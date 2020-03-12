Local roundup: Gooding baseball gets walk-off win

Thursday
Baseball
Gooding 10, Buhl 9
GOODING — Gavin Martin’s walk-off hit that scored Ethan Kulhanek won the game for Gooding. The Senators produced 20 hits and strung together three-run innings in the second and fourth.
Martin, Daniel Balch, Kurtis Adkinson and Kulhanek each had three hits, with two of Balch’s hits coming as doubles. Jose Cortes homered for Buhl, and was one of two players (Waldo Urrutia and Kaden Homan) with two hits.
Kenny Anderson struck out seven in four innings on the mound for Gooding.
Kimberly 10, Marsh Valley 9
KIMBERLY — The game between Kimberly and Marsh Valley was tied at nine with the Bulldogs batting in the bottom of the eighth when senior Dawson Cummins singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run and giving the Bulldogs the win over the Eagles. Marsh Valley got off to an early lead in the first inning scoring five runs. Kimberly first scored in the third inning with two runs and added five in the fifth. The Eagles put two runs on the board in the seventh and eighth innings before the Bulldogs plated three in the eighth.
Kimberly used five pitchers in the victory. Sophomore Race Widmier started for the Bulldogs and lasted one inning allowing two hits, five runs, two strikeouts and five walks. Sophomore Brennen Chappell followed and worked three innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Junior Logan McMurdie (two innings), sophomore Jackson Cummins (one inning) and senior Zac Abbott (one inning) all got some work in the game. Jackson Cummins was 3-for-5 with a double, homerun and two RBIs. Dawson Cummins (double), senior Max Alger (double), senior Mckade Huft (double) junior Blake Sigler (two doubles) and junior Dylan Holmes (triple) each had two hits.
Minico 20, Burley 10
BURLEY — After eight innings, the score was tied 10-10 between Minico and Burley. In the top of the ninth inning, the Spartans broke lose for 10 runs in the inning for the win over the Bobcats. Minico and Burley both finished with 13 hits and the two teams committed 20 errors. Minico senior Rylan Chandler (5-for-7 including a double, home run and six RBIs) and Burley senior Ramiro Garcia (4-for-5 with a triple) led their teams at the plate. Senior Scott Ritchie started for Burley and worked four innings giving up five runs, four hits, six strikeouts and three walks. He was followed senior Ramiro Garcia (one inning), senior Izaak Macias (three innings), junior Jace Robinson (one third of an inning), and junior Landon Noble finished the last 2/3 innings of the game. Senior Kasen Carpenter started the game for Minico and went 5 1/3 innings allowing 10 hits, eight runs, four strikeouts and one walk. Cannon Schow came in for two innings and gave up three hits, two runs and one strikeout. Trey Fletcher pitched the ninth inning with three strikeouts and one walk.
Softball
Minico 9, Bonneville 3
Minico 17, Bonneville 2
RUPERT — In game one, the Spartans took a one run lead in the second inning and added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth for the win over the Bees. Amber Wickel started on the mound for Minico and pitched seven innings allowing six hits, two earned runs, 17 strikeouts and six walks. The Spartans had 13 hits with Amber Wickel going 3-for-5 with three doubles. Also leading at the plate were Maisie Neilson (2-for-3 with three stolen bases), Jacinda Banda (2-for-4 including a triple) with two RBIs and Makinnlie Wickel (2-for-3) with two RBIs.
In game two, Minico jumped out to a 17-2 lead after four innings behind pitchers Hana Pfeiffer (two innings, one hit, two runs, one strikeout and six walks) and Amber Wickel (two innings with three hits and four strikeouts). The Spartans had six players with multiple hits. Amber Wickel was 4-for-4 with three doubles, a homerun and two RBIs, Makinnlie Wickel was 4-for-4 with a double and six RBIs, Riley Nielson 3-for-4, Maisie Nielson 3-for-3, Kiana Gonzales 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Banda 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Banda and Gonzales led Minico with three stolen bases and Jessica Hendrickson, Maisie Nielson, and Makinnlie Wickel each had two.
Filer 20, Wood River 5
FILER — The Wildcats held a 6-1 lead into the third inning and added 11 more runs followed by three more in the fourth for the five-inning win over the Wolverines. Filer junior Sami Taylor pitched three innings allowing two hits, one run with six strikeouts and junior McCarty Stoddard added two innings giving up eight hits, four runs, two strikeouts and three walks. Hailee Harris started for Wood River and lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing 13 hits and 13 runs. Sariaah threw 1 1/3 innings in relief. Filer had five players with multiple hits led by Taylor (3-for-3) and senior Aspen Ryan (3-for-4). Sophomore Lexi Monson with two doubles, senior Cassie Madsen, sophomore Nikaela Higley and senior Sophi Bartholomew each had two hits. Ryan and Bartholomew each hit a homerun and Stoddard hit a triple. No Wood River details were available.
Mountain Home 10, Kimberly 0
Mountain Home 8, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — Mountain Home put a single run on the board in the first inning of game one which was the only run they needed in the win over Kimberly. The Tigers followed up with six runs in the third and three in the fifth. Junior Presley Lyman started on the mound for the Bulldogs and gave up ten runs (seven earned) with eight hits and struck out three with five walks in the loss. Regan McDaniel was the winning pitcher for the Tigers in the two-hit shutout striking out four and walking three. Junior Kiana Bishop and senior Adison Olson had the only hits for the Bulldogs. Paisley Mederios and Kylee Cook each had two hits for Mountain Home.
The Tigers scored five runs in the first followed by three in the second on the way to the win over the Bulldogs in game two. Mountain Home pitcher Brianna Garcilazo allowed one Kimberly hit by senior Emma Burgoyne. Sophomore Demi Vega took the five inning loss allowing 12 hits, eight runs (six earned) with two strikeouts and two walks.
Gooding 19, Buhl 1
GOODING — The Senators defeated the Indians in the three inning run-ruled shortened game. Winning pitcher Goodings senior Mallory Brown had two innings of work with one hit, five strikeouts and three walks and sophomore Alx Roe had one strikeout in one innings. Losing pitcher junior Jamie Zimmers gave up 13 runs (11 earned) allowed nine hits with two strikeouts in 1 1/2 innings and five walks and sophomore Trinity Tvrdy line was two hits including a homerun, six runs, one strikeout and one walk. Leading the Gooding offense was Kassie Adkinson (3-for-4), Victoria Uruttia (3-for-3) with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Roe (2-for-4 with a triple) with two RBIs. Brown was 1-for-1 with a homerun and four RBIs. Seniors Taelar Lively and Kayle Morse had the only hits for Buhl.
Track
Minico Quad
Girls Event winners
300 hurdles--Taylor, Rigby, 50.00; medley relay--Minico, 2:11.4; 200 meters--Hancock, Rigby, 26.70; 1600 meters--Bell, Preston, 5:45.3; 4x400 relay--Preston, 4:36.4; shot put--Jones, Rigby, 28-4; discus--Knapp, Preston, 76-2; high jump--Bybee, Rigby, 5-0; long jump--Hancock, Rigby, 16-2; triple jump--Bybee, Rigby, 32-10.25; pole Vault--Stanger, Rigby, 8'6; 4x200 relay--Rigby, 1:56.8; 3200 meters--Bell, Preston, 11:56.6; high hurdles--Taylor, Rigby, 15.20; 400 meters--Larsen, Preston, 1:07.4; 100 meters--Hancock, Rigby, 12.40; 800 meters--Bird, Rigby, 2:40.5
Girls team scoring
Rigby 139, Preston 83, Minico 31, Hillcrest 9
Boys event winners
4x200 relay--Hillcrest, 1:34; 3200 meters--Jeppeson, Preston, 10:37.0; high hurdles--Iverson, Preston, 15.80; 400 meters--Tapp, Rigby, 52.20; 100 meters--Tapp, Rigby, 11.00; 800 meters--Fielding, Rigby, 2:02.3; 4x100 relay--Rigby, 48.20; 300 hurdles--Iverson, Preston, 41.80; medley relay--Minico, 4:17.4; 200 meters--Tapp, Rigby, 22.90; 1600 meters--Ricks, Rigby, 4:50.4; 4x400 relay--Rigby, 3:40.3; shot Put--Harwood, Minico, 42-10; discus--Frances, Preston, 113-8; high jump--Priestley, Preston, 6-8; long jump--Denning, Hillcrest, 20-11; triple jump--Behunin, Rigby, 39-0; pole vault--Denny, Hillcrest, 14-6.
Boys team scoring
Rigby 109, Preston 89, Minico 27, Hillcrest 40
Valley Time Trials
Boys event winners
100 meters--Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian, 12.68; 200 meters--Justin Schmumann, Raft River, 25.49; 400 meters--Garrett Christensen, Valley, 54.80; 800 meters--Matt Dalton, Raft River, 2:09.50; 1600 meters--Garrett Christensen, Valley, 5;05.99; 110 hurdles--Josiah Smalley, Lighthouse Christian, 20.18; 300 hurdles--Hunter Andersen, Murtaugh, 48.02; shot put--Ryan Spaeth, Raft River, 55-8.25; discus--Ryan Spaeth, Raft River, 128'high jump--10; Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian, 5-6; pole vault--Kagen Knudsen, Raft River, 11-6; long jump--Omar Campos, Valley, 19-1.50; triple jump--Setoki, Murtaugh, 39-11.75.
Boys team scoring
Raft River 123, Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 72, Valley 72, Hansen 21, Castleford 11, Richfield 6, Bliss 1.
Girls event winners
100 meters--Libby Boden, Raft River, 13.98; 200 meters--Libby Boden, Raft River, 28.80; 400 meters--Zailee Poulson, Castleford, 1:04.23; 800 meters--Karlee Christensen, Raft River, 2:34.98; 1600 meters--Karlee Christensen, Raft River, 5:54.67; 100 hurdles--Zailee Poulson, Castleford, 17.33; 300 hurdles--Mallory Diamond, Murtaugh, 57.09; shot put--Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh, 29-7.50; discus--Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh, 95-0.50; high jump--Zailee Poulson, Castleford, 5-2; pole vault--Megan Dimond, Murtaugh, 7-6; long jump--Libby Boden, Raft River, 15-1.50; triple jump--Zailee Poulson, Castleford, 32-10.
Girls team scoring
Murtaugh 115, Raft River 113, Castleford 59, Valley 48, Hansen 32, Richfield 2.