kylee Slvesen 5, Kalea Delgado 2, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 9, Kelbi Lewis 4, Bailey Stephens 4.
Wrestling
Wendell 42, Marsing 30
Burley Double Quad
Century 66, Twin Falls 24
285: Mauricio Gonzalez (CENT) over Christian Janis (TWFA) (Fall 0:29) 98: Devyn Greenland (CENT) over Francisco Zagal (TWFA) (Fall 4:39) 106: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Kyle Flores (CENT) over Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) (Fall 1:26) 120: Tyler Andersen (CENT) over Matthew McArthur (TWFA) (Fall 4:58) 126: Ryeker Andersen (CENT) over Ty Mauger (TWFA) (Fall 1:28) 132: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over Xander Thompson (CENT) (Fall 4:00) 138: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 4:31) 145: Will Parker (CENT) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Fall 3:54) 152: James Noorlander (TWFA) over Josh Dickamore (CENT) (Fall 3:31) 160: Easton Millward (CENT) over Keaton Hawk (TWFA) (Fall 0:48) 170: Matt Bakes (CENT) over Khai Ruiz (TWFA) (Fall 3:33) 182: Marcus Lee (CENT) over Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) (Fall 5:51) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over Brayden Thomas (CENT) (Fall 0:58) 220: Campbell Hicks (CENT) over Drake Boyd (TWFA) (Fall 0:42).
Canyon Ridge 51, Burley 29
98: Diosh Uraun (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Jay Bentley (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 113: Luis Martinez (CARI) over Anthony Juarez (BURL) (Fall 0:47) 120: Marcus Chaidez (BURL) over Toby Carnell (CARI) (Fall 1:42) 126: Broc Bloxham (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 132: Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) over Jaxyn Smith (BURL) (Fall 1:26) 138: Jose Lemus (BURL) over Shawn McCleroy (CARI) (Fall 0:56) 145: Logan Smith (CARI) over Daniel Barker (BURL) (MD 10-1) 152: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over Jason Jones (CARI) (Fall 2:56) 160: Baylon Shirley (CARI) over Taten Garrard (BURL) (Fall 1:25) 170: Aizik Lara (CARI) over Jacob Bracken (BURL) (SV-1 9-4) 182: Judson Mathis (BURL) over Caleb Lewis (CARI) (Fall 0:31) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over Do Sawm Lian (CARI) (Fall 0:23) 220: Andrew Shaw (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 285: Mary Kronberg (CARI) over (BURL) (For.).
Twin Falls 54, Burley 26
98: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.) 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over Anthony Juarez (BURL) (Fall 2:48) 120: Matthew McArthur (TWFA) over Marcus Chaidez (BURL) (Fall 0:15) 126: Ty Mauger (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.) 132: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over Jaxyn Smith (BURL) (Fall 3:10) 138: Jose Lemus (BURL) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 3:53) 145: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Dec 8-4) 152: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (TF 21-6 5:28) 160: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over Taten Garrard (BURL) (Fall 0:48) 170: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.) 182: Judson Mathis (BURL) over Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) (Fall 2:45) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over Skeet Newton (TWFA) (Fall 2:55) 220: Drake Boyd (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.) 285: Christian Janis (TWFA) over (BURL) (For.).
Century 75, Canyon Ridge 9
