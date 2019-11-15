Friday
Girls Basketball
Raft River 53, Castleford 46
MALTA — The Trojans opened the season with a home win over the Wolves.
“It was a typical first game of the season with lots of turnovers for both teams and just getting the jitters out,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers.
Raft River sophomore Macie Larsen was the top scorer for the game with 16 points followed by junior Kaybree Christensen with 14. Juniors Zailee Poulson led Castleford with 14 points and Aubrey Mahannah added 11. Raft River hosts Declo and Castleford is at Hagerman on Tuesday.
Castleford 14 15 3 14 — 46
Raft River 20 17 11 5 — 53
CASTLEFORD (46)
Zailee Paulson 14, Zoey Mitton 3, Sheyenne Cabrito 3, Martha Maya 2, Aubrey Mahannah 11, Aliviah Fullerton 9, Halle Ramos 2, Grace Loman 2.
RAFT RIVER (53)
Kamri Ottley 7, Kaybree Christensen 14, Grace Smith 5, Braylee Heaton 4, Jesse Ward 3, Marie Branch 4, Macie Larsen 16.
Filer 64, Emmett 51
EMMETT — Sophomore Lexi Monson led the Wildcats with 21 points in the road win over the Huskies. Junior Ella Fischer finished with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and had six steals, and junior Kathleen Hale added 11 points.
“Huge third quarter helped turn the game around as it was a two-point game going into halftime,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya.
Filer hosts Nampa Christian on Tuesday.
Filer 8 19 20 17 —64
Emmett 10 15 7 19 —51
Mountain Home 48, Columbia 33
MOUNTAIN HOME — Freshman Madi Keener led Mountain Home with 15 points and sophomore Sadie Drake had 10 points in the Tigers win over the Wildcats.
Burley 60, Kimberly 24
BURLEY — The Bobcats defeated the visiting Bulldogs in the opening game for both teams. No details were available. Kimberly is at Canyon Ridge on Saturday. Burley hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball
WILLISTON, N.D. — The Golden Eagles dominated on both ends of the court in Friday’s win. They shot 53% from the three-point line and 51% from the field. Mike Hood had a team-high of 21 points, Kendall McHugh had 11 points and three assists, and Sawyer Storms finished with eight rebounds and four assists. Deng Dut and Coleton Adamson each added 10 points. CSI moved to 3-2 on the year and will play at 4 p.m Saturday against Williston State.
