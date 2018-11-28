Boys basketball
Glenns Ferry 96, Rimrock 26
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots opened their season with a drubbing of Rimrock, defeating the visitors by 70 points.
Rimrock failed to eclipse 10 points in any of the four quarters, as Glenns Ferry scored 30 or more in each of the first two.
Senior Wacey Williams and junior Kody Henslee each scored 27 points to lead the way for the Pilots, who begin the season 1-0.
Head coach Nate Jones said they won’t celebrate the big win for too long, though, with a contest against a strong Liberty Charter team coming up on Friday.
“It’s a good win if you keep in perspective the level of competition we’re facing,” Jones said. “We have a pretty tough schedule from here on out.”
Minico 76, Pocatello 66
RUPERT — The Spartans, behind a huge second quarter, came back from an early deficit to beat Pocatello on Wednesday.
Junior Kasen Carpenter led the way with 27 points, while senior Kobe Matsen added 21 and junior Rylan Chandler had 13.
Minico (1-0) will travel to face Kuna on Friday.
Burley 69, Canyon Ridge 45
BURLEY — The Bobcats earned a blowout victory in their season-opener on Wednesday night, taking down a conference opponent in the Riverhawks.
Junior guard Jace Whiting led the way for Burley (1-0), scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double to pace his team to a simple win.
The Bobcats will travel to face Bishop Kelly on Friday. Canyon Ridge (0-1) will play at Buhl on Monday.
Jerome 72, Buhl 60
BUHL — Jerome never trailed a tight contest through three quarters, pulling away in the fourth frame for a season-opening win.
The Indians trailed by just three points heading into the final quarter, but Jerome outscored them 24-15 to end the game. Seniors James Slone and David Lloyd each pitched in 17 points to lead the way.
Buhl was led by senior forward Carter Kelsey, who scored a team-high 15 points.
Jerome (1-0) plays at Kimberly on Friday. Buhl (0-1) will host Snake River the same day.
Valley 71, Gooding 49
GOODING — The Vikings jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and only added to it throughout the remainder of the game, taking down the Senators in their first game this season.
Valley had a 32-16 lead at halftime and cruised to victory. Senior Zane Mussmann led the Vikings with 22 points.
For Gooding, three players scored 11 points. Seniors Adam Baker and Cayden Loveland, as well as junior Shane Jennings, each hit double-figures for the Senators.
Valley (1-0) will compete in the Carey tournament, starting on Friday, while Gooding (0-1) will play at Declo on Friday.
Carey 52, Butte County 48
CAREY — The Panthers held off a late Butte County push to start their season with a tight victory.
The Panthers led comfortably throughout the first three quarters, which included a stellar defensive showing in which Carey held Butte County to just two second-quarter points.
However, Butte County managed to outscore Carey 23-14 in the fourth quarter. However, the lead the Panthers had built early was enough, despite some mistakes late in the game.
“We’ve got one senior that plays much, so we’re young,” Simpson said. “It was a good win for us.”
Junior Brigham Parke led the way with 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for a double-double. Carey shot 40 percent from the field. The Panthers (1-0) will host a holiday tournament, beginning on Friday.
Girls basketball
Jerome 63, Wood River 47
JEROME — The Tigers reeled off their fourth straight win with a 16-point handling of Wood River on Wednesday.
The Wolverines mustered just four points in the opening quarter, giving Jerome an eight-point advantage that the Tigers built upon from there.
Junior Mercedes Bell led all scorers with 21 points for Jerome, while sophomore Ashley Cook chipped in 13. Sophomore Sayler Peavey led the Wolverines with 13 points.
“It was a good conference win,” Jerome head coach Jeremy Munroe said. “The girls played hard and did a great job.”
Jerome (4-1, 3-1) will play at Blackfoot on Friday. Wood River (2-4, 1-3) will be at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Filer 66, Gooding 6
HAILEY — The Senators took all but one weight class for a blowout win in their season opener against Filer.
Cayden Hall (98-pound weight class), Parker Williams (106), Carter McLaughlin (120), Taylor Cavitt (126), Wes Shaw (132), Tayten Gillette (138), Cody Shaw (152), Dale Shaw (160), Logan Anderson (182), Kurtis Adkinson (220) and Jake McGinnis (285) were the winners for Gooding.
Filer’s Tom Henderhan defeated Tegan Baumann via a fall for a win in the 145-pound class, Filer’s only victory of the contest.
The Wildcats and Senators will compete in a tri-match at Buhl on Dec. 4.
Late Tuesday night
Girls basketball
Parma 48, Filer 34
PARMA — The Wildcats were outscored 20-8 in the second and third quarters combined and, despite a valiant fourth-quarter effort, they could not overcome Parma on Tuesday.
Filer trailed by only three after the first quarter, but found itself trailing 35-20 heading into the final quarter. Despite outscoring Parma by one in that frame, the deficit was too large.
The Wildcats (1-2) will play at Buhl on Thursday.
Hansen 51, Murtaugh 48
MURTAUGH — The Huskies earned a narrow win over the Red Devils on Tuesday night, improving to 3-2 on the season. No other details were available.
Hansen will play at Richfield on Dec. 4. Murtaugh (1-2) will play at Horseshoe Bend on Friday.
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 50, Camas County 38
FAIRFIELD — Camas County jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 10 at the half, but an all-out blitz by the Lions after the break led to a 12-point victory.
Lighthouse Christian outscored the Mushers 31-9 in the second half, thanks in huge part to a game-high 28 points from junior Tyler Munsee. Camas County was led by junior Trey Smith, who scored 16.
The Lions (1-0) will host Hagerman on Thursday. The Mushers (0-1) will play at Hagerman on Dec. 4.
