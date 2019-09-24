Volleyball
Filer 3, Jerome 0
FILER — Filer rolled past the Tigers, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18. Gracie Robinson had eight kills and four aces, Alexis Monson had seven kills, nine assists and five blocks, and Halle Knight finished with 13 assists. Ella Fischer added eight kills.
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 1
The Hornets dropped the first set before coming out with the win, 14-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15. Kayzia Gillette had seven kills, Lexie Manning had three kills and three assists, and Leah Mitton had four kills and a block for the Hornets.
Valley 3, Shoshone 0
HAZELTON — Valley earned a 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 sweep. The Vikings finished the game with nine service aces.
Hagerman 3, Dietrich 0
HAGERMAN — The Pirates swept the Blue Devils, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 in the Sawtooth Conference match. Junior Kyta Sellers led Hagerman with seven kills, senior Krista Farnsworth followed with five kills, and sophomore Elaina Dolieslager added four kills. Sophomore setter Laura Peterson finished with 14 assists. Dietrich is at Richfield and Hagerman is at Castleford on Thursday.
Wood River 3, Minico 0
RUPERT — Four seniors led the Wolverines in the 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 Great Basin Conference win over the host Spartans. Senior Emily Vandenberg led the offense with 17 kills, followed by senior Sariah Nilsen with 10 kills and two aces and senior Lauren Thomsen added three kills. Senior Josie Conely had 10 digs and Vandenberg nine and Thomsen had four blocks.
“The girls came back refreshed and ready to go after a couple of days off,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland. “We needed a break after a long three weeks of play. We are looking forward to the back half of the season and finishing strong.”
Wood River (7-2, 7-1) hosts Canyon Ridge and Minico (0-5, 0-4) is at Preston on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 2
TWIN FALLS — The host Lions won a hard fought five-set Sawtooth Conference match, 26-24, 20-25, 25-9, 18-25, 15-11 over the Wolves. Junior Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 15 kills followed by senior Jordan Mor-ton with seven and junior Ellie Boland and senior Maycee Holloway each had six. Holloway dished out 31 assists. For the Lions defense, junior Lauren Gomez picked up 35 digs and Holloway had 12. Castleford (5-2, 4-1) hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian (7-2, 2-0) is at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 3, Richfield 0
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils spread their offense out among several players in the 25-14, 25-7, 25-18 Sawtooth Conference home win over the Tigers. Junior Amanda Elorrieta had six serving aces. Murtaugh (6-3, 5-1) is at Carey and Richfield (0-3) hosts Dietrich on Thursday.
Pocatello 3, Twin Falls 1
POCATELLO — Pocatello picked up the win, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Century 3, Twin Falls 0
POCATELLO — The Bruins fell in a sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.
Other scores
Burley 3, Preston 1
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
Girls soccer
Gooding 4, Buhl 1: Aisha Clarke had a hat trick for Gooding, and Lizbeth Maldonado added another goal. Jessica Torres added two assists. Lina Garcia scored on an assist by Alondra Quezada for Buhl.
Boys soccer
Wendell 8, Kimberly 1: Angel Jaurez scored four goals to lead the way for Wendell. Harold Perez, Santiago Hurtado, Elliott Thompson and Alex Coronado each scored a goal as well. Victor Vara found the net for the Kimberly.
Gooding 3, Buhl 2: Miguel Rodriguez had two goals for the Senators, and Andrew Gonzalez added another.
