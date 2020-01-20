{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball logo

Basketball

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Monday

Boys basketball

Dietrich 68, Carey 57

DIETRICH — The Blue Devils picked up a Sawtooth Conference win over Carey. Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said his team got off to a fast start, then played solid defense the rest of the way. Brady Power scored 21 points and had 15 rebounds, and Rhys Dill had eight points and nine rebounds.

"Brady and Rhys controlled the boards," Coach Dill said.

Hunter Smith led Carey with 18 points.

Carey 13;12;15;17; - 57

Dietrich 21;6;18;23; - 68

DIETRICH (68)

Brady Power 21, Rhys Dill 9, Manuel Cabrera 4, Raygn Robertson 13, Kyler Robertson 16, Jett Shaw 6.

CAREY (57)

Dallin Parke 14, Carson Simpson 4, Hunter Smith 18, Brigham Parke 11, Tate Squires 8, Eli Cutler 2.

Oakley 63, Raft River 44: Oakley held off a late Raft River run and came away with a double-digit win. Robert Wybenga led Oakley with 13 points and Ryan Spaeth had 22 to lead Raft River.

Girls basketball

Gooding 49, Buhl 37: The Senators picked up a conference win, led by Joanna Hammett, who scored 14 points.

"We played hard, and our focus was rebounding and bringing a lot of energy," Gooding coach Benjamin Rayfield said. "Buhl played hard, and we had to earn it."

Shyanna Higgins led Buhl with 13 points.

Lighthouse Christian 48, Oakley 29

Lighthouse 15;6;13;14; - 48

Oakley 8;6;7;8; - 29

LIGHTHOUSE (48)

Jordan Wolverton 7, Taylor Smith 4, Ellie Boland 3, Lauren Gomez 10, Kynlee Thornton 11, Maycee Holloway 2, Aleia Blakeslee 11.

OAKLEY (29)

Keely Cranney 6, Kayzia Gillette 11, Lyzan Gillette 10, Falon Bedke 2.

Burley 57, Jerome 49: Amari Whiting led Burley with 22, points, Kelsie Pope had 15, and Carrie Baker finished with 12.

Boys bowling

Gooding 12, Twin Falls 2

High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 217

Girls bowling

Gooding 12, Twin Falls 2

High bowler: Shawna Waasdorp, Gooding, 145

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments