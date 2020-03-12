Local roundup: Gooding baseball gets walk-off win

BURLEY — After eight innings, the score was tied 10-10 between Minico and Burley. In the top of the ninth inning, the Spartans broke lose for 10 runs in the inning for the win over the Bobcats. Minico and Burley both finished with 13 hits and the two teams committed 20 errors. Minico senior Rylan Chandler (5-for-7 including a double, home run and six RBIs) and Burley senior Ramiro Garcia (4-for-5 with a triple) led their teams at the plate. Senior Scott Ritchie started for Burley and worked four innings giving up five runs, four hits, six strikeouts and three walks. He was followed senior Ramiro Garcia (one inning), senior Izaak Macias (three innings), junior Jace Robinson (one third of an inning), and junior Landon Noble finished the last 2/3 innings of the game. Senior Kasen Carpenter started the game for Minico and went 5 1/3 innings allowing 10 hits, eight runs, four strikeouts and one walk. Cannon Schow came in for two innings and gave up three hits, two runs and one strikeout. Trey Fletcher pitched the ninth inning with three strikeouts and one walk.