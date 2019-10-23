Volleyball
SCIC Tournament, Filer
Filer 3, Gooding 0: The Wildcats swept Gooding to win the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title and take the first seed from District IV for the state tournament.
Filer won by scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-11, and coach Tanya Beard said she was pleased with how her team performed from the start.
“I was extremely happy that the girls showed up right from the beginning and played exactly how I needed them to play,” Beard said.
Ella Fischer led the way with 22 kills, and Halle Knight sparked the offense with 29 assists. Alexis Monson added eight kills and three aces, Kelsie Snyder had 24 digs, and Jasmine Smothers and Mckynlee Jacobs each finished with seven blocks.
The Wildcats will play the second seed from District III when the state tournament begins on Nov. 1. Gooding will play an opponent from Districts V and VI this Saturday in a play-in game in Pocatello at 1 p.m.
Class 1A Division II District IV Tournament, Shoshone High School
Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 1: Lighthouse Christian beat the Wolves in four sets, 25-16, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20 to win the District IV title and advance to the state tournament. Castleford will play the winner of Murtaugh and Carey on Thursday for the second spot in the state tournament out of the conference.
Kynlee Thornton had 19 kills, six aces and 12 digs for the Lions, Jordan Morton had seven kills and 11 digs, and Maycee Holloway had 15 digs and 29 assists.
“We won a tough-fought match against the toughest defense we have played all year,” Lighthouse coach Tobie Helman said in an email.
Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0: Murtaugh advanced in the losers’ bracket with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-24 sweep over the Huskies. Kynzlee Jensen had seven kills, and Daniela Aguilar added five kills and four blocks. The Red Devils will play Carey on Thursday.
Carey 3, Camas County 2: Carey topped the Mushers in the losers’ bracket by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10 to stay alive in the bracket. The Panthers will face Murtaugh on Thursday.
Cross Country
GOODING—District IV meets for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A ran Wednesday at Gooding Golf Course. The boys district titles went to Gooding (3A), Declo (2A) and Valley (1A) while the girls titles went to Filer (3A), Declo (2A) and Oakley (1A).
Gooding’s Owen Rogers won the boys 3A race with a time of 16:52, Duncan Blackmon of Declo took first in 2A at 18:17, and Sun Valley Community School’s Johnny Hagenbuch (16:24) won the 1A race. On the girls’ side, Liz Elder of Filer won the 3A race with a time of 20:25, Wendell freshman Jessica Duran took first in 2A at 20:28, and Raft River’s Kaybree Christensen won the 1A race with a mark of 19:12. Her sister, Karlee, took second at 19:26.
The state meet is set for Nov. 2 in Pocatello.
3A BOYS
Team scores
1. Gooding, 22; 2. Buhl, 46; 3. Kimberly, 52; 4. Filer, 117.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Owen Rogers, Gooding, 16:52; 2. Daniel Butler, Buhl, 17:33; 3. Tegan Baumann, Gooding, 17:48; 4. Henry Coombs, Kimberly, 18:02; 5. Carter McLaughlin, Gooding, 18:04; 6. Keith Needham, Gooding, 18:19; 7. Gardner Davis, Gooding, 18:26; 8. Josh Satterfield, Kimberly, 18:28; 9. Josh Loveless, Buhl, 18:30; 10. Jake Kelsey, Buhl, 18:37.
3A GIRLS
Team scores
1. Filer, 31; 2. Kimberly, 32; 3. Buhl, 65.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Liz Elder, Filer, 20:25; 2. Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly, 20:25; 3. Kennedi Cope, Gooding, 21:12; 4. Carrie Cook, Filer, 21:39; 5. Christa Elder, Filer, 21:40; 6. Lucy Whitney, Kimberly, 21:45; 7. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 22:11; 8. Valeria Wences, Buhl, 22:19; 9. Angelita Wences, Buhl, 22:42; 10. Shelby Moeller, Kimberly, 22:54.
2A BOYS
Team scores
1. Declo, 18; 2. Xavier Charter, 42.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Duncan Blackmon, Declo, 18:17; 2. Austin Hoopes, Declo, 18:27; 3. Jacob Tripp, Xavier Charter, 18:50; 4. James Allred, Declo, 19:06; 5. Kyle Harter, Declo, 19:11; 6. Jon Anderson, Declo, 19:26; 7. Colin McKee, Xavier Charter, 19:38; 8. Justin Egbert, Wendell, 19:39; 10. Conner Saunders, Xavier Charter, 20:17.
2A GIRLS
Team scores
1. Declo, 24; 2. Xavier Charter, 31.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jessica Duran, Wendell, 20:28; 2. Amelia Christensen, Declo, 21:57; 3. Olivia Quinton, Xavier Charter, 22:09; 4. Afton Bates, Xavier Charter, 22:24; 5. Courtney Schroeder, Declo, 22:46; 6. Caitlyn Stokes, Declo, 23:18; 7. Jaylee Harris, Declo, 24:29; 8. Kylee Fleming, Xavier Charter, 24:35; 9. Ella Sharp, Declo, 25:32; 10. Andi Bates, Xavier Charter, 26:32.
1A BOYS
Team scores
1. Valley, 20; 2. Oakley, 35.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Johnny Hagenbuch, SVCS, 16:24; 2. Garrett Christensen, Valley, 17:01; 3. Kyle Christensen, Valley, 17:27; 4. Leo Magana, Oakley, 17:33; 5. Alejandro Recendez, Valley, 18:31; 6. Isaac Knudson, Castleford, 18:38; 7. Luiz Juarez, Oakley, 19:09; 8. Clay Kent, Richfield, 19:18; 9. Jadon Johnson, Valley, 19:28; 10. Daniel Valdez, Castleford, 19:34.
1A GIRLS
Team scores
1. Oakley, 20; 2. Valley, 54; 3. Dietrich, 65; 4. Castleford, 97.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Kaybree Christensen, Raft River, 19:12; 2. Karlee Christensen, Raft River, 19:26; 3. Sydney Palmer Leger, SVCS, 20:210; 4. Keely Cranney, Oakley, 20:13; 5. Emree Larson, Oakley, 20:22; 6. Analine Gonzalez, Valley, 21:03; 7. Chochie Whittle, Oakley, 21:26; 8. Hope Payton, Oakley, 21:40; 9. Caitlyn Whitaker, Valley, 21:48; 10. Jazmin Van Tassell, Dietrich, 22:31.
