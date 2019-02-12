Boys basketball
Filer 33, Buhl 30
BUHL — The Wildcats had the edge in a defensive battle that saw Filer advance in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament on Monday.
Buhl led, 9-8, after one quarter, but Filer went on a 10-6 run before halftime to take an 18-15 lead into the break. The two teams each scored nine points in the third quarter and six apiece in the fourth to keep Filer’s three-point lead intact.
Buhl senior Garrett Bowman led all scorers with 10 points, while Filer junior Mayson Martinez had a team-high of nine. Senior Ethan Dionne added six points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats, who out-rebounded the Indians, 47-27.
“Filer did an amazing job in the tough areas tonight,” Buhl head coach Dan Winn said. “They controlled the game with their toughness, rebounding and defense.”
Filer (10-11) will face Kimberly in the conference semifinals at CSI on Tuesday. Buhl (8-14) takes on Gooding on the consolation side at CSI the same day.
Kimberly 59, Gooding 28
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs advanced to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference semifinals by taking care of the Senators on Monday.
Kimberly led, 20-8, after one quarter and was up, 28-14, at halftime. A 14-10 run in the third was followed by a 17-4 stretch to end the game and run away from Gooding.
Senior Tristyn O’Donnell led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while senior Andrew Satterfield added 13.
“We kinda made a concerted effort to get the ball to our big guy, O’Donnell,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said. “He did an outstanding job, especially early on.”
Junior Shane Jennings led Gooding with 10 points.
Kimberly (17-3) will play Filer at CSI on Tuesday. Gooding (1-20) will play Buhl at CSI the same day.
Hagerman 64, Richfield 56
HAGERMAN — The Pirates topped the Tigers in a Sawtooth Conference play-in game to keep their season going.
Hagerman outscored Richfield, 24-14, to open the game in the first quarter. The Tigers responded by outscoring the Pirates, 13-12, in the second, giving the hosts a 36-27 lead at halftime.
The Pirates topped Richfield, 15-14, in the third, and although the Tigers went on a 15-13 run to end the game, Hagerman had built up enough of a lead to hold on.
“Gotta give it to Richfield,” Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said. “They came out fighting for their lives. It was do-or-die for both of us.”
Junior Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 21 points, while junior Derek Herrington added 19 and pulled down some key rebounds, Nelson said. Juniors Chirs Belem and AB Salas had 11 points apiece.
Richfield was led by senior Hayden Tree with 21 points and senior Jacob Whitesell with 21.
Hagerman (7-14) will play Camas County in Shoshone on Tuesday. Richfield’s season ends at 0-20.
Castleford 46, Sun Valley Community School 42
SUN VALLEY — The Wolves won a tight battle over the Cutthroats to advance into the district tournament bracket from the play-in game.
The Cutthroats raced out to an early 16-4 advantage after one, but it was all Wolves from there. Castleford scored 14 points in each of the next three quarters, while SVCS managed seven, 11 and eight, allowing the Wolves to make up the ground they’d lost in the first period.
SVCS freshman Sid Tomlinson led all scorers with 17 points. Castleford was led by Shawn Poulson and Rick Aguirre, each of whom had 10 points.
Castleford (6-14) will face Lighthouse Christian at Shoshone on Tuesday. Sun Valley Community School’s season ends at 5-10.
