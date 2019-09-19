THURSDAY
Volleyball
Filer 3, Kimberly 0: The Wildcats rolled to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 sweep. Alexis Monson had a strong all-around night, tying for the team lead in kills with nine, while leading in assists with 17 and aces with five. Gracie Robinson also had nine kills.
Gooding 3, Declo 0: Gooding got a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 sweep. Alx Roe finished with nine kills, 21 digs and a block, Ellie Stockham had nine kills and nine digs, and Laney Owen chipped in with six kills and six blocks.
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0: The Wolverines swept, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19. Samantha Chambers had 23 assists and four aces, Emily Vandenberg had 21 kills and four aces, Willa Laski had six kills and two blocks, and Cambria Morris finished with eight digs and two aces.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Hagerman 0: Lighthouse got the sweep, 25-7, 25-20, 25-13. Kynlee Thornton had 16 kills, and Jordan Morton had 10 kills and a team-high 13 digs and four aces.
Castleford 3, Sun Valley Community School 0: The Wolves picked up the sweep, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0: Murtaugh won, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23.
Other scores
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 0
Girls soccer
Wendell 4, Buhl 2: Kyla Teixeira had two goals for the Trojans, and Maria Jimenez and Yadira Guzman each had one more. Guzman and Yadira Alvarez each had an assist.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Declo 0: Aubrey Duffield netted two goals for the Cutthroats, and Marit Kaiser and Alli Rathfon each added one more.
Kimberly 7, Filer 0: Madison Smith had a hat trick for Kimberly, Monserrat Torres scored twice and Beza Armstrong added another goal. Smith had an assists, as did Bella Osterman, Vivian Schutt and Emily Powell. Macee Cook had a shutout at goal keeper.
Other scores
Gooding 6, Bliss 0
Boys soccer
Gooding 5, Bliss 3: The Senators fell behind 3-0 at halftime before scoring five straight goals. Edgar Magana and Andrew Gonzalez each had two goals, and Miguel Rodriguez had one.
Wendell 2, Buhl 1: Angel Juarez had both goals for Wendell.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Declo 0: Cash Dart had two goals for Community School, and Ridley Lindstrom, Fletcher Stumph and Finn Mallinen each added another.
Other scores
Filer 3, Kimberly 0
Wednesday
Girls soccer
Wood River 2, Mountain Home 0: Ella Guy scored in the first half for the Wolverines, and Maile Dorland scored late in the second. Lola Randolph and Kate Stone each had assists.
Other scores
Century 5, Minico 0
Jerome 1, Canyon Ridge 1
Boys soccer
Canyon Ridge 4, Jerome 0
Century 9, Minico 3
Mountain Home 1, Wood River 1
Twin Falls 4, Pocatello 1
