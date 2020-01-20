Monday
Boys basketball
Dietrich 68, Carey 57
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils picked up a Sawtooth Conference win over Carey. Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said his team got off to a fast start, then played solid defense the rest of the way. Brady Power scored 21 points and had 15 rebounds, and Rhys Dill had eight points and nine rebounds.
"Brady and Rhys controlled the boards," Coach Dill said.
Hunter Smith led Carey with 18 points.
Carey 13;12;15;17; - 57
Dietrich 21;6;18;23; - 68
DIETRICH (68)
Brady Power 21, Rhys Dill 9, Manuel Cabrera 4, Raygn Robertson 13, Kyler Robertson 16, Jett Shaw 6.
CAREY (57)
Dallin Parke 14, Carson Simpson 4, Hunter Smith 18, Brigham Parke 11, Tate Squires 8, Eli Cutler 2.
Oakley 63, Raft River 44: Oakley held off a late Raft River run and came away with a double-digit win. Robert Wybenga led Oakley with 13 points and Ryan Spaeth had 22 to lead Raft River.
Girls basketball
Gooding 49, Buhl 37: The Senators picked up a conference win, led by Joanna Hammett, who scored 14 points.
"We played hard, and our focus was rebounding and bringing a lot of energy," Gooding coach Benjamin Rayfield said. "Buhl played hard, and we had to earn it."
You have free articles remaining.
Shyanna Higgins led Buhl with 13 points.
Lighthouse Christian 48, Oakley 29
Lighthouse 15;6;13;14; - 48
Oakley 8;6;7;8; - 29
LIGHTHOUSE (48)
Jordan Wolverton 7, Taylor Smith 4, Ellie Boland 3, Lauren Gomez 10, Kynlee Thornton 11, Maycee Holloway 2, Aleia Blakeslee 11.
OAKLEY (29)
Keely Cranney 6, Kayzia Gillette 11, Lyzan Gillette 10, Falon Bedke 2.
Burley 57, Jerome 49: Amari Whiting led Burley with 22, points, Kelsie Pope had 15, and Carrie Baker finished with 12.
Boys bowling
Gooding 12, Twin Falls 2
High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 217
Girls bowling
Gooding 12, Twin Falls 2
High bowler: Shawna Waasdorp, Gooding, 145
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.