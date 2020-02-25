Local roundup: Dietrich, Murtaugh, Valley stay alive in districts

Tuesday
Boys basketball
1AD2 District @ Shoshone
Murtaugh 44, Hansen 42
SHOSHONE — Kolby McClure hit a three-pointer just before the final buzzer to give the Red Devils the win and help them avoid elimination.
Murtaugh will play Dietrich on Wednesday while Hansen's season is over.
Murtaugh 44, Hansen 42
Murtaugh 5;15;10;14; - 44
Hansen 13;4;12;13; - 42
MURTAUGH (44)
Kade Setoki 12, Kolby McClure 13, Ty Stanger 5, Freddy Martinez 2, Lewis Gomez 2, Hunter Andersen 10.
HANSEN (42)
Cruz Huizar 4, Jonathan Camarillo 8, Jacob Pittman 6, Sam Wayment 7, Tom Gibson 8, Salvador Camarillo 9,
Dietrich 79, Camas County 67
SHOSHONE — Fourth-seeded Dietrich played only seven players in the 1AD2 district tournament win over second-seeded Camas County with six of the seven scoring in double figures. Senior Kyler Robertson and sophomore Jett Shaw finished with a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils. Junior Brady Power added 14, freshman Cody Power had 13 and senior Raygn Robertson and junior Rhys Dill tossed in 11 and Dill also had nine rebounds. The big scorer of the night was Camas County senior Trey Smith with 39 points followed by sophomore Breken Clarke with 13.
“The guys came to play and everybody contributed quality minutes,” said Die-trich coach Wayne Dill. “Trey (Smith) had to work hard for his 39 points.”
Dietrich will try to extend its season facing Murtaugh at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a loser-out game. Camas finished the year 16-6.
Dietrich 79, Camas County 67
Camas County 12;21;9;25;- 67
Dietrich 14;26;17;22;- 79
DIETRICH (79)
Brady Power 14, Rhys Dill 11, Raygn Robertson 11, Kyler Robertson 15, Jett Shaw 15, Cody Power 13
CAMAS COUNTY (67)
Dawson Kramer 3, Alex Robles 6, Breken Clarke 13, Trey Smith 39, Colby Thompson 4, Xyler Niehay 2
1AD1 District @Murtaugh
Valley 38, Shoshone 25
MURTAUGH — Top-seeded Valley defeated third-seeded Shoshone in the second place game at the 1AD1 district tournament and move on to play Butte County in American Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. Valley sophomore Jadon John-son was the top scorer for the game with 13 points. Senior Denny Arroyo scored a team-high eight points for the Indians who finished the season at 17-7.
Valley 38, Shoshone 25
Shoshone 5;7;5;8;- 25
Valley 11;5;9;13;- 38
SHOSHONE (25)
Tyson Chapman 5, Gabriel Myers 4, Bryson Kerner 4, Tristan Schroeder 1, Andrew Sant 3, Denny Arroyo 8
VALLEY (38)
Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 4, Jadon Johnson 13, Kyle Christensen 4, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Garrett Christensen 8, Brody Mussmann 5
4A District
Century 57, Twin Falls 49
TWIN FALLS — Seventh-seeded Century eliminated fifth-seeded Twin Falls in the 4A district tournament and will travel to Pocatello in a winner-to-state play-in game on Thursday. The Bruins finish the year at 11-13.
Pocatello 64, Wood River 53
POCATELLO — Fourth-seeded Pocatello defeated sixth-seeded Wood River and will host Century in a winner-to-state play-in game on Thursday. Johnny Radford scored 35 points for Wood River.
The Wolverines finish the season at 11-13.
Monday
Boys basketball
SCIC district tournament
Filer 50, Gooding 48, OT
The Wildcats avoided elimination and ended Gooding's season with a close overtime win, thanks to Binson Rountree's buzzer-beating shot to win the game. Filer outscored Gooding by eight points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
Filer will play Kimberly on Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho.
Filer 5;8;9;18;10; - 50
Gooding 9;12;9;10;8; - 48
FILER (50)
Anderson 12, Gillett 6, Rountree 5, Jarolimek 5, Bertao 6, Perez 12, Tews 4.
GOODING (48)
Rogers 15, Martin 4, Loveland 11, Faulkner 6, Adkinson 2, Anderson 4, Pavkov 6.
Canyon Conference tournament
Wendell 45, Declo 35
The Trojans evened the best-of-three district series with Declo by winning Monday. The teams will meet again on Wednesday to determine the district champion.
Joe DeMasters led Wendell with 19 points.
WENDELL (45)
Torres 4, Kelsey 12, Slade 3, French 2, Bunn 2, Swainston 3, DeMasters 19
DECLO (35)
Mallory 9, Andersen 4, Nebeker 9, Powell 9, Silcock 2, Ramsey 2.