Friday
Football
Gooding 28, Snake River 26
GOODING — Gooding and Snake River went back and forth the whole night before the Senators clamped down and executed late in the game to come away with the win. Snake River scored late in the game to cut Gooding’s lead to two points, but Logan Anderson deflected a pass on the two-point conversion to preserve the lead, and Gooding’s offense was able to run the clock out.
“Our offensive line took control on that last drive,” Gooding coach Cameron Andersen said.
Shane Jennings was 15-21 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 92 yards and a score on the ground. Andrew Prince had nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Gooding improved to (3-1).
After dropping a close game to Weiser last week, Andersen said his team executed much better down the stretch this week.
“Our focus this week was to execute what we do very fundamentally,” Andersen said.
Twin Falls 49, Wood River 7
HAILEY — The Bruins scored all of their points in the first half and held Wood River scoreless until the third quarter. Nick Swensen was 9-for-9 passing for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and Jace Mahlke caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Jarod Perry added 48 yards on the ground as Twin Falls moved to (2-2) on the season. Wood River is (0-4).
Wendell 28, Payette 25
WENDELL — The Wendell Trojans defeated the Payette Pirates in their home-coming non-conference game for their first win of the season. Senior quarter-back Tristan Wert finished 13-for-27 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown. On defense he had one fumble recovery. Sophomore Zade Swainston caught three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore Bode French had three catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Diego Torres was four-four on extra points and had three touchbacks. For the defense, junior Teegan Dunn led the Trojans in tackles with 10, Swainston had six and one interception, and junior Joseph DeMasters had six. Wendell (1-3) hosts Filer on Friday.
Minico 27, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Minico Spartans (3-1, 2-0) from the Great Basin East held the host Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (0-4, 0-1) from the Great Basin West scoreless in the win. No details were available. Minico is at Jerome and Canyon Ridge is at Twin Falls on Friday.
Jerome 34, Mountain Home 20
JEROME — Jerome is 2-0 in the Great Basin West and 3-1 overall with the home win over Mountain Home (2-2, 1-1). No details were available. Mountain Home is at Kimberly and Jerome hosts Minico on Friday.
Oakley 70, Challis 18
CHALLIS — The Hornets rolled to 4-0 and converted five turnovers into points in their conference-opening win.
Lighthouse Christian 52, Hagerman 6
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian remained unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Sawtooth West Conference with the home win over Hagerman. Lions junior quarterback Collin Holloway completed 9-of-17 passes for five scores and 230 yards. Senior Tyler Munsee had two receptions (35 and 69 yards) for scores and also had a 62-yard kickoff return. Sophomore Clay Silva (10-yards), senior Brandon Houser (28-yards), and senior Casper Block (32-yards) also had catches for touchdowns. Junior Chance Gaskill added an 8-yard run for the Lions. Bryant Osborne scored the lone Pirate touch-down on a 21-yard run. Hagerman (1-3, 1-3) hosts Camas County next Friday. Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh on Oct. 4.
Valley 64, North Gem 28
HAZELTON — The Vikings picked up a nonconference win with the home victory over the Cowboys. Valley had 379 total yards (174 passing, 205 rushing). Valley junior quarterback finished with 174 yards completing 15-of-24 passes and two touchdowns. Junior Julian Rocha rushed for 150 yards on 13 attempts with three scores (32, 14, 45 yards) and added a 75-yard kickoff return. For the Valley defense, junior Henry Talbot and senior Collin Tvrdy each had five tackles. Valley (3-0) is at Oakley on Friday.
Dietrich 52, Murtaugh 18
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils are 2-1 in the Sawtooth Conference and 2-1 overall after rolling over the Red Devils. Dietrich junior quarterback Brady Power passed for 186 yards including four touchdowns and also added144 rushing yards with two scores. Freshman wide receiver, Cody Power finished with 70 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
“The offensive line played phenomenal,” said Dietrich coach Rick Astle. “And we had some young players that came in and played really well.”
Murtaugh (1-2, 1-1) hosts Castleford and Dietrich (2-1, 2-1) hosts Rockland on Friday.
Lost Rivers 48, Glenns Ferry 14
GLENNS FERRY — Lost Rivers (Butte County/Mackay co-op team) led the Pilots at the half, 22-0 and went on to win 48-14 in the Snake River Conference matchup. Glenns Ferry senior quarterback Tanner Martinez finished with 157 passing yards, was 11-of-22 for one touchdown. Sophomore Allan Deleon had 12 carries for 56 yards and one score and senior Kody Henslee had seven catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. Glenns Ferry (1-3, 0-1) travels to Grace on Friday.
Carey 42, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD — The Carey Panthers moved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Sawtooth Conference with the win over the Camas county Mushers. No details were available. Carey (3-1, 3-1) hosts Hansen and Camas County (1-2, 1-2) is at Hagerman on Friday.
Castleford 30, Richfield 6
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves picked up their first win of the year to improve to 1-3 while Richfield fell to 0-3 in varsity play and 1-3 overall.
Raft River 46, Grace 36
MALTA — The Trojans moved to 3-1 on the year with the home victory.
Homedale 68, Filer 8
FILER — Homedale handed Filer its fourth loss of the season, and the Wildcats are yet to find a win.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 0
Cash Dart put in three goals for the Cutthroats, who moved to 8-1-1 on the season.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 9, Filer 0
Falon Hanna had a hat trick, Marit Kaiser and Alli Rathfon each had two goals, and Aubrey Duffield and Rylee Whorton each added another goal. Community School is 8-0-2 on the year and 8-0 in league play.
Cross Country
College of Southern Idaho: Both the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams claimed first place finishes at the University of Providence Open Friday in Great Falls, Montana. Abdi Maqtal won the men’s race with a time of 26:12.7, and Siyad Matan placed second. Ethan Kelley and Andrew Allen were third and fourth respectively.
Madison Flippence placed first in the women’s race, clocking in at 19:06.55. Erica Kent earned a second-place finish, while five other CSI runners placed in the top 10.
Thursday
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Oakley 1: Shoshone got the win, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24. Katrina Marsh had seven kills, and Megan Wallace had five kills as the Indians moved to 3-0 in conference play and 5-6 overall.
