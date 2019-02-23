Men’s basketball
CSI 61, Utah State University Eastern 60
PRICE, Utah — The Golden Eagles took a one-point lead into halftime of Saturday night’s game and preserved it all the way through, finishing the regular season with a conference win.
Freshman guard David Walker was the standout, delivering a 25-point performance off the bench. He also grabbed six rebounds, while sophomore Roberto Gittens added eight points and sophomore Khalid Thomas scored six and pulled down 10 boards.
CSI (23-7, 8-4) will turn to the Region 18 tournament, which starts on Feb. 28.
Women’s basketball
CSI 75, Utah State University Eastern 69
PRICE, Utah — The Golden Eagles clinched the third seed in the Region 18 tournament by beating USUE.
Freshman Finley Garnett led the way for CSI with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Freshmen Petra Farkas and Allie Thayne each added 12 points as well.
The Golden Eagles (18-11, 6-5) will gear up for the Region 18 tournament in Price, Utah, which starts on Feb. 28.
Boys basketball
Marsh Valley 67, Buhl 59
POCATELLO — The Indians failed to keep their season going, falling to Marsh Valley by eight points in a 3A state tournament play-in game.
Seniors Adam Lauda and Garrett Bowman tied for a game-high in points with 15 apiece, while senior Carter Kelsey chipped in 12. Lauda pulled down 11 boards for a double-double, as well.
Marsh Valley led, 18-10, after one quarter, but a 20-12 run in the second made it a tie game at halftime. However, Marsh Valley outscored Buhl, 37-29, in the second half to pull away with the win.
Buhl’s season ends at 10-16.
Prairie 54, Oakley 34
MCCALL — The Hornets were unable to seal a spot in the 1A Division I state tournament after falling to the Pirates in a state play-in game.
Oakley trailed, 11-8, after one quarter, then the Pirates went on a 17-9 tear to end the half with a 28-17 advantage. Prairie then outscored Oakley, 17-8, in the third, before a 14-9 run in the fourth clinched the 20-point win.
Senior Gannon Critchfield led Oakley with 15 points and junior Chandler Jones added eight.
Oakley’s season ends at 15-10.
Rockland 47, Camas County 45
POCATELLO — The Mushers could not reach the state tournament after falling to Rockland in the 1A Division II state play-in game.
The Mushers were up, 9-6, after one quarter, but a 16-6 run in the second gave Rockland a solid cushion. Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said the quarter may have rattled his team, but the Mushers responded.
Although Rockland outscored them, 14-12, in the third, Camas County made an 18-11 push in the fourth, ultimately coming up just short.
“They played hard tonight,” Frostenson said. “I was really proud of their efforts.”
Junior Trey Smith led the way for the Mushers with 25 points, while senior Remington Kramer added 10.
Camas County finishes the season at 15-8.
