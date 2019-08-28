Wednesday’s results
Boys soccer
Gooding 5, Buhl 0: Freshman Andrew Gonzalez assisted on all five goals for Gooding, and freshman Edgar Magana had a hat trick. Carlos Contreras and Miguel Rodriguez provided the other goals for the Senators.
Twin Falls 2, Mountain Home 0: Sergio Varela and Steven Thueson scored for the Bruins, and goal keeper Ryker Waters provided a shutout for the second time this season. The Bruins improved to 3-0 on the year.
Jerome 1, Canyon Ridge 0: Jerome picked up its first win of the year and moved to 1-1 while Canyon Ridge fell to 1-2.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0: Madelyn McQueen had a hat trick for Twin Falls, and Kaylin Bailey, Madison Bailey and Sidnee Naerebout each had a goal.
Highland 2, Wood River 0: Morgan Christensen and Hailey England each scored for Highland.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0: The Bruins got a 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 sweep over conference foe Jerome. Brinley Iverson had eight kills on a .583 kill efficiency, and Brinley Solosabal had 19 assists. Brenley Hansen had six aces and six kills.
Gooding 3, Shoshone 0: The Senators swept Shoshone 25-16, 25-13, 25-5. Alx Roe had five kills, three blocks and 12 digs, Laney Owen had five kills, and Gracie Faulkner had four kills.
Mountain Home 3, Canyon Ridge 2: Mountain Home edged out the Riverhawks with a 21-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-11, 17-25 win in a match that went back and forth from the beginning.
Tuesday’s results
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community Schools 5, Declo 0: Cash Dart and Ridley Lindstrom each had two goals, and Toby Rafford added another.
