Girls basketball
Dietrich 46, Hagerman 32
SHOSHONE — No. 5-seed Dietrich stayed alive in the Sawtooth District tournament by defeating No. 4-seed Hagerman for a second time in the tournament.
“The girls had a lot of energy, pretty much the whole game,” said Dietrich coach Acey Shaw. “They stayed in control.”
The Blue Devils (18-5) led 20-12 at the half and outscored the Pirates, 26-20, in the second half. Dietrich senior Bailey Hubert and Hagerman senior Alana Floyd tied for game-high honors with 14 points. Senior Brianna Astle was also in double figures for the Blue Devils with 11 points.
Dietrich (18-5) will face Murtaugh on Thursday, with the winner earning a spot at the state tournament and the loser heading to a state play-in game. Hagerman’s season ends at 17-8.
Boys basketball
Century 41, Minico 38
POCATELLO — The Spartans (16-4, 9-3) had an off shooting night in the Great Basin Conference road loss to the Diamondbacks (15-4, 10-2).
“”We had to fight back the whole game,” said Minico coach Ty Shippen .”We had a shot at the buzzer that didn’t fall. It was just one of those nights.”
Junior Kasen Carpenter led Minico with 16 points, followed by senior Kobe Matsen with 10 and junior Rylan Chandler had 10. The top scorer for the game was Max Rogers of Century with 19 points.
Minico hosts Wood River on Friday.
Twin Falls 68, Canyon Ridge 46
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins finished the regular season at 18-2 and 12-2 in the Great Basin Conference with the final regular season conference win over the Riverhawks.
Twin Falls senior Mitchell Brizee was the top scorer for the game with 16 points and senior Winston Duggan tossed in 14. Junior Aaron Barnes led Canyon Ridge with 11 points. The Bruins led at the half, 26-18, and tacked on 42 points in the second half while Canyon Ridge scored 28.
“We really played good in the middle quarters,” said Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker.”It was probably about as good as we have played all year.”
Canyon Ridge (8-10, 4-8) will play at Filer on Friday. Twin Falls will prepare for the district tournament.
Kimberly 58, Filer 57
KIMBERLY — Kimberly finished the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with an unblemished 6-0 record and sit at 16-3 overall with the home win over Filer.
Juniors Dawson Cummins tallied 15 points and Peyton Bair added 12 for the Bulldogs. The big scorer for the night was the Wildcats junior Mayson Martinez with 20 points followed by junior Austin Jarolimek with 12.
Filer (8-11, 3-3) hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday. No. 1-seed Kimberly (16-3, 6-0) hosts No. 4-seed Gooding on Monday at 7 pm in district play.
Declo 54, Gooding 46
GOODING — Declo senior Ben Puentes scored 15 points and junior Sam Mallory added 11 to lead the Hornets past the Senators.
Junior Shane Jennings led Gooding with 15 and sophomore Gavin Martin chipped in 14.
Declo led, 21-16, at halftime and outscored Gooding, 33-30, in the second half to pull away. Gooding got it somewhat close in the fourth, but the Hornets held on.
“Really good game,” Gooding head coach Chris Comstock said. “My kids played really well, fought, battled all the way to the end and came up a little bit short.”
Gooding (1-18) will play at Wendell on Friday. Declo (14-7) will prepare for its district tournament.
Buhl 56, Wendell 40
BUHL — Seniors led the scoring for Buhl on senior night in the non-conference win over Wendell.
Cooper Waltman finished with 17 points, Garrett Bowman followed with 11, and A.J. Armitage and Carter Kelsey each had eight. Wendell freshman Zade Swainston led the Trojans with 10.
“We passed the ball real well and did a good job of distributing ball around,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn.
Wendell (8-13) hosts Gooding on Friday. Buhl (8-13) will play Filer in district action on Monday with the location still to be determined.
Valley 65, Oakley 44
HAZELTON — Sparked by 34 points from senior Zane Mussmann, the Viking senior class will have good memories of their senior night win in the Snake River Conference final regular season game.
“We really got good minutes from everybody in the game,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
The Hornets (13-8, 5-3) leading scorer was senior Gannon Critchfield with 12 points, followed by sophomore Jace Robinson with 10.
Valley (16-4, 8-0) and Oakley will turn to district tournament play.
Glenns Ferry 54, Raft River 50
MALTA — Raft River suffered a low scoring third quarter which was a factor in the Snake River Conference loss to Glenns Ferry.
“It was the third quarter that got us,” said Raft River assistant coach Cameron Jackson.
The Trojans held a 25-21 lead at the break but only scored six points in the third period while the Pilots put up 14. The two teams each scored 19 points in the fourth. Glenns Ferry senior Wacey Williams sparked the Pilots with 19 points, senior Dillon Traudt had 16 and Kody Henslee added 15.
Junior Justin Schumann tied Williams for game-high honors with 19 points for the Trojans and sophomore Ryan Spaeth had 11 and Rylee Spencer finished with 10.
Glenns Ferry (14-4, 5-3) will host Murtaugh on Friday. Raft River (10-10, 1-7) will get set for the district tournament.
Hagerman 72, Shoshone 69 (OT)
HAGERMAN — Hagerman junior Bryant Osborne had a career night, dropping 33 points, while junior AB Salas put up 22 to help the Pirates earn an overtime win over Shoshone.
“We played some basketball tonight and it was a tough battle,” Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said. “It worked out great for us, thankfully.”
Senior Patrick Taber led Shoshone with 24 points, junior Joe Koonce had 12 and junior Tyson Chapman added 11 for the Indians.
Shoshone took an early lead, and was up, 26-24, at halftime. The game remained close throughout, but Hagerman outscored Shoshone, 12-9, in overtime to push the win over the line.
Shoshone (6-14) and Hagerman (6-14) will both prepare for their district tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.