Boys basketball
Declo 66, Wendell 46
DECLO — The Hornets defeated the Trojans in the first of two Canyon Conference tournament games between the teams.
Declo (15-7) went up, 12-5, after one quarter and held a big lead at 33-14 at halftime. After the break, the Hornets edged the Trojans, 21-19, in the third, before the Trojans topped the hosts, 13-12, in the final quarter. However, Wendell’s improved second half could not help it overcome the big lead Declo had built in the first.
“Our guys did a really nice job of executing offensively,” Declo head coach Jacoby Fox said. “We talked a lot about trying to work the ball into our bigs and avoid shooting so many perimeter shots. They did a good job of executing the offensive game plan and we had flashes where we played decent defense, too.”
Declo senior Ben Puentes led all scorers with 19 points, while senior Caleb Moore added 11 and junior Sam Mallory chipped in 10. Sophomore Zane Kelsey led Wendell (9-13) with 16 and freshman Bode French added 14.
The two teams will face off again at Declo on Tuesday.
Cancellations
Several district tournament games were supposed to take place across the area on Wednesday night, but, due to inclement weather, they were moved to different dates.
The 1A Division II tournament had four games scheduled to be played at Shoshone High School on Wednesday. All will be moved to Monday, Feb. 18, and will be held at the same times as previously scheduled.
Castleford will face Carey at 3 p.m., Dietrich will take on Hagerman at 4:30 pm., Lighthouse Christian will play Murtaugh at 6 p.m. and Camas County squares off with Hansen at 7:30 p.m.
Two 1A Division I games were scheduled to be played at Murtaugh High School, and they were moved as well. Glenns Ferry and Oakley will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Raft River and Shoshone will face one another at 6 p.m. on Monday.
