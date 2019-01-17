Boys basketball
Dietrich 67, Camas County 59
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils remained unbeaten in the Sawtooth Conference at 4-0 with the home win over the Mushers, who suffered their first conference loss.
Dietrich took a large lead at 40-27 into the locker room at the half but were outscored in the second half, 32-25.
“We had a good first half but kind of took our foot of the pedal in the second half,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “They pecked away at our lead and we weren’t quite as sharp in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter they fouled us and we finished 9-of-15 at the foul line.”
The leading scorer for the game was Dietrich sophomore Brady Power with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Raygn Robertson followed with 18 points.
Camas County had three players in double figures, with junior Trey Smith posting a team-high 23 points, senior Remington Kramer netting 17, and Jaydon Rossman added 16.
Dietrich (4-8, 4-0) will host Oakley on Saturday. Camas County (10-3, 5-1) is at Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Filer 65, Buhl 55 (2OT)
FILER — The Wildcats improved to 2-0 in conference play by beating Buhl on Thursday in two overtimes.
Senior Kaden Perron and junior Austin Jarolimek led Filer with 14 points apiece, while senior Garet Jardine added 13. Senior Adam Lauda dropped a game-high of 15 points for Buhl.
Filer led, 29-21 at half, but the Indians roared back in the third to take a one-point lead into the fourth. Filer responded, and after a 7-7 score ended the first overtime period, the Wildcats put together a 10-0 run in the second to seal a victory.
Buhl (4-11, 1-2) hosts Wood River on Monday. Filer (7-8, 2-0) will host Kimberly on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 42, Oakley 38
GLENNS FERRY — With the Pilots’ home win over the Hornets, the two teams are tied at 3-2 in the Snake River Conference.
Glenns Ferry junior Kody Henslee hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the four-point win. Henslee finished with 13 points and senior Wacey Williams had 11. Oakley senior Gannon Critchfield led both teams with 15 points.
“Oakley is a well-coached team that we match up well with,” said Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones. “Any future games will be the same.”
Oakley (10-5, 3-2) is at Dietrich on Saturday. Glenns Ferry (10-3, 3-2) will play at Hagerman on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 73, Carey 52
TWIN FALLS — Junior Tyler Munsee sparked the Lighthouse Christian offense with 26 points and junior Casper Block paced the Lions on the glass with 19 rebounds in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Panthers.
Block finished the game with a double-double combining 12 points with his 19 boards, sophomore Collin Holloway had 11 points and Alex Shetler had nine.
“It was a good test for us tonight,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “Carey is a very resilient team...We knew this was a hump that we would have to get over to continue to grow the way we want too. We had this week circled on the calendar all season and we were able to stay together as a team and pull it out.”
Carey was led by junior Brigham Parke and Dallin Parke with 19 and 17 points, respecively.
Lighthouse Christian (15-0, 5-0) hosts Castleford on Thursday. Carey (5-11, 3-3) will host Dietrich the same day.
Hansen 57, Sun Valley Community School 45
SUN VALLEY — The Huskies were able to jump out to a lead and sustain it, knocking off the Cutthroats on Thursday.
Hansen led, 31-23 at half and extended its lead to as much as 13 points entering the fourth quarter. Senior Paxton Stimpson led all scorers with 29 points for Hansen, whle sophomore Jonathan Camarillo added 19. SVCS senior Peter Morawitz led the Cutthroats with 10.
Hansen (3-9, 2-3) will play at Raft River on Friday. SVCS (4-6, 2-4) hosts Camas County on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 61, Hagerman 51
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils got a conference win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Senior Gio Zavala led all scorers with 19 points and dished out nine assists for Murtaugh. Junior Kade Setoki scored 17, junior Kolby McClure had 15 and senior Graden Dimond added nine.
Junior Christ Belem led Hagerman with 17 points, junior Bryant Osborne had 11 and junior Derek Herrington chipped in 10.
Hagerman (3-10, 2-4) is at Hansen on Monday. Murtaugh (10-5. 4-2) hosts Richfield on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Century 47, Minico 44
RUPERT — The Spartans nearly upset the unbeaten, No. 1 Diamondbacks, but came up just short.
Minico led by one point at halftime, but trailed by five entering the final quarter. Still, the Spartans managed to knot things up in the final stages, but Century pulled away just enough at the end.
Senior Taylia Stimpson led Minico with 15 points. Senior Claire Boettcher added 10 for the Spartans.
Minico (12-7, 8-3) will host Preston on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 33, Wood River 22
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins evened their Great Basin Conference record to 6-6 with the home win over the Wolverines.
Sophomore guard Paige Beem paced Twin Falls with 14 points and senior Patrea Topp led Wood River with nine points.
Twin Falls (7-10, 6-6) will be at Mountain Home on Saturday. Wood River (7-11, 4-7) will be at Preston the same day.
Mountain Home 61, Jerome 45
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home earned a Great Basin Conference win over Jerome on Thursday.
Senior Jazzi Cristobal led the hosts with 22 points, while seniors Emalee Pippin and Adrie Blanksma scored 16 and 13, respectively. Sophomore Hannah Schvaneveldt led Jerome with nine points and juniors Amaya Thomas and Madison Deadmond each added seven.
Mountain Home (13-4, 9-2) hosts Twin Falls on Saturday. Jerome (9-11, 6-7) hosts Blackfoot next Thursday.
Gooding 49, Kimberly 41
KIMBERLY — Behind 29 points from senior Grace Parker, the Senators pulled out a big conference win over Kimberly.
Kimberly head coach Stanley Watts said it was almost like a two-person game between Parker and Kimberly senior Josie Schmitz, who poured in 21 for the hosts.
An eight-point Gooding lead at halftime was quickly turned around as Kimberly’s big third quarter had the Bulldogs up, 33-32, entering the final frame. However, the Senators went on a 17-8 run to end the contest.
Senior Riley Comstock also scored eight and pulled down nine boards for Gooding in the victory.
Gooding (13-6, 4-1) hosts Filer on Monday. Kimberly (10-9, 4-2) hosts Declo on Tuesday.
Declo 39, Oakley 20
DECLO — Declo improved to 14-5 overall with the non-conference win over Oakley.
Declo led, 13-7, at the break and outscored Oakley, 26-13, in the second half. Declo senior Mattie Ramsey led the Hornets with 10 points and Oakley senior Mallory Beck led her team with nine points.
Declo (14-5) is at Kimberly on Tuesday. Oakley (4-14) hosts Valley the same day.
Shoshone 43, Glenns Ferry 9
SHOSHONE — The Indians had a stellar senior night, dispatching of the Pilots in dominant fashion on Thursday.
“It was good for our seniors to play their last home game and get a win,” Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said.
The senior duo of Bailee Owens and Cierra Hennings were the top scorers for Shoshone. Owens poured in 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Hennings added 10 points.
Glenns Ferry (8-9, 3-4) hosts Dietrich on Friday. Shoshone (17-1, 8-0) is at Wendell on Saturday.
Dietrich 60, Camas County 43
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils played a “very unselfish” game on their senior night, head coach Acey Shaw said, and it led to a commanding win over the Mushers.
Dietrich led, 20-9, after one quarter and 30-22 at half. A 14-4 third-quarter run put plenty of distance between the hosts and Camas County.
Dietrich senior Bailey Hubert led all scorers with 20 points, and pulled down 12 boards for a double-double. Senior Matigan Bingham added 13, while senior Brianna Astle and junior Caylee Dilworth each scored 10. Junior Ashlynn Whittle led the Mushers with 18 points on the night.
Dietrich (14-2, 5-1) is at Glenns Ferry on Friday. Camas County (5-8, 2-4) hosts Hansen next Thursday.
Carey 45, Lighthouse Christian 42
TWIN FALLS — The Panthers narrowly topped the Lions in a tight Sawtooth Conference battle on Thursday.
Carey took a slender lead after one quarter, but a 16-10 Lighthouse Christian run in the second gave the Lions a one-point advantage at halftime. Carey turned it around and led by two entering the fourth, before outscoring the Lions, 16-15, in the final frame for a three-point win.
Sophomore Lauren Gomez had a game-high of 20 points for Lighthouse Christian, while senior Alex Carllson added nine. Carey sophomore Kylie Wood led the Panthers with 18 and senior Kodi Green pitched in 10.
Lighthouse Christian head coach Tia Standlee said Wood hit a triple to put Carey up five, but Gomez responded with a 3-pointer and got fouled, bringing the Lions to within two points. However, Carey hit its free throws to ice the game.
“It was a great defensive game,” Standlee said. “Both teams showed up to play and put on a great show of basketball.”
Carey (14-1, 6-0) hosts Dietrich on Tuesday. Lighthouse Christian (9-9, 2-3) will host Castleford the same day.
Murtaugh 34, Hagerman 25
MURTAUGH — The host Devils picked up a home Sawtooth Conference victory beating the Pirates.
Senior Juany Arevalo led Murtaugh with eight points followed by fellow seniors Lisa Ambriz and Jenna Benites, each with seven. The leading scorer for the game was Hagerman senior Alana Floyd with 13 points, followed by senior Elly Yore with five.
Murtaugh (10-6, 3-2) hosts Raft River on Saturday. Hagerman (13-5, 3-2) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Weight classes with double forfeits are omitted.
Twin Falls 51, Mountain Home 24
BUHL — 98: Tyson Tatton (TF) won by forfeit; 120: Matthew McArthur (TF) over Hawk Lohmeier (MH) (Fall 1:33); 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) over Jacob Pasko (MH) (Fall 1:08); 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) over Zach Park (MH) (Dec 8-7); 138: Dustin Farnworth (MH) over Jericho Adams (TF) (Fall 3:59); 145: Jacob Herrboldt (MH) over Parker Maxfield (TF) (Fall 1:31); 152: Gavin Hazell (MH) over Keaton Hawk (TF) (Fall 1:18); 160: Christian Hodges (MH) over Gabe Lauda (TF) (Fall 3:14); 170: Baylee Carney (Twin Falls) over Marcus Robinson (MH) (Fall 3:53); 182: Alexzander Baker (Twin Falls) over Braden Owens (MH) (Fall 3:21); 195: Skeet Newton (TF) won by forfeit; 220: Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TF) over Amanda Dominguez (MH) (Fall 3:13)
Buhl 46, Twin Falls 24
BUHL — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over Tyson Tatton (TWFA) (Dec 9-6) 106: Devin Rowland (B) won by forfeit; 113: Chance Bennett (B) over Kainan Hawkins (TF) (Fall 0:00) 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over Matthew McArthur (TF) (Fall 3:32) 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) over Chase Price (B) (Fall 3:27) 132: Benn Winkle (B) over Caleb Wangeman (TF) (Fall 5:38) 138: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Jericho Adams (TF) (Fall 0:13) 145: Adam Mings (B) over Parker Maxfield (TF) (Fall 4:40) 152: Keaton Hawk (TF) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (Fall 5:03) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Gabe Lauda (TF) (MD 12-4) 170: Baylee Carney (TF) over Jordan Ruiz (B) (Fall 1:06) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Alexzander Baker (TF) (Dec 11-5) 195: Skeet Newton (TF) over AJ Dominguez (B) (Dec 10-6) 220: Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TF) over Jacob Gardner (B) (Dec 2-1)
Buhl 57, Mountain Home 24
BUHL — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) won by forfeit; 106: Devin Rowland (B) won by forfeit; 113: Chance Bennett (B) won by forfeit; 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over Hawk Lohmeier (MH) (Fall 1:43); 126: Chase Price (B) over Jacob Pasko (MH) (Fall 0:47); 132: Zach Park (MH) over Alan Jaramillo (B) (Fall 3:27); 138: Adam Mings (B) over Dustin Farnworth (MH) (Fall 5:43);145: Jacob Herrboldt (MH) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (Fall 1:36); 152: Gavin Hazell (MH) won by forfeit;160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Christian Hodges (MH) (Dec 8-2); 170: Marcus Robinson (MH) over Jordan Ruiz (B) (Fall 4:41); 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Braden Owens (MH) (Fall 1:21); 195: AJ Dominguez (B) won by forfeit; 220: Jacob Gardner (B) over Amanda Dominguez (M) (Fall 1:59)
Gooding 41, American Falls 36
ARIMO — 106: Fernando Hernandez (AF) won by forfeit; 120: Carter McLaughlin (G) won by forfeit; 126: Jose Jamie (AF) won by forfeit; 132: Wes Shaw (G) over Tanner Hansen (AF) (TF 17-1 5:47); 138: Tayten Gillette (G)) over Isac Avalos (AF) (Fall 5:44);145: Tegan Baumann (G) over Kyler Krehbiel (AF) (Fall 4:27); 152: Preston Putnam (AF) over Cody Shaw (G) (Fall 0:40); 160: Dale Shaw (G) over Jose Cervantes (AF) (Fall 2:41);170: Logan Anderson (G) over Alfredo Flores (AF) (Fall 0:34); 182: Luka Schneider (AF) won by forfeit; 195: Conner Fullmer (AF) won by forfeit; 220: Wyatt Kearn (AF) over Elijah Williams (G) (Fall 0:24); 285: Jake McGinnis ((G) over Levi Running Eagle (AF) (Fall 0:35).
Kimberly 37, Marsh Valley 33
ARIMO — 106: Brady Dahlke (MV) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 2:55) 113: Carson Hemsley (MV) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 3:27) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Brock Young (MV) (Dec 11-4) 126: Damon Estudillo (MV) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 2:28) 132: Tristan Smith (MV) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 1:04) 138: Caedyn Martin (MV) over Braedon Searby (K) (Fall 0:23) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Brad Benson (MV) (MD 11-0) 152: Dusty Schiess (K) won by forfeit; 160: Michael Coy (K) over Brian Gines (MV) (Fall 3:56) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) won by forfeit 182: Tanner Branson (MV) over Hunter O`Berg (K) (Dec 10-4) 195: McCall Hopkins (K) over Hunter McQuivey (MV) (Fall 1:42) 220: Zach Gunnell (K) won by forfeit
American Falls 48, Kimberly 33
ARIMO — 106: Fernando Hernandez (AF) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 0:24) 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) won by forfeit; 120: Ethan Johnson (K) won by forfeit; 126: Jonah Bacon (K) over Jose Jamie (AF) (Dec 5-2) 132: Tanner Hansen (AF) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 5:16) 138: Isac Avalos (AF) over Braedon Searby (K) (Fall 0:45) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Kyler Krehbiel (AF) (Fall 0:33) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Preston Putnam (AF) (Fall 3:32) 160: Jose Cervantes (AF) over (K) (For.) 170: Alfredo Flores (AF) over Broddey Cunningham (K) (Fall 0:24) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Luka Schneider (AF) (Fall 2:49) 195: Conner Fullmer (AF) over McCall Hopkins (K) (Fall 0:43) 220: Wyatt Kearn (AF) won by forfeit 285: Levi Running Eagle (AF) won by forfeit
