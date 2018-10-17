Volleyball
Filer 3, Gooding 1; Filer 3, Gooding 1
GOODING — The Wildcats avenged Tuesday’s semifinal loss to the Senators with two hard-fought victories on Wednesday night at Gooding High School.
The pair of four-set wins gave top-seeded Filer its first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title (and 3A state tournament berth) since 2013.
“Both games tonight were very good games. They were right to the very end,” said Filer coach Tanya Beard. “I was really proud that my girls came out and finished. They gave it their all. They fought and never looked back.”
Filer and second-seeded Gooding now have five losses between themselves this season, and all five came against each other.
The Wildcats won the first match 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, and they took the second 25-18, 25-10, 18-25, 25-20.
In the first match, Filer’s Ella Fischer had 22 kills, Halle Knight had 16 assists, Alexis Monson had 13 assists and Kelsie Snyder added 20 digs. For Gooding, Grace Parker had 20 kills, Nicole Stampke had 16 kills and Laken Wolf had 21 digs.
In the second and final match, Fischer had 15 kills, Snyder had 24 digs, Monson had 19 assists and Abee Bandy and Gracie Robinson each added nine kills. Parker and Stampke tallied 19 and eight kills, respectively.
“Just need to refocus on what our goal is,” said Gooding coach Trica Adkinson. “Get to state.”
Gooding (14-3) will try to reach the 3A state tournament with a play-in match against the District 5-6 second seed on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pocatello High School.
Hagerman 3, Dietrich 1
SHOSHONE — The sixth-seeded Pirates kept their season alive and eliminated No. 4 Dietrich with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory in Wednesday’s Sawtooth Conference loser-out match.
“Very proud of the grit they showed, the heart,” said Hagerman coach Katie Knight.
Elly Yore had 27 kills, 20 digs, six blocks and five aces for Hagerman. Her teammate Alana Floyd added 31 assists and 10 digs, Kyta Sellers had seven kills and 20 digs and Krista Farnsworth had 17 digs.
Hagerman (10-10) will face No. 2 Lighthouse Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. in another loser-out match. The winner will face Hansen in a winner-to-state contest.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 0
SHOSHONE — The second-seeded Lions eliminated the No. 5 Wolves in Wednesday’s Sawtooth Conference loser-out match. No other details were available.
Lighthouse Christian will play another loser-out match on Thursday night against No. 6 Hagerman. The winner will face Hansen in a winner-to-state contest.
Cross Country
Great Basin Conference championships
Team scores
Boys: 1. Preston 45, 2. Pocatello 64, 3. Jerome 91, 4. Twin Falls 111, 5. Canyon Ridge 122, 6. Mountain Home 186, 7. Century 202, 8. Wood River 208, 9. Burley 222, 10. Minico 248
Girls: 1. Twin Falls 40, 2. Preston 56, 3. Mountain Home 109, 4. Jerome 121, 5. Century 134, 6. Pocatello 146, 7. Wood River 149, 8. Canyon Ridge 186, 9. Burley 213, 10. Minico 314
Individual results
Boys (top 10): 1. Jacob Detemple, BUR, 16:20.91; 2. Dallin Bird, POC, 16:21.25; 3. Josh Harrison, PRE, 16:34.96; 4. Drevin Ridgby, PRE, 16:38.02; 5. Jacob Criddle, MH, 16:42.29; 6. Payson Bingham, TF, 16:45.37; 7. Sam Jeppsen, PRE, 16:50.72; 8. Tucker Burnham, TF, 16:55.41; 9. Shane Gard, POC, 16:55.68; 10. Ryker Holtzen, CR, 16:59.05
Girls (top 10): 1. Mattalyn Geddes, TF, 19:22.34; 2. Brinlee Garling, TF, 19:57.35; 3. Andi Bell, PRE, 20:53.36; 4. McKinley Scott, PRE, 20:57.36; 5. Paige Shumway, PRE, 21:18.91; 6. Lara Maccabee, TF, 21:23.58; 7. Nicole Rue, POC, 21:44.75; 8. Jordan Olcott, CEN, 21:54.98; 9. Ashley Cook, JER, 21:55.52; 10. Sascha Leidecker, WR, 21:56.83
Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championships
Team Scores
Boys: 1. Kimberly 36, 2. Gooding 40, 3. Buhl 50, 4. Filer 100
Girls: 1. Kimberly 20, 2. Buhl 54, 3. Filer 62
Individual results
Boys (top 10): 1. Daniel Butler, BUHL, 16:37; 2. Owen Rogers, GOOD, 17:22; 3. Justin Bybee, KIM, 17:45; 4. Henry Coombs, KIM, 18:06; 5. Carter McLaughlin, GOOD, 18:13; 6. Tegan Baumann, GOOD, 18:17; 7. Preston Ray, BUHL, 18:24; 8. Andrew Satterfield, KIM, 18:25; 9. Sterling Sturgill, KIM, 18:26; 10. Carter Kelsey, BUHL, 18:31
Girls (top 10): 1. Liz Edler, FIL, 19:57; 2. Keely Wolf, GOOD, 20:16; 3. Annie Walker, KIM, 20:52; 4. Brinley Humphreys, KIM, 21:01; 5. Meg Walker, KIM, 22:16; 6. Haily Young, KIM, 22:23; 7. Kayza Lund, KIM, 22:26; 8. Chamique Jacobson, BUHL, 22:28; 9. Valeria Wences, BUHL, 22:30; 10. Kasandra Bordi, KIM, 22:33
2A District 4 championships
Team Scores
Boys: 1. Declo 16, 2. Xavier Charter 42, Wendell INC
Girls: 1. Declo 26, 2. Xavier Carter 31, Wendell INC
Individual results
Boys (top 10): 1. Duncan Blackmon, DEC, 17:21; 2. Austin Hoopes, DEC, 18:14; 3. Jon Anderson, DEC, 19:07; 4. Layne Anderson, DEC, 19:48; 5. Kolton Dahl, WEN, 19:55; 6. Colin McKee, XC, 20:20; 7. Tyler Andersen, DEC, 20:14; 8. Chandler Lamb, XC, 20:20; 9. Elias Spooner, XC, 20:23; 10. James Allred, DEC, 20:49
Girls (top 10): 1. Olivia Quinton, XC, 21:23; 2. Amelia Christensen, DEC, 21:28; 3. Afton Bates, XC, 21:32; 4. Lindsey Egbert, WEN, 21:50; 5. Courtney Schroeder, DEC, 22:10; 6. Cassie Phillips, DEC, 23:19; 7. Andi Bates, XC, 23:37; 8. Caitlyn Stokes, DEC, 24:10; 9. Brooke Olsen, DEC, 24:14; 10. Kylee Fleming, XC, 24:39
1A District 4 championships
Team Scores
Boys: 1. Valley 20, 2. Castleford 46, 3. Oakley 56, Sun Valley Community School INC, Dietrich INC, Hagerman INC
Girls: 1. Oakley 24, 2. Valley 32, 3. Castleford 79, Sun Valley Community School INC, Raft River INC, Hansen INC
Boys (top 10): 1. Johnny Hagenbuch, SVCS, 16:34; 2. Garrett Christensen, VAL, 17:10; 3. Jadyn Peltier, VAL, 17:27; 4. Adam Elorrieta, VAL, 17:38; 5. Leo Magana, OAK, 18:16; 6. Nikoli Carlquist, VAL, 18:27; 7. Justin Silveira, CAS, 18:31; 8. Isaac Knudson, CAS, 18:41; 9. Rick Aguirre, CAS, 18:51; 10. Salvador Castro, VAL, 19:10
Girls (top 10): 1. Kaybree Christensen, RR, 18:51; 2. Karlee Christensen, RR, 20:18; 3. Katherine Estep, SVCS, 20:59; 4. Emree Larson, OAK, 21:35; 5. Sophia Mazzoni, SVCS, 21:42; 6. Kelsey Henry, VAL, 22:00; 7. Analine Gonzalez, VAL, 22:01; 8. Keely Cranney, OAK, 22:08; 9. Chochie Whittle, OAK, 22:33; 10. Azlyn Gillette, OAK, 22:44
