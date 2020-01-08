Wednesday
Boys basketball
Richfield 65, Hansen 62
RICHFIELD — A trio of freshmen helped Richfield survive a close game. Luke Dalton scored 21 points to lead the Tigers, including a pair of free throws and a three-pointer late in the game helping to give his team the lead. Hudsun Lucero had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Carsn Perkes had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Salvador Camarillo had 24 points to lead Hansen.
Richfield 15 14 19 17;—65
Hansen 21 15 16 10;—62
Valley 51, Raft River 34
MALTA — Omar Campos had 16 points to lead Valley while Justin Schumann and Seth Tracy each scored nine for Raft River.
Valley 4 20 12 14;—51
Raft River 8 4 13 9;—34
Valley (51)
Jackson Fife 3, Omar Campos 16, Jadon Johnson 10, Kyle Christensen 7, Rawlin Godfrewy 11, Garrett Christensen 2, Brody Mussman 3.
Raft River (34)
Jed Boden 6, Bodee Spencer 2, Kagen Knudsen 5, Seth Tracy 9, Justin Schumann 9, Ryan Spaeth 3.
Oakley 58, Mackay 55
OAKLEY — The Hornets survived a late charge by Mackay by shooting more than 75% from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Corbin Bedke led Oakley with 13 points.
Oakley 13 19 12 14;—58
Mackay 14 9 11 21;—55
Oakley (58)
Corbin Bedke 13, Jace Robinson 10, Chandler Jones 9, Payton Beck 9, Caleb Arnell 7, Dalton Hunter 5, Robert Wybenga 3, Strom Pickett 2.
Girls basketball
Hagerman 45, Shoshone 36
HAGERMAN — Kyta Sellers led Hagerman with 28 points while Karlie Champman led Shoshone with 12 points.
“(I’m) Proud of the girls and their effort tonight,” Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons said. “Every person on the team stepped up and played a role tonight.”
Hagerman 4 11 11 19;—45
Shoshone 4 4 9 19;—36
Jerome 70, Canyon Ridge 37
TWIN FALLS — Jerome had a balanced scoring attack with 11 different players finding the net. Alexis White led the way with 14 points.
Canyon Ridge 5 12 7 13;—37
Jerome 12 27 20 11;—70
Jerome (70)
Abriana Hurtado 8, Abby Olmos 2, Alexis White 14, Amaya Thomas 2, Madison Deadmond 4, Jentry Mills 8, Makali Nance 4, Ashley Cook 8, Mercedes Bell 8, Hannah Schvaneveldt 6, Kristi Traughber 6.
Canyon Ridge (37)
Jordan Roberts 7, Rio Buck 3, Hannah Pixton 8, Logan Roberts 4, Abby Giardina 3, Dorcas Lupumba 3, Morgan Jackson 4, Tania Mendez 5.
Twin Falls 44, Mountain Home 35
TWIN FALLS — Paige Beem had 15 points and nine rebounds while hitting 9-of-11 free throws with Regan Rex adding 11 points to lead Twin Falls to the victory.
Twin Falls 7 11 12 14;—44
Mountain Home 6 7 10 12;—35
Twin Falls (44)
Paige Beem 15, Reagan Rex 11, Keeli Peterson 9, Kaylin Bailey 3, Brinlee Stotts 3, Brinley Iverson 2, Abby Stokes 1.
Gooding 58, Dietrich 27
Dietrich 9 6 3 9;—27
Gooding 24 19 12 3;—58
Dietrich (27)
Emi Berthelson 3, Jenna Christiansen 2, Tobi Hubert 2, Hailey Astle 5, Michelle Hurtado 3, Isabella Kelly 2, Abby Hendricks 5, Layla Von Berndt 5.
Gooding (58)
Destiny Cavitt 2, Gracie Faulker 7, Laney Owen 15, Mallory Brown 9, Alx Roe 17, Kiera Patterson 2, Joanna Hammett 7.
Mackay 53, Oakley 40
OAKLEY — Oakley fell behind early 17-2 after the first quarter and couldn’t quite recover. Kylan Jones led the Hornets with 11 points.
“We just kind of dug a hole in that first quarter,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.
Oakley 2 10 14 14;—40
Mackay 17 4 13 19;—53
Oakley (40)
Keely Cranney 4, Kayzia Gillette 8, Lyzan Gillette 5, Kylan Jones 11, Hope Payton 6, Falon Bedke 6.
Other scores
Century 41, Burley 34
Wrestling
Highland 69, Twin Falls 17
Thunder Ridge 56, Twin Falls 30
Thunder Ridge 53, Minico 31
College
Two College of Southern Idaho players earned player of the week honors in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for their play last week. Petra Farkas earned the award for the women’s team, and Mike Hood got the nod for the men’s team.
Farkas finished the week with an average of 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 assists over two games. The CSI women are 12-5 this season.
Hood, who currently leads the conference with 22.1 points per game this year, scored 26 points on 63% shooting from the field and had six rebounds in a 69-55 win over Utah State University Eastern on Saturday.
Bowling
Girls
Minico 11, Declo 3
High bowlers: Moriah Pinther, Minico, 178; Bailee Burton, Declo, 170.
Boys
Minico 11, Declo 3
High bowlers: Ethan Hager, Minico, 249; Sayger Kidd, Declo, 213.
