Tuesday
Girls basketball
NAMPA — Filer junior Ella Fischer finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds in the Wildcats win over the Warhawks. Filer held Ridgevue to single digits in the first three quarters and outscored the Warhawks 26-9 in the first half. Filer (3-2, 1- 0) hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
Filer 12 14 11 17 - 54
Ridgevue 3 6 4 11 - 24
Canyon Ridge 64, Gooding 58
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge earned its first win of the season. Hannah Pixton had 16 points, Logan Roberts had 12, and Lilly Teske had 10.
Carey 44, Butte County 38
CAREY— Junior Kylie Wood sparked the Panthers with 22 points in the Carey win over Butte County. Wood hit 5-of-6 three point attempts. Carey (5-1) hosts Camas County next Tuesday.
Butte County 12 4 10 12 —38
Carey 8 16 6 14 —44
Camas County 46, Glenns Ferry 32
GLENNS FERRY — Ashly Botz had 12 points to lead the Mushers, and Ashlynn Whittle and Aisha Clarke each had nine. LeaBeth Hance led Glenns Ferry with 11 points.
BUTTE COUNTY (38)
CAREY (44)
Noelia Cruz 6, Bailie Morey 8, Kourtney Black 8, Kylie Wood 22.
Hansen 56, Richfield 34
HANSEN — Hansen junior Rakel Williams had a big night for the Huskies with 17 points and 19 rebounds and sophomore Lizbett Manzano followed with 13 points in the Hansen win over Richfield. Sophomore Mackenzie Riley and freshman Maddyson Jones each had nine points for the Tigers. Richfield (2-6) hosts Raft River on Wednesday. Hansen (3-2) is at Raft River on Saturday.
Hansen 56, Richfield 34 Richfield 8 5 6 15 - 34
Hansen 21 13 12 10 - 56
Valley 53, Dietrich 32
HAZELTON — Junior Bailey Stephens finished with 16 points and junior Makenna Kohtz added 14 in the Vikings home win over the Blue Devils who were led in scoring by senior Caylee Dilworth with nine points. Dietrich (1-4) hosts Light-house Christian on Thursday and Valley (4-4) hosts Raft River on Friday.
Dietrich 9 11 5 7 - 32
Valley 16 8 20 9 - 53
Shoban 53, Murtaugh 42
MURTAUGH — Harley Jackson led Shoban with 27 points, while Allison Nebeker had 13 to lead Murtaugh, and Alissa Chatelain had eight. Murtaugh dropped to 3-1 on the season.
Kimberly 40, American Falls 33
KIMBERLY — Hailey Chapa and Jill Russell each had eight points for Kimberly.
Boys basketball
Butte County 63,
Carey 56
CAREY —Juniors Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 20 points and Dallin Parke tossed in 15 in the Carey home loss to Butte County. The Panthers held a 36-29 edge at the half but the Pirates outscored them 34-20 in the second half. Carey is at Valley on Thursday.
Butte County 12 17 18 16 - 63
Carey 14 22 12 8 - 56
Wendell 50, Hagerman 19
HAGERMAN –Junior Zane Kelsey scored 13 points and junior Isaac Slade fol-lowed with nine in the Trojans road win over the Pirates. Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 10 points. Hagerman is at Richfield on Thursday. Wendell hosts Shoshone on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Wendell 18 9 18 5 - 50
Hagerman 3 4 6 6 - 19
WENDELL (50)
Zane Kelsey 13 Tristan Wert 2, Diego Torres 2, Isaac Slade 9, Bode French 3, Aden Bunn 4, Zade Swainston 2, Jakob French 2, Joe DeMasters 7, Don Bunn 6.
HAGERMAN (19)
Kyle Turner 2, Austin Belknap 2, Alex Gonzalez 5, Bryant Osborne 10.
Idaho Falls 69,
Twin Falls 58
IDAHO FALLS — Twin Falls scored 25 fourth-quarter points but could not complete the comeback. Mason Swofford had 23 points, and Nick Swensen had 12 to lead the Bruins.
Richfield 53,
Castleford 48
CASTLEFORD — Eric Taylor scored 22 points to lead Castleford, and Carsn Perkes had 20 for Richfield.
Oakley 61, Lighthouse Christian 42
OAKLEY — The Hornets had another strong defensive game with balanced scoring and good work on the boards in the win over the Lions. Sophomore Payton Beck pounded down 23 points and junior Robert Wybenga added nine. Junior Jace Robinson had eight points and junior Corbin Bedke had seven. Both Robinson and Bedke each had eight rebounds. Seniors Alex Shetler finished with 18 points and Casper Block had 12 for the Lions.
Lighthouse Christian 9 6 12 15 - 42
Oakley 17 17 11 16 - 61
Other scores
Raft River 51, Aberdeen 34
Tuesday Wrestling @ Gooding
Gooding 48, Filer 18
98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit: 113: Double Forfeit: 120: Dylan Curry (F) over (G), forfeit: 126: Alex Hernandez (G) over (F), forfeit: 132: Garrett Arnold (G) over (F), Forfeit: 138: Jaimen Swainston (F) over (G), Forfeit: 145: Wes Shaw (G) over Arath Chavez (F), Fall 0:48: 152: Wes Shaw (G) over Arath Chavez (F) Fall 0:48: 160: Tegan Baumann (G) over Heber Jenkins (F), Fall 0:51: 170: Klynt Whiting (G) over (F), Forfeit: 182: Owenn Meyer (F) over (G), Forfeit: 195: Double Forfeit: 220: Nick Slusher (G) over (F), Forfeit: 285: Elijah Williams (G) over (F), Forfeit
Buhl 58, Filer 24
98: Damian Craner (B) over (F), Forfeit: 106: Daylen Peyman (B) over (F), Forfeit: 113: Julian Ruiz (B) over (F), Forfeit: 120: Dylan Curry (F) over Taylor Hood (B), Fall 1:37: 126: Jayce Bower (B) over (F), Forfeit: 132: Wesley Pearson (B) over (F), Forfeit:138: Jaimen Swainston (F) over Ismael Salas (B), Fall 5:12: 145: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Arath Chavez (F), MD 11-0 152: David Tennant (B) over Elliot Pastoor (F), Fall 3:06: 160: Heber Jenkins (F) over Tate Douglas (B), Fall 1:34: 170: Kade Olsen (B) over (F), Forfeit: 182: Owenn Meyer (F) over (B), Forfeit: 195: Double Forfeit: 220: Demetrio Canchola (B) over (F), Forfeit: 285: Moises Salazar (B) over (F), Forfeit
Monday
Boys basketball
Sun Valley Community School 49, Bliss 21
Volleyball
CSI sophomore Payton Spoja will play for Southern Nazarene University, an NCAA Division II school, in Bethany, Oklahoma next year.
Spoja played for the Golden Eagles for two seasons, helping the team to win the NJCAA national title her freshman year. She was named to the NJCAA National Tournament All-Tournament team last season and was an honorable mention selection for Region 18 this season.
The six-foot outside hitter from Boise finished her senior year with 238 kills, 314 digs and 31 service aces over 29 matches.
Bowling
Boys
Gooding 9, Wendell 5
High bowler: Jacob Vieira, Wendell, 178
Girls
Gooding 11, Wendell 3
High bowler: Makaya Boyer, Gooding, 190
