Local roundup: Dietrich, Murtaugh, Valley stay alive in districts

Tuesday

Boys basketball

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Fourth-seeded Dietrich played only seven players in the 1AD2 district tournament win over second-seeded Camas County with six of the seven scoring in double figures. Senior Kyler Robertson and sophomore Jett Shaw finished with a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils. Junior Brady Power added 14, freshman Cody Power had 13 and senior Raygn Robertson and junior Rhys Dill tossed in 11 and Dill also had nine rebounds. The big scorer of the night was Camas County senior Trey Smith with 39 points followed by sophomore Breken Clarke with 13.